2 + 2 equals 4, and Joe Biden + Bernie Sanders as president and vice-president equals millions of aborted human babies

The Democrat presidential race is essentially down to two candidates, Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders. And when it comes to abortion, there is no difference between the two — they are both ardent abortion activists with a long history of voting for abortion on demand funded with your tax dollars.

Yet, compared with President Donald Trump and the incredible pro-life record he’s build as president, the differences are quite stark.

Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders support killing babies in abortions up to birth, while President Trump wants to legally protect unborn babies.

Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders think there’s a Constitutional right to kill babies in abortions, while President Trump has said unborn children should be protected under law.

Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders want to make Roe v. Wade a federal law and overturn every single pro-life law nationwide, while President Trump has repeatedly called for more laws to protect babies from abortion.

Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders want to overturn the Hyde Amendment and force Americans to fund abortions with their tax dollars, while President Trump has worked hard to protect Americans from having their tax money paying for abortions.

Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders want to force Americans to fund the Planned Parenthood abortion business, while President Trump has repeatedly taken steps to defund Planned Parenthood and the abortion giant has lost 100s of millions of dollars as a result.

The list goes on and on but you see the massive difference between Biden and Sanders and the pro-abortion direction they would take the nation and the pro-life record of President Trump.

We must do EVERYTHING we can to ensure Biden or Sanders do NOT become president. If they win, it’s a guarantee that more babies will die in abortions that you and I will be forced to fund.