EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE MOST WIDESPREAD, IT IS ACTUALLY A PANDEMIC, SICKNESS ON THE FACE OF THE EARTH, FOUND PRIMARILY IN THE DEVELOPED COUNTRIES WHERE PORNOGRAPHY IS READILY AVAILABLE 24/7 ON TELEVISION AND IN PRINT MEDIA

Porn and the Laws of the Soul

Response12 minutesLibertarians Are Coming for Your Sexual DignityBedivere Bedrydant

Perversion can never be stripped of shame.Response9 minutesThe Marketplace of Brain WormsJosh Hammer

Talk of the free market is laughable when it comes to porn.Response7 minutesPorn is a Form of WorshipMarlo Safi

The American people have become acolytes of a religion of the flesh.Response7 minutesPorn Law is Not EnoughSpencer Klavan

Aristotle points the way to true virtue through free will.Response10 minutesThe Problem of Tolerance—and a CureDr. Benjamin Wiker

How to find our way out from our culture-wide sex addiction.

Helen Andrews reflects upon the drastic increase in availability and immediacy of pornography over the past several decades. Josh Hammer, Marlo Safi, Bedivere Bedryant, Benjamin Wiker, and Spencer Klavan respond.

Feature

OpeningObscenity BlindnessHelen Andrews

In 1949, the British research group Mass-Observation conducted a survey into English sex habits, which, among other questions, asked respondents how they had first become aware of sex. About 20% said their parents had explained it to them. Eight percent said they had learned it from a book, usually a medical textbook or a pamphlet… Read more about: Obscenity Blindness






