FROM THE MOMENT JORGE BERGOLIO, IMPROPERLY DRESSED, WALKED OUT ONTO THE BALCONY OF SAINT PETER BASILICA ON THE LAST DAY OF THE 2013 CONCLAVE FLANKED BY TWO MEN WHO I HAD REASON TO BELIEVE WERE HOMOSEXUALS MY INTUITION (PERHAPS GUIDED BY THE Holy Spirit) TOLD ME THAT JORGE BERGOLIO IS NOT TRULY THE POPE

BISHOP GRACIDA JOINS ARCHBISHOP LENGA IN DENYING BERGOGLIO IS THE POPE

FEBRUARY 25, 2020 FROM ROME EDITOR6 COMMENTS

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

I will merely quote, the Most Rev. Rene Henry Gracida, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Texas, USA, from his blog today:

THERE ARE SEVERAL SUPPOSEDLY ORTHODOX WEBSITES THAT INSIST THAT FRANCIS THE MERCIFUL IS A VALID POPE. PERHAPS HE IS FOR SOME OTHER CHURCH OR CULT, BUT HE IS NOT NOW NOR HAS HE EVER BEEN A POPE OF THE Roman Catholic Church.

Bishop Gracida has publicly stated he doubted the validity of the renunciation from day one, and that he doubted the validity of the Conclave for the same reason. Even more so, he doubted the validity when news of vote canvassing broke in 2014.

Thus, it would be more proper to say that Archbishop Lenga now agrees with Bishop Gracida, than the other way around. But regardless, there is now a Collegial Denial by Bishops of the Catholic Church of Bergoglio’s claim to the papacy.

The allies of Bergoglio have censored the news of his public positions, however, because they are not interested in truth, only in the grasp for power and wealth. Trad Inc. too.

