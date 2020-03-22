I INVITE YOU TO SIGN UP (ITS FREE) FOR THE DAILY POSTINGS OF THE INSTITUTE FOR MINISTRY FORMATION AT MY ALMA MATER, Saint Vincent SEMINARY IN LATROBE, PENNSYLVANIA. THE BROADCASTING OF A DAILY MASS BY THE INSTITUTE WILL BE A GODSEND FOR MANY CATHOLICS IN THIS TIME OF SPIRITUAL AND SACRAMENTAL DEPRIVATION

|Watch Today’s MassAs we arrive at our first Sunday in the Diocese of Greensburg during which all public Masses have been suspended, we reflect on the man born blind in today’s Gospel reading. Jesus went out of His way to encounter that man and bring him sight. The man did not earn that healing. It was a free gift. We desperately need such acts of compassion in these dark and difficult days. I have heard many reports of bishops and priests who are reaching out to their flocks. I have heard reports of the lay faithful who are reaching out to those who are isolated. Even a phone call can make such a difference.
These unearned acts of kindness follow the example of Jesus who simply anointed the eyes of the man without his asking for it. It is such acts of kindness that provide healing and help us to see again. Above all, we want to see the eyes of Jesus. We want to see the face of the one who is Love Incarnate. We see Him by faith when we gaze upon Him in the Eucharist. We also see Him when love is incarnated in His mystical Body. In these days when we are increasingly blinded to His Presence in the Eucharist, let us seek out His Presence where we can still find Him in acts of selfless love.
We are grateful that so many bishops and priests are recording and livestreaming the Mass from their cathedrals and churches. We decided to share the Mass of our Chief Shepherd in the Diocese of Greensburg each Sunday. He makes the link available at 9am Sunday morning. I hope you can pray along with him. We are joining you as well.Follow Us on Vimeo!Our old Livestream account will be expiring soon. Follow us on Vimeo so you don’t miss a thing! You can also watch the recordings of daily Mass on Vimeo.Audio content shared by We Are One Body® (http://www.waob.org) radio:
Daily Mass:
https://weareonebodyradio.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/waobmass.mp3
Morning Meditation by Fr. Boniface
https://weareonebodyradio.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/morningmed.mp3
Evening Meditation by Fr. Boniface (updated after 6pm):
https://weareonebodyradio.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/eveningmed.mp3
|Have a blessed day!
Institute for Ministry Formation at Saint Vincent Seminary
-
Archives
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- March 2013
- February 2013
- January 2013
- December 2012
- November 2012
- October 2012
- September 2012
- August 2012
- July 2012
- June 2012
- May 2012
- April 2012
- March 2012
- February 2012
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- January 2010
- December 2009
- November 2009
- October 2009
- September 2009
- August 2009
- July 2009
- June 2009
- May 2009
-
Recent Posts
- PRIESTS WITHOUT PEOPLE / PEOPLE WITHOUT PRIESTS
- I INVITE YOU TO SIGN UP (ITS FREE) FOR THE DAILY POSTINGS OF THE INSTITUTE FOR MINISTRY FORMATION AT MY ALMA MATER, Saint Vincent SEMINARY IN LATROBE, PENNSYLVANIA. THE BROADCASTING OF A DAILY MASS BY THE INSTITUTE WILL BE A GODSEND FOR MANY CATHOLICS IN THIS TIME OF SPIRITUAL AND SACRAMENTAL DEPRIVATION
- WHAT DOES THE WORD "TOTALITARIAN" MEAN???????????????
- HERE ARE TWO VERY IMPORTANT ARTICLES WHICH YOU SHOULD READ IN THE LIGHT OF RECENT EVENTS IN THE CHURCH
- THE NEWS THAT TWO OF THE COUNTRIES IN THE WORLD HARDEST HIT BY THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC ARE ITALY AND IRAN? IT IS NATURAL TO WONDER WHY THOSE TWO COUNTRIES? HERE IS THE ANSWER!
Top Posts & Pages
- THE NEWS THAT TWO OF THE COUNTRIES IN THE WORLD HARDEST HIT BY THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC ARE ITALY AND IRAN? IT IS NATURAL TO WONDER WHY THOSE TWO COUNTRIES? HERE IS THE ANSWER!
- THINGS DO NOT LOOK GOOD IN ITALY
- GOOD ADVICE !!!
- WHAT DOES THE WORD "TOTALITARIAN" MEAN???????????????
- ANOTHER REPORT FROM NORTH ITALY
- HERE ARE TWO VERY IMPORTANT ARTICLES WHICH YOU SHOULD READ IN THE LIGHT OF RECENT EVENTS IN THE CHURCH
- ABOUT ME
- RED CHINA IS WAGING BIOLOGICAL WARFARE ON THE REST OF THE WORLD, INTENTIONALLY OR NOT, THAT IS THE REALITY OF THE PRESENT CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- A LITTLE DRAMA: FRANCIS THE MERCIFUL AND AN INDIGENOUS SHAMAN
- BIOWEAPONS 101
Top Clicks