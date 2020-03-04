A SECOND GERMAN SCHISM SEEMS INEVITABLE

First Interview: Head of German Bishops’ Wants More Homosex and Contraception

It’s possible to “open up” Catholic doctrine regarding contraception and homosexual fornication, Limburg Bishop Georg Bätzing said in his first interview as the president of the German bishops.

Bätzing told Katholisch.de (March 4) that “something has to change” in how the Church deals with gay fornication and homosexuals. Catholics would actually agree in light of the Church’s homosexual infiltration.

Bätzing insinuated that John Paul II already made “changes” in his “Theology of the Body,” and Francis “opened the door wide.”

