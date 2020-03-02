ONE CANNOT HELP BUT WONDER IF THE STOCK MARKET DIVE YESTERDAY WAS DELIBERATELY ENGINEERED BY Rod Rosenstein AND FRIENDS THROUGH ROSENSTEIN'S SISTER DR. Nancy Messonnier, a Center for Disease Control official. THE SWAMP IS NOT YET DRAINED !!!!!!!!!!!!

Posted on March 2, 2020

by sundance

Corporate media initiated panic about the Coronavirus in 2020 the same way the media attempted to manufacture panic about an upcoming U.S. recession in 2019.

Everything about Coronavirus is hyped with political purpose. The CDC official who lit the fuse to create the panic was Dr. Nancy Messonnier who read a script handed to her by resistance operatives inside government. Dr. Messonnier is Rod Rosenstein’s sister.

(VIA CNBC) Stocks rebounded sharply from their worst week since the financial crisis on Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average posting its best day in more than a decade. Expectations that the Federal Reserve would cut rates drove the gains, which accelerated aggressively into the close. The Dow closed 1,293.96 points higher, or 5.1%, at 26,703.32. The move on a percentage basis was the Dow’s biggest since March 2009. It was the largest-ever points gain for the 30-stock average. (more)

The Coronavirus issue hits on three main points of policy outlined by President Trump since his announcement of candidacy in 2015: (1) The need for secure borders and strong immigration controls. (2) The need to stop reliance on Chinese manufacturing; and (3) The need for the U.S. to have independent control over key sectors of manufacturing; including healthcare products and pharmaceuticals, as a matter of national security.