2 + 2 equals 4, and Joe Biden + Bernie Sanders as president and vice-president equals millions of aborted human babies

The Democrat presidential race is essentially down to two candidates, Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders. And when it comes to abortion, there is no difference between the two — they are both ardent abortion activists with a long history of voting for abortion on demand funded with your tax dollars.
Yet, compared with President Donald Trump and the incredible pro-life record he’s build as president, the differences are quite stark.
Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders support killing babies in abortions up to birth, while President Trump wants to legally protect unborn babies.
Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders think there’s a Constitutional right to kill babies in abortions, while President Trump has said unborn children should be protected under law.
Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders want to make Roe v. Wade a federal law and overturn every single pro-life law nationwide, while President Trump has repeatedly called for more laws to protect babies from abortion.
Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders want to overturn the Hyde Amendment and force Americans to fund abortions with their tax dollars, while President Trump has worked hard to protect Americans from having their tax money paying for abortions.
Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders want to force Americans to fund the Planned Parenthood abortion business, while President Trump has repeatedly taken steps to defund Planned Parenthood and the abortion giant has lost 100s of millions of dollars as a result.
The list goes on and on but you see the massive difference between Biden and Sanders and the pro-abortion direction they would take the nation and the pro-life record of President Trump.
We must do EVERYTHING we can to ensure Biden or Sanders do NOT become president. If they win, it’s a guarantee that more babies will die in abortions that you and I will be forced to fund.
Not without a fight, Excellency.
I plan to volunteer on phone banks. AND, if my walker holds up, I’ll go door to door. Etc.
I live in the capital city (Sacramento) in a precinct that’s 85-90% progressive socialist communist democrats of Communist California. A yard sign’s a waste. Stolen by next morning. Do I feel surrounded? You can bet your sweet bippy I do.
I’m far away from the districts of our legendary heroes: Devin Nunes, Kevin McCarthy. Not so far away from Tom McClintock’s district. Friends in his district say I can stay over at their house if Tom McClintock’s campaign wants my help.
In my Communist State we MIGHT be able to win 6 or 7 seats more seats in the House. California has 53 seats. 45 seats currently communist, socialist, progressive democrats. 6 or 7 plus 8 = 14 or 15. Way better!!!
To my brothers and sisters of abyssum.org:
Figure out SOMETHING you can and will actually do.
Contact the candidate ASAP to find out details.
For God and Heaven’s sake DO something. It’s NOT enuf, this time, JUST to vote!
Call me if you need a support person to help you get into gear. Or if you’re new at action. Or nervous. (Who isn’t?)
P.S.Tell your friends.
Aren’t you grateful for all of Excellency Gracida’s faithful, DAILY work on abyssum.org – praying for us AND keeping us informed?
Hurray! God Bless Bishop Gracida!!!
France Driscoll ¡Viva Cristo Rey!
francedriscoll@gmail.com 1.916.502.1500
From Sacramento In Communist California
On Sun, Mar 8, 2020, 3:36 PM ABYSSUS ABYSSUM INVOCAT / DEEP CALLS TO DEEP wrote:
> abyssum posted: ” The Democrat presidential race is essentially down to > two candidates, Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders. And when it comes to > abortion, there is no difference between the two — they are both ardent > abortion activists with a long history of voting for abortio” >