WE HAD BETTER BRACE OURSELVES FOR THE POSSIBLE 'IMPEACHMENT' OF ATTORNEY GENERAL William Barr WHEN HE APPEARS BEFORE THE HOUSE COMMITTEE CHAIRED BY THE CORRUPT HOUSE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE CHAIRED BY REPRESENTATIVE JEROLD NADLER LATER THIS MONTH

Is AG Barr the next Media’s KKKovington KKKatholic KKKids Mockery of Real News Item?

The Democrat impeachment was a remake of “Dumb and Dumber.” It was funny and just kept getting funnier.

Adam Schiff lied about what President Donald Trump said using lies from a hearsay “whistleblower” who he helped “whistleblow” which the real phone transcript make laughable.

Nancy Pelosi lied that the Schiff lies were true on ABC no less and even leftist George Stephanopoulos calls out Pelosi for lying.

It just kept getting more hilarious.

When the remake of the movie “Dumb and Dumber” is made Pelosi and Schiff need to be cast in the leading roles.

It seems that even some of the leftist fake news personalities such as Stephanopoulos aren’t willing to ride their tricycles down this latest KKKovington KKKatholic KKKids road of mockery of real news.

It appears that author and scholar Dr. Scott Lively thinks that Attorney General William Barr is the next target of the media’s KKKovington KKKatholic KKKids road of mockery of real news:

Scott Lively on the Borking of William BarrSummary: Dr. Lively describes the intensity of the political assault on Attorney General William Barr as an indicator of the desperation of the elites that their criminality will be exposed and prosecuted. He highlights today’s news that Donald Ayer, Deputy AG for Bush 41 has joined the anti-Barr chorus, as proof that desperation has become panic, in that the Bush and Clinton dynasties are now openly working together toward the common goal. Dr. Lively asserts that the elites only come this far out of the shadows together when the stakes are very high, as when Ronald Reagan tried to lock in a conservative majority on the supreme court by adding a second Antonin Scalia in the form of Robert Bork.Article: It should be obvious to any thinking American that the current political blitzkrieg against Attorney General Barr is just a continuation of the assault on the Trump administration. The elites are truly desperate now that they will be held accountable for their criminality during the Obama administration. They couldn’t take down Trump, and now his AG is empowered by the impeachment acquittal to start exposing the coup plotters. Like many, I am skeptical that Barr is actually an adversary of the deep state, and not another one of its deep cover agents. Time will tell. But whether it is from actual fear of Barr, or to give Barr cover to go passive on the swamp draining process, the Borking of Barr has begun.Either way, today’s addition of Donald Ayer (Bush 41’s Deputy AG) to the anti-Barr dog-pile is evidence that the growing desperation of the elites is becoming full-fledged panic. In my view, Ayer represents, at least symbolically, a higher tier of the Bush dynasty than hireling Mitt Romney does, and the elites don’t come this far out of the shadows unless they have no choice. By elites, I mean, of course, the Bush and Clinton dynasties that have ruled America as a tag team since Reagan. Obama is of Clinton dynasty – forced on Bill and Hillary by Ted Kennedy who had decades earlier passed the Kennedy mantle of power to them. (Hillary had to grin and bear it, settling for Sec of State and a guarantee of the Dem presidential nomination in 2016). The first time the elites were forced this far out of the shadows was when the Donald Trump of the 20th Century, Ronald Reagan, tried to put a second Scalia on the Supreme Court in the form of Robert Bork. Bush 41 had let Reagan have his way in moving social policy to the right domestically because Reagan’s Christian-motivated anti-Communism crusade against the Soviet Union served the Bush/globalists interest of pursuing global banking and oil hegemony. Bush 41 knew he could undo Reagan’s conservative gains through the court later – but Bork would have locked in conservative control of SCOTUS and that could not be permitted (they must always have a “swing vote” they can control): so the elites pulled out all the stops, created the new political term “Borking,” and forced Reagan to nominate elitist fixer Anthony Kennedy as punishment.The more we see Bush dynasty assets join Ayer and Romney on the anti-Barr bandwagon, the greater will level of panic we can assume is occurring in the Bush/Clinton Purple Uniparty.The prime figure to watch is Jeb Bush, whom Barr supported in the 2016 primaries to the tune of $55K. If Jeb joins the chorus, we’ll know for sure the elites are ALL-IN to take down or neutralize Barr, and that will be a very dangerous time indeed for Barr (if he bucks them), and President Trump (who will not fold even if Barr does). Because both dynasties of the Purple Uniparty have tasted of ultimate power of the Executive Office and used the full array of its arsenals to enforce their will. But we can also assume President Trump knows all of this as well and is three steps ahead of them. ﻿###May God richly bless you as you stand firmly on His Word.Dr. Scott Lively

