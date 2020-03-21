HERE ARE TWO VERY IMPORTANT ARTICLES WHICH YOU SHOULD READ IN THE LIGHT OF RECENT EVENTS IN THE CHURCH

This article raises some important canonical considerations regarding the abolition of ALL PUBLIC MASSES BY DIOCESAN BISHOPS IN THE FACE OF THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:


https://canonlawmadeeasy.com/2020/03/20/bishops-authority-cancel-masses/

Also, the homily below is from Pope Benedict XVI and based on an article he had written for the journal “Communio,” back in the early 90’s, entitled:  “The Meaning of Sunday”.


https://w2.vatican.va/content/benedict-xvi/en/homilies/2007/documents/hf_ben-xvi_hom_20070909_wien.pdf

He quotes the martyrs of Abitene:  Sine Dominico non possumus!

I am a retired Roman Catholic Bishop, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Texas
