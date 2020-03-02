THE "RENUNCIATION" OF THE PAPACY BY Pope Benedict XI WHICH NEVER HAPPENED

CHURCH HISTORY

THE “RENUNCIATION” WHICH NEVER HAPPENED

MARCH 2, 2020

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

If you read the Declaratio of Pope Benedict XVI, which he made to the Cardinals in the Consistory of Feb. 11, 2013, you are left with the news that the Pope is going to renounce the ministery on Feb. 28, 2013 at 8 PM.. This was not just the opinion of Catholics 2, 4, 6, or 7 years later. It was the avid expectation of the faithful that very evening of Feb. 28, 2013.

This is proven by the fact of the huge crowds of cheering Catholics at Castel Gandolfo which gathered to hear the Pope renounce, carrying signs which hailed him AS POPE Benedict!

And the video shows a fervor and love which Bergoglio as NEVER received.

Before 8 p.m., Pope Benedict XVI comes out to speak with the crowds. The journalist narrating calls him, the Pope. He is dressed as the Pope. He is even wearing the dreaded Papal Ring that Bergoglians insist no longer wears and has.

And oops! He even says, I am still the Supreme Pontiff!

And oops! He never says, I renounce the Papacy. Nor, I renounce the Petrine Munus. Why he does not even say, I renounce the Petrine Ministry.

In fact he does not renounce anything.

Oops!

No wonder the link from the Vatican Website, in the official page of the text of the short speech by the Pope, to the video no longer works.

And the journalist even says that we might see Pope Benedict as Emeritus speak to the Crowds like this again! Oops!

He is speaking as the Pope! as the journalist says this. Oops!

No renunciation of anything occurred on Feb. 28, 2013. Whether this was intentional or not, whether the Pope was confused or not, because he omitted a renunciation of petrine munus, he is still the pope, whether anyone cares or not, whether anyone accepts that or not, whether they want it or not.

And after 7 years, Pope Benedict still has not found a black cassock in all of Rome. Imagine that!