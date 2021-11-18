The World Health Organization (WHO) launched “VigiAccess” in 2015 to provide public access to information in its VigiBase, the WHO global database of reported potential adverse side effects of medicinal products. In its most recent report issued on November 12, 2021 WHO revealed that in the years 1992-2021 the drug Ivermectin had total reported adverse side effects totaling 5,705. Hydroxychlorine in the years 1968-2021 had a total reported adverse side effects totaling 32,641. Tylenol in the years 1968-2021 had reported adverse side effects totaling 169,359. Aspirin in the years 1968-2021 had reported adverse side effects totaling 168,359. Influenza vaccine had reported in the years 1968-2021 reported adverse side effects totaling 272,202. Covid-19 vaccine in the years 2020-2021 reported adverse side effects totaling 2,457,386. What I find amazing is that Ivermectin which is so much safer than the Covid-19 vaccine is ignored by the medical profession whereas the Covid-19 vaccine is so pushed on the public. The reader should have no difficulty realizing that financial profit partly explains this anomaly. But the disparity between the numbers 5,705 and 2,457,386 staggers the mind.

Posted on November 18, 2021 by abyssum

About abyssum

I am a retired Roman Catholic Bishop, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Texas
This entry was posted in Uncategorized.

