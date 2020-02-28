A GROUP OF THE LAITY FINALLY TAKE ACTION TO END THE CRISIS IN THE CHURCH

CALL FOR AN INTERNATIONAL INQUEST INTO THE CORRUPTION AT THE VATICAN

Press Release of the Organizing Committee

February 28, 2020

In accord with the right of all the faithful in the Catholic Church, as expressed in Canon 212 of the 1983 Code of Canon Law, we cordially invite the Legal Scholars and Bishops of the Catholic Church to attend an Inquest on Corruption in the Vatican, so that there may be presented in canonical form a libellus of complaints about grave canonical irregularities in the functioning of the Apostolic See, for which, in accord with the teaching of Robert Bellarmine, when the See is impeded by a real positive doubt as to the legal claim to the title of the papacy by any claimant, it is the duty of the Bishops to intervene (Bellarmine, De Concilio, II, 19), as they did at the Holy Sacrosanct and Ecumenical Council of Constance.

We invite legal scholars to participate in a Committee of preparation for the International Inquest at which, we invite members of the College of Apostles, whether Cardinals, Archbishops, Bishops, or emeriti to participate.

The goal of the inquest is merely to give a public evaluation of the evidence and charges as to whether it would be suitable and useful for the College of Bishops to convene together to hear the cases and judge what is to be done to urge their correction and amendment.

The Committee does not propose, by this Inquest, that the Roman Pontiff be judged, since the first see can be judged by no one (canon 1404), but rather, in accord with the established precedent — that the College of Bishops has the right to judge the claim of any man to hold the office of the Roman Pontiff in cases of disputed elections, loss of office by heresy, and invalid renunciations — that the College of Bishops now act on account of the manifest grave disorder in the organs of the Apostolic See.

Date of Inquest: Q2-Q3, 2020

Location: to be determined

Organized by the Committee for the International Inquest

Brian Murphy, PhD, Committee Chairman and President of God’s Plan For Life, CA, USA

Br. Alexis Bugnolo, B.A. Cultural Anthropology, President Ordo Militaris Inc., USA

Eric Mayoral, B.A., USA

Sean Hyland, B.A., Germany

Fr. Walter Covens, Martinique

Contact: Brian Murphy 1-949-235-4045

brian@godsplanforlife.org

