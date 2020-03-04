Tuesday, March 03, 2020

Do Marshall and Schneider think they are Greater Theologians than Doctors of the Church St. Bellarmine and St. Francis de Sales?

So, Taylor Marshall in his podcast with Bishop Athanasius Schneider says we recognize Pope Benedict XVI as Pope–but does he recognize us? Marshall seems to feel this is a stroke of genius on his own part. It is not. Whether Benedict “recognizes us” is totally immaterial. What part of “Universi Dominici Gregis” do these two not understand? Moreover, on November 15, 2019, Taylor Marshall said “Bellarmine says when anyone is a manifest heretic even the pope he ceases to be a member of the Church and they can no longer hold their office”: “… [Marshall said] Bellarmine says when anyone is a manifest heretic even the pope he ceases to be a member of the Church and they can no longer hold their office… It seems to me that that would require a ecclesiastical decree… You would have to have cardinals make this decree… “(Dr. Taylor Marshall YouTube Channel, “Why are USA Bishops Tone-Deaf & Promoting Liberal Policies? w George Neumayr,” 1:02:05 to 1:06:55)

Why did Marshall not question Bishop Schneider who denies the Bellarmine teaching that heretic popes ceasing to be pope in his podcast with Bishop Athanasius Schneider on the 28th of February? Is Marshall back to his old position of denying Doctor of the Church St. Robert Bellarmine’s teaching on heretic popes ceasing to be pope?

Doctor of the Church St. Francis de Sales who was a close collaborator and friend of St. Bellarmine explicitedly summarized his teaching:

“Now when he is explicitly a heretic, he falls ipso facto from his dignity and out of the Church, andthe Church must either deprive him, or, as some say, declare him deprived, of his Apostolic See, and must say as S. Peter did: ‘Let another take his bishopric.'”

(The Catholic Controversy by St. Francis de Sales, Pages 305-306) Do Marshall and Schneider think they are greater theologians than St. Bellarmine andSt. Francis de Sales?

In 2019, Twitter, Nick Donnelly wrote:



“Bishop Schneider tells Raymond Arroyo that the [the Open Letter] signatories were wrong to accuse Francis of heresy because he hasn’t made a formal, universal declaration of heresy. Though he admits he has allowed wrong teaching Very disappointing hair splitting.”[https://mobile.twitter.com/TaylorRMarshall/status/1129334902153986050]

In responding to Donnelly’s statement, Marshall apparently is implicitly saying Doctor of the Church St. Francis de Sales is promoting “sedevacantis[m]”:

“I agree w Bishop Schneider. If you condemn Francis as “heretical pope” one must break communion with him. This is why I called the doc “practically sedevacantist”. It’s not formally sede but the natural conclusion [what it ultimately promotes] is.”

[https://mobile.twitter.com/TaylorRMarshall/status/1129334902153986050] Is Marshall back to his old position and joining Schneider in waiting for “a formal, universal declaration of heresy” such as this:

Not privately, but Pope Francis officially acting as the pope explicitly contradicted traditional Catholic teaching on divorce and remarriage when he in a “official act as the pope” placed the Argentine letter in the the Acts of the Apostolic See (AAS) in which he said of the Buenos Aires region episcopal guidelines:

“There is no other interpretations.”

The guidelines explicitly allows according to LifeSiteNews “sexuality active adulterous couples facing ‘complex circumstances’ to ‘access the sacraments of Reconciliation and the Eucharist.'”(LifeSiteNews, “Confusion explodes as Pope Francis throws magisterial weight behind communion for adulterers, December 4, 2017)

In a article on OnePeterFive, specialist in Magisterial authority Dr. John Joy said “It means that it is an official act of the pope.”

Moreover, the article said:

“Dr. Joy pointed out that adding the letter to the AAS could, in fact, damage the credibility of Amoris Laetitia by potentially removing the possibility that it could be intercepted in an orthodox way, via its publication in the official acts of the Apostolic See, that the unorthodox interpretation is the official one.”(OnePeterFive, “Pope’s Letter on Argentinian Communion Guidelines for Remarriage Given Official Status,” December 2, 2017)The “official act of” Francis is a “unorthodox interpretation.”

It is not just a private contradiction of traditional Catholic teaching.The “official act of the pope” is a “unorthodox interpretation” which means it contradicts traditional Catholic teaching which is just another way of saying by “official act the pope” is teaching heresy.Now, let us quote philosopher Ed Feser:

“(1) Adulterous sexual acts are in some special circumstances morally permissible… these propositions flatly contradict irreformable Catholic teaching. Proposition (1) contradicts not only the perennial moral teaching of the Church, but the teaching of scripture itself.”(Edwardfeser.blogspot, “Denial flows into the Tiber,” December 18, 2016)

How’s that for an understatement?

Marshall and Schneider might have heard that God commanded in one of the Ten Commandments:

“Thou shalt not commit adultery.”

But, just in case they never heard of the Ten Commandments, Dubia Cardinal Walter Brandmuller said:

“Whoever thinks that persistent adultery and reception of Holy Communion are compatible is a heretic and promotes schism.”

(LifeSiteNews, “Dubia Cardinal: Anyone who Opens Communion to Adulterers a Heretic and Promotes Schism,” December 23, 2016)

Does this mean because Cardinal Brandmuller said that if a pope “open[ed] Communion to adulterers” he is “a heretic and promotes schism” that according to Marshall by inference he is a “sede” by “natural conclusion”?

Since Marshall and Schneider apparently are implying that everyone who calls for an investigation into the validity of the Francis conclave is a schismatic or a Sedevacantist or a Benevacantist, here are five really short and easy to answer dubia questions which hopefully aren’t too complicated for Marshall and Schneider to answer. To make it really easy for them it has been formatted so that they only have to answer: yes or no.

1. Doctor of the Church St. Francis de Sales said “The Pope… when he is explicitly a heretic… the Church must either deprive him or as some say declare him deprived of his Apostolic See.” Was St. Francis de Sales a Sedevacantist or a schismatic? Answer: yes or no.

2. “Universal Acceptance” theologian John of St. Thomas said “This man in particular lawfully elected and accepted by the Church is the supreme pontiff.” Was John of St. Thomas for saying “the supreme pontiff” must be BOTH “lawfully elected and accepted by the Church a Sedevacantist or a schismatic? Answer: yes or no.

3. Do you think that a “supreme pontiff” if “universally accepted” is still Pope if, to quote papal validity expert Arnaldo Xavier de Silveira on “dubious election[s]”, that he is “a woman… a child… a demented person… a heretic… a apostate… [which] would [thus] be invalid[ed] by divine law”? Answer: yes or no.

4. Renowned Catholic historian Warren Carroll agreed with Bishop René Gracida on the determining factor for discerning a valid conclave for a valid papal election besides divine law. Carroll pronounced:

“But each Pope, having unlimited sovereign power as head of the Church, can prescribe any method for the election of his successor(s) that he chooses… A papal claimant not following these methods is also an Antipope.”

Are renowned historian Carroll and Bishop Gracida for saying this Sedevacantists or schismatics? Answer: yes or no.

5. Is Bishop Gracida really a Sedevacantist and schismatic for convincingly demonstrating that there is valid evidence that Pope John Paul II’s conclave constitution “Universi Dominici Gregis” which “prescribe[d].. [the] method for the election of his successor(s)” was violated and must be investigated by Cardinals? Answer: yes or no. Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church and for the laity to demand that the cardinals convene an imperfect council to judge if Francis is a explicit heretic or antipope.

