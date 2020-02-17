Catholics Baited into Swallowing Pagan Agenda of Apostolic Exhortation

By David Martin

On Wednesday, Pope Francis released his long-awaited Apostolic Exhortation on the Amazonian Synod, Querida Amazonia, which can best be described as an insidious attempt to secularize the Catholic Church.

Specifically, the pope in his exhortation:

Advocates an “inculturated liturgy” that incorporates Amazonian dance and rituals, and introduces the idea of establishing an Amazonian liturgical rite.

Recommends granting lay people formal authority over Amazonian parishes, and mentions their ability to “celebrate certain sacraments” (excluding the Eucharist and Confession).

Says women should be given formal positions in the faith community as a result of a “commission from the bishop.”

Endorses the Amoris Laetitia approach of allowing Communion to those living in adultery, saying there is no “room … for a [traditional] discipline that excludes and turns people away.”

Defends the worship of the idolatrous Pachamama statue that was venerated at the Synod, saying that this is not superstition.

Concerning the idol, Francis says that we “should esteem the indigenous mysticism that sees the interconnection and interdependence of the whole of creation, the mysticism of gratuitousness that loves life as a gift,” as well as the “sacred wonder before nature.”

So Catholics are now exhorted to esteem “the indigenous mysticism” of the occult that is generated by “the prince of this world.” (John 12:31) Shall we esteem voodoo too?

“Ecological Conversion”

The exhortation then spearheads the Amazonian Synod’s plan to unite the Catholic Church with the world, that it might be ecological, ecumenical—one-world. For it “exhorts” the Church to bow to the planet in idolatrous fashion—a planet symbolized by Pachamama.

The historic Amazonian Synod that convened in Rome this past October 6-27 brought to fever pitch this globalist plan to merge the Church with the environment. This perfidious attempt was captured live on film in a deplorable scene inside of St. Peter’s Basilica—a nude Mother Earth idol [Pachamama] along with Pope Francis and various cardinals chanting, dancing, and praying before the statue. The synod was all about making “reparation” to “Mother Earth” for the environmental “sins” committed against her.

In keeping with the synodal theme, the exhortation urges us to forget things eternal and to be absorbed with things terrestrial. Its clear and unabashed endorsement of profaning the liturgy with pagan dance and ritual is in itself justification for decrying it. And while its proposals are applied to the Amazon region for the moment, the Amazon is only being used as a trial balloon. As Francis himself says in his exhortation:

“I am addressing the present Exhortation to the whole world. … the Church’s concern for the problems of this area obliges us to discuss, however briefly, a number of other important issues that can assist other areas of our world in confronting their own challenges.”

The ploy was to first implement these changes in the Amazon so that other areas of the Church “deprived” of these “rights” could cry “discrimination” and clamor for these same innovations, whereupon the Vatican would concede to their wishes with the justification that the plan thus far had been “successful” in the Amazon.

Baited With Slick Political Maneuver

While the exhortation doesn’t explicitly support the idea of ordaining married men to the priesthood as some had anticipated, it appears that this was never a key part of the plan to begin with. The ploy was to initially scare conservatives with this proposal with the plan of easing up on it at the last minute in order to pacify the faithful and better gain their confidence in Francis’ environmental plan.

This is typical of the political maneuvers used by Francis to elicit the Church’s support of controversial proposals, e.g. down-talking gay-marriage so that we will feel relieved and even gratified by his mere endorsement of gay unions.

Pagan

The bottom line is that “enculturating the liturgy,” giving lay persons authority over parishes, empowering women in religious matters, giving Communion to adulterers, and bowing to the Pachamama idol are heinous insults to God’s Majesty that the faithful may never accept. It is our duty to denounce these pagan innovations.

And so, while many are “counting their blessings” that Querida Amazonia hasn’t formally endorsed married priests, they should well consider that they have been baited into swallowing the gist of its message that we betray Jesus Crucified and be one with a pagan environment.

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/breaking-pope-releases-new-exhortation-on-amazon-synod