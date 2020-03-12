FEAR IS PARALIZING THE CARDINALS AND BISHOPS OF THE CHURCH. NOT FEAR OF THE CORONAVIRUS, FEAR OF THE LONG ARM OF FRANCIS THE MERCIFUL. THE FRIENDS OF FRANCIS ARE MORE DEADLY THAN ANY VIRUS

New Insight

x

Tony M <tonyjpm74@gmail.com>

I finally understand why no-one in the hierarchy is prepared to protect the Faithful of the Catholic world from the heresies flowing from the Chair of Peter and why the Dubia correction was not carried out by Cardinal Burke and Cardinal Brandmuller, and it seems, never will be.

And I also understand why none of the hierarchy has the will, courage, and commitment to the Lord, to investigate the possibility of an invalid election of Bergoglio in the face of all the heresies and blasphemies that have flowed from his mouth and pen since he took the Chair of Peter in 2013.

Cardinal Brandmuller is afraid he will finish up the same way two of the other Dubia cardinals did, those cardinals being Cardinals Caffara and Meisner.

Both Caffara and Meisner, were reported to die suddenly and unexpectedly less than a year after the Dubia questions re the Apostolic Exhortation ‘Amoris Laetitia’ was written and delivered to Jorge Bergoglio.

Added to that, their deaths were only two months apart.

That was quite a strong message to send to the remaining Dubia cardinals.

And they got the message.

See here:-

https://www.ncregister.com/blog/edward-pentin/cardinal-carlo-caffarra-dies-at-79

Cardinal Carlo Caffarra, the archbishop emeritus of Bologna and one of the original four cardinals to sign the dubia sent to Pope Francis, has died suddenly at the age of 79.

https://gloria.tv/post/LfxduALWjYBa3fgrFmHZnXbWL

Cardinal Carlo Caffarra – one of the Dubia cardinals – has died this morning unexpectedly although he has been sick for a long time.

Cardinal Joachim Meisner of Cologne, Germany, is seen in this 2005 file photo. The 83-year-old cardinal died unexpectedly in his sleep July 5 while on vacation in southern Germany.

https://www.ncregister.com/blog/edward-pentin/cardinal-joachim-meisner-dies-at-83

Cardinal Joachim Meisner, the archbishop emeritus of Cologne who was a strong defender of the Church’s doctrine and orthodoxy, has died at the age of 83.

The German cardinal died “peacefully” after falling asleep while on vacation in Bad Füssing, Cologne’s Domradio reported on Wednesday, citing the archdiocese…..………….In a telegram to Cardinal Woelki, Pope Francis said “with profound emotion I learned that, suddenly and unexpectedly, Cardinal Joachim Meisner was called from this earth by the God of mercy.”

Brandmuller got the message to the extent that…..Gloria TV wrote an article that was headed, “No “Formal Correction” Because Brandmüller Lost His Nerve”, https://www.gloria.tv/post/KsEQzP2baRpi4qg9GjZFcYpqU…..the article saying, ‘Brandmüller lost his nerve when the Cardinals Meisner and Caffarra died and told Cardinal Burke that he wouldn’t go any further. Therefore Burke dropped the formal correction.’

So Cardinal Brandmuller did not want to die suddenly, unexpectedly and peacefully in his sleep.

There is little wonder as to why courageous and outspoken Archbishop Vigano remains in hiding.

Cardinal Burke had been trying to get support from many cardinals for the issuing of a ‘Formal Correction’ of Bergoglio after the Dubia was not answered by the ‘tricky one’.

However he could find no other cardinal to go with him.

Now remember folks, this was to be a ‘Formal Correction’ for a document that was, in effect, sanctioning Sacrilegious Communion for the divorced and civilly remarried.

SACRILEGIOUS RECEPTION OF OUR GOD, LORD AND SAVIOUR JESUS CHRIST!!!!

And there is not a Cardinal in our Church who is prepared to protect the Lord……. and communicants in a state of mortal sin….. from this sacrilege taking place……but rather supporting it by either explicitly or tacitly endorsing that monstrous and outrageous document.

This is not an ‘accompaniment of Mercy’…… but one of total disregard, disrespect and sacrilege towards God Himself, and with absolutely no concern for the eternal future of the flock they have responsibility for.

NOT ONE CARDINAL!!!!

Surely this is what was being referred by Our Lady in Quito Ecuador in 1611 when she said to Mother Mariana de Jesus Torres, ”In this supreme moment of need of the Church, those who should speak will fall silent.”

Those messages from Quito spoke specifically of these times we are living in, and now ringing true in a way far louder than ‘Big Ben’ rings in London!!!

There are so many commentators in our church who are rightly expressing concern about the meaning and flow on effects of the absurdly named and confected ‘Amazon Synod’ (which river is next??) and the ensuing Exhortation, ‘Querida Amazonia’.

But the sacrilegious fruits of ‘Amoris Latitia’, it seems, cannot be stopped, and the document itself not retracted. The problem of ‘Amoris Latitia’remains not dealt with!!!

This makes all the talk and concern for the ‘river synod’ and its Exhortation’ purely academic, and somewhat futile, if everyone knows that the heretical and blasphemous Bergoglian juggernaut cannot and will not be stopped anyway.

Words, words, words……if no Hierarchy are prepared to deal with this disastrous situation!!!!!

There is no impediment to an investigation into an invalid election of a man who is going doctrinally and blasphemously berserk from the ‘Chair of Peter’, and hereticising the faithful on a global scale, like never seen before in the history of our Church!!! No Impediment!!!

The fact that he is manifestly heretical from the ‘Chair’ means it is manifest that he cannot be Pope (automatic excommunication as per writings of Doctor of the Church St Robert Bellarmine and others), but also makes it imperative to determine how…. ever…. this debacle came to materialise in the first place, so that ultimately it can be reversed and the True Church move forward fully intact.

SO WHO IS GOING TO PROTECT THE CATHOLIC FAITHFUL OF THE WORLD FROM THE HERESIES COMING FROM THE MOUTH AND PEN OF JM BERGOGLIO……. AND PROTECT US FROM THE ENFORCERS OF THE MAN HIMSELF ?????

NONE OF THE CARDINALS!!!

VERY FEW BISHOPS!!!

AND A SMALL MINORITY OF PRIESTS!!!

We have Bishop Gracida, Archbishop Lenga, Archbishop Vigano, and hopefully, a few others we have not been able to find or identify yet.

Though a minority……… there are many priests sprinkled throughout the world……..who will not go with Bergoglio all the way, who refuse to abandon the true faith by going with the NEW FALSE CHURCH prophesied in the messages delivered to Blessed Anne Catherine Emmerich.

These clergy will be the basis and foundation of the Remnant Church of these ‘End Times’ as we move towards the Second Coming of Christ and the Era of Peace to follow…….and an extraordinarily happy ending to these times of so much tribulation.

And if we stay close to the Lord and His Blessed Mother in prayer….. day by day…..moment by moment…..we can pass through all of this with peace in our hearts and be very , very fruitful towards the salvation of souls…… for which the ‘New False Church’ has no concern.

PS Anyone who says we must grin and bear a rampant heretic being on the Chair of Peter….. bringing on the loss of so many souls all over the planet…..as a result of the implementation of his heresies……has no real concern for the current loss of souls in the midst of this unprecedented disaster in our Church today.

REPEATING: There is no actual impediment to doing something about it by the initiation of a full blown investigation into every single aspect of the ‘election?’ of JM Bergoglio……. in order to establish the validity/invalidity once and for all.

There is much, much evidence of Canon Laws and the Apostolic Constitution ‘Universi Dominici Gregis’ being contravened in the process of the apostate ‘St Gallen Mafia Club’ getting rid of Pope Benedict XVI and getting their man on the ‘Chair of Peter’.

The concept of ‘Universal Acceptance’ is ‘dead in the water’ because there was never ‘Universal Acceptance’ by Orthodox, Traditional (ie. True) Catholics of Bergoglio’s supposed Papacy anyway.

NEVER WAS!!!

I know many clergy and lay people around my country and around the world, who never did accept Bergoglio as Pope. The very concept seems to be flawed when lined up against some Doctors of the Church and others

See below the most recent article published a few days ago, by Gloria TV on the matter of the “Formal Correction”.

https://www.gloria.tv/post/MJPh2xurinbj4X76LxRpNk8rh

Burke Reveals Why He Didn’t Issue the Promised “Formal Correction”

Asked by Edward Pentin why no group of cardinals challenges Francis, Cardinal Burke answered (NCRegister.com, March 7),

“Is there such a group?” He explained, “There are two or three or four cardinals who have spoken up.”

Burke confesses that “I’m trying to do my part” and observes that, in Church history, there was at least a group of three or more cardinals who would tell the Pope that something is wrong.

Gloria.tv learned from several retired Cardinals that Burke tried years ago to find other cardinals to form a group that would issue the “formal correction,” announced in 2017, in response to Francis’ unanswered Dubia. But Burke couldn’t find any companions. They wanted to remain “loyal” to Francis. (TM Comment: ‘Which necessarily means “disloyal” to Christ.)

After the Cardinals Meisner and Caffarra died, also Brandmüller lost his courage refusing to go any further.

