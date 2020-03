VIDEOS: fromrome.info/category/videos/(opens in a new tab)

FULL DISCLOSURE INTERVIEWS BR. BUGNOLO

MARCH 9, 2020 FROM ROME EDITOR1 COMMENT

Mike and Joe have a very intriguing guest on the show. A man, with a habit, building a Military Order to fight enemies and defend Christians in the Holy Land. Did you say “Deus Vult?” Some 300 men already lined up. (This program was pre-recorded on Saturday). The Link will be come active at 8 PM Rome Time, 2 PM New York City Time, 4 AM Syndey Time.