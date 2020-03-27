BRAVO, PRESIDENT Donald Trump !!! GM CEO MARY BARRA, RUMORED TO HAVE ASPIRATIONS FOR THE SPOT OF VICE-PRESIDENT ON THE Joe Biden TICKET IN THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION, HAS JUST HAD HER BACK-TRACKING ON HER OFFER TO PRODUCE VENTILATORS FOR THE PANDEMIC CALLED OUT BY PRESIDENT TRUMP. ONE PLAYS POLITICAL GAMES WITH PRESIDENT Donald Trump AT GREAT RISK TO ONE’S POLITICAL ASPIRATIONS

President Trump Triggers Defense Production Act, Requiring GM to Make Ventilators – Watch, Democrats Will Now Reverse Position…
President Trump Triggers Defense Production Act, Requiring GM to Make Ventilators – Watch, Democrats Will Now Reverse Position…
Posted on March 27, 2020 by sundance
Democrats and resistance media writ large have been demanding that President Trump invoke the Defense Production Act to force companies to make equipment for the fight against the coronavirus. Until today, most companies voluntarily adjusted their manufacturing systems and networks to assist; so forced compliance was not needed.
However, General Motors now states an inability to meet their prior commitments for the manufacture of ventilators:
Now it really gets interesting… The CEO of GM is Mary Barra, considered a hero amid the political circles of democrats; and considered a potential pick for vice-president on a Democrat ticket. Despite her generally weak leadership, democrats adore her resistance bona-fides.
The axiom: “be careful what you wish for” applies big time, because President Trump has just triggered the Defense Production Act to force General Motors to comply with their initial promise. By playing games, again; CEO Mary Barra put herself in the crosshairs of the Trump administration.
WHITE HOUSE – Statement from the President Regarding the Defense Production Act:
Today, I signed a Presidential Memorandum directing the Secretary of Health and Human Services to use any and all authority available under the Defense Production Act to require General Motors to accept, perform, and prioritize Federal contracts for ventilators.
Our negotiations with GM regarding its ability to supply ventilators have been productive, but our fight against the virus is too urgent to allow the give-and-take of the contracting process to continue to run its normal course. GM was wasting time. Today’s action will help ensure the quick production of ventilators that will save American lives. (LINK)
Now… watch how quickly those who were demanding President Trump invoke the DPA, including the resistance media, reverse position 180 degrees, and start calling President Trump a dictator simply because it is one of their own resistance allies in the spotlight.
11 Responses to President Trump Triggers Defense Production Act, Requiring GM to Make Ventilators – Watch, Democrats Will Now Reverse Position…
Add title
President Trump Triggers Defense Production Act, Requiring GM to Make Ventilators – Watch, Democrats Will Now Reverse Position…
Posted on March 27, 2020 by sundance
Democrats and resistance media writ large have been demanding that President Trump invoke the Defense Production Act to force companies to make equipment for the fight against the coronavirus. Until today, most companies voluntarily adjusted their manufacturing systems and networks to assist; so forced compliance was not needed.
However, General Motors now states an inability to meet their prior commitments for the manufacture of ventilators:
Now it really gets interesting… The CEO of GM is Mary Barra, considered a hero amid the political circles of democrats; and considered a potential pick for vice-president on a Democrat ticket. Despite her generally weak leadership, democrats adore her resistance bona-fides.
The axiom: “be careful what you wish for” applies big time, because President Trump has just triggered the Defense Production Act to force General Motors to comply with their initial promise. By playing games, again; CEO Mary Barra put herself in the crosshairs of the Trump administration.
WHITE HOUSE – Statement from the President Regarding the Defense Production Act:
Today, I signed a Presidential Memorandum directing the Secretary of Health and Human Services to use any and all authority available under the Defense Production Act to require General Motors to accept, perform, and prioritize Federal contracts for ventilators.
Our negotiations with GM regarding its ability to supply ventilators have been productive, but our fight against the virus is too urgent to allow the give-and-take of the contracting process to continue to run its normal course. GM was wasting time. Today’s action will help ensure the quick production of ventilators that will save American lives. (LINK)
Now… watch how quickly those who were demanding President Trump invoke the DPA, including the resistance media, reverse position 180 degrees, and start calling President Trump a dictator simply because it is one of their own resistance allies in the spotlight.
11 Responses to President Trump Triggers Defense Production Act, Requiring GM to Make Ventilators – Watch, Democrats Will Now Reverse Position…
- Somebody’s Gramma says:March 27, 2020 at 4:34 pmI LOVE THIS PRESIDENT!!!! Where’s the hysterically laughing emoji when you need it? Yes, it will be fun now to watch the #Resistance eat all their words from, say, yesterday. LOLLiked by 4 peopleReply
- woohoowee says:March 27, 2020 at 4:41 pmHere ya go: 😂😂LikeReply
- Tl Howard says:March 27, 2020 at 4:36 pmI’ve not trusted GM since the housing crash.
Why entrust this job to them?LikeReply
- The Gipper Lives says:March 27, 2020 at 4:36 pmHenry Ford is rolling over–with joy.Liked by 2 peopleReply
- The Gipper Lives says:March 27, 2020 at 4:41 pmLouis Chevrolet, too!LikeReply
- delighteddeplorable says:March 27, 2020 at 4:37 pmI flat out love this man. He takes charge and does whatever it takes to solve the problem, damn the torpedoes, full speed ahead. Very refreshing and guaranteed to yield positive results. 👍Liked by 2 peopleReply
- Matthew LeBlanc says:March 27, 2020 at 4:38 pmThis is what winning looks like. Great job, sir.Liked by 2 peopleReply
- cplogics says:March 27, 2020 at 4:39 pmThe President has created a whole new meaning to the phrase “playing a trump card”. Man, you gotta love this President.Liked by 1 personReply
- MDiceman says:March 27, 2020 at 4:39 pmAnd President Trump will justify this move by stating that this is payback for the 2008 Auto Bailout loan that GM never repaid.LikeReply
- vikingmom says:March 27, 2020 at 4:42 pmAnd the president in 2008 who didn’t force the issue and demand that GM pay back their loan? What was that guy’s name? He did such “amazing” things for our economy…I wonder why no one is asking for his input now?LikeReply
- sunnydaze says:March 27, 2020 at 4:41 pmGov. Cuomo was one the people yammering on about Trump not doing this , a few days ago.Cuomo, you got your wish!LikeReply
- Somebody’s Gramma says:March 27, 2020 at 4:34 pmI LOVE THIS PRESIDENT!!!! Where’s the hysterically laughing emoji when you need it? Yes, it will be fun now to watch the #Resistance eat all their words from, say, yesterday. LOLLiked by 4 peopleReply
- woohoowee says:March 27, 2020 at 4:41 pmHere ya go: 😂😂LikeReply
- Tl Howard says:March 27, 2020 at 4:36 pmI’ve not trusted GM since the housing crash.
Why entrust this job to them?LikeReply
- The Gipper Lives says:March 27, 2020 at 4:36 pmHenry Ford is rolling over–with joy.Liked by 2 peopleReply
- The Gipper Lives says:March 27, 2020 at 4:41 pmLouis Chevrolet, too!LikeReply
- delighteddeplorable says:March 27, 2020 at 4:37 pmI flat out love this man. He takes charge and does whatever it takes to solve the problem, damn the torpedoes, full speed ahead. Very refreshing and guaranteed to yield positive results. 👍Liked by 2 peopleReply
- Matthew LeBlanc says:March 27, 2020 at 4:38 pmThis is what winning looks like. Great job, sir.Liked by 2 peopleReply
- cplogics says:March 27, 2020 at 4:39 pmThe President has created a whole new meaning to the phrase “playing a trump card”. Man, you gotta love this President.Liked by 1 personReply
- MDiceman says:March 27, 2020 at 4:39 pmAnd President Trump will justify this move by stating that this is payback for the 2008 Auto Bailout loan that GM never repaid.LikeReply
- vikingmom says:March 27, 2020 at 4:42 pmAnd the president in 2008 who didn’t force the issue and demand that GM pay back their loan? What was that guy’s name? He did such “amazing” things for our economy…I wonder why no one is asking for his input now?LikeReply
- sunnydaze says:March 27, 2020 at 4:41 pmGov. Cuomo was one the people yammering on about Trump not doing this , a few days ago.Cuomo, you got your wish!LikeReply