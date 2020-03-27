BRAVO, PRESIDENT Donald Trump !!! GM CEO MARY BARRA, RUMORED TO HAVE ASPIRATIONS FOR THE SPOT OF VICE-PRESIDENT ON THE Joe Biden TICKET IN THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION, HAS JUST HAD HER BACK-TRACKING ON HER OFFER TO PRODUCE VENTILATORS FOR THE PANDEMIC CALLED OUT BY PRESIDENT TRUMP. ONE PLAYS POLITICAL GAMES WITH PRESIDENT Donald Trump AT GREAT RISK TO ONE’S POLITICAL ASPIRATIONS

President Trump Triggers Defense Production Act, Requiring GM to Make Ventilators – Watch, Democrats Will Now Reverse Position…

Posted on March 27, 2020 by sundance

Democrats and resistance media writ large have been demanding that President Trump invoke the Defense Production Act to force companies to make equipment for the fight against the coronavirus. Until today, most companies voluntarily adjusted their manufacturing systems and networks to assist; so forced compliance was not needed.

However, General Motors now states an inability to meet their prior commitments for the manufacture of ventilators:

Now it really gets interesting… The CEO of GM is Mary Barra, considered a hero amid the political circles of democrats; and considered a potential pick for vice-president on a Democrat ticket. Despite her generally weak leadership, democrats adore her resistance bona-fides.

The axiom: “be careful what you wish for” applies big time, because President Trump has just triggered the Defense Production Act to force General Motors to comply with their initial promise. By playing games, again; CEO Mary Barra put herself in the crosshairs of the Trump administration.

WHITE HOUSE – Statement from the President Regarding the Defense Production Act: Today, I signed a Presidential Memorandum directing the Secretary of Health and Human Services to use any and all authority available under the Defense Production Act to require General Motors to accept, perform, and prioritize Federal contracts for ventilators. Our negotiations with GM regarding its ability to supply ventilators have been productive, but our fight against the virus is too urgent to allow the give-and-take of the contracting process to continue to run its normal course. GM was wasting time. Today’s action will help ensure the quick production of ventilators that will save American lives. (LINK)

Now… watch how quickly those who were demanding President Trump invoke the DPA, including the resistance media, reverse position 180 degrees, and start calling President Trump a dictator simply because it is one of their own resistance allies in the spotlight.

