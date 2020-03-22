I INVITE YOU TO SIGN UP (ITS FREE) FOR THE DAILY POSTINGS OF THE INSTITUTE FOR MINISTRY FORMATION AT MY ALMA MATER, Saint Vincent SEMINARY IN LATROBE, PENNSYLVANIA. THE BROADCASTING OF A DAILY MASS BY THE INSTITUTE WILL BE A GODSEND FOR MANY CATHOLICS IN THIS TIME OF SPIRITUAL AND SACRAMENTAL DEPRIVATION

Watch Today’s MassAs we arrive at our first Sunday in the Diocese of Greensburg during which all public Masses have been suspended, we reflect on the man born blind in today’s Gospel reading.  Jesus went out of His way to encounter that man and bring him sight.  The man did not earn that healing.  It was a free gift.  We desperately need such acts of compassion in these dark and difficult days.  I have heard many reports of bishops and priests who are reaching out to their flocks.  I have heard reports of the lay faithful who are reaching out to those who are isolated.  Even a phone call can make such a difference. 

These unearned acts of kindness follow the example of Jesus who simply anointed the eyes of the man without his asking for it.  It is such acts of kindness that provide healing and help us to see again.  Above all, we want to see the eyes of Jesus.  We want to see the face of the one who is Love Incarnate.  We see Him by faith when we gaze upon Him in the Eucharist.  We also see Him when love is incarnated in His mystical Body.  In these days when we are increasingly blinded to His Presence in the Eucharist, let us seek out His Presence where we can still find Him in acts of selfless love.

We are grateful that so many bishops and priests are recording and livestreaming the Mass from their cathedrals and churches.  We decided to share the Mass of our Chief Shepherd in the Diocese of Greensburg each Sunday.  He makes the link available at 9am Sunday morning.  I hope you can pray along with him.  We are joining you as well.
Daily Mass:
https://weareonebodyradio.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/waobmass.mp3

Morning Meditation by Fr. Boniface
https://weareonebodyradio.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/morningmed.mp3

Evening Meditation by Fr. Boniface (updated after 6pm):
https://weareonebodyradio.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/eveningmed.mp3
Have a blessed day!

Institute for Ministry Formation at Saint Vincent Seminary

I am a retired Roman Catholic Bishop, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Texas
