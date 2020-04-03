JOINT PRAYER SERVICE BETWEEN MUSLIMS AND CATHOLICS IN IRELAND ON Good Friday???????? IF TRUE, THE END IS NEAR!!!!!

RE-PURPOSING OF CATHOLIC CHURCHES BEGINS

FROM ROME EDITOR

Catholic Arena@CatholicArena

As Catholics in Ireland remain locked out of their churches on the eve of Holy Week @tuamarchdiocese decide to allow Muslims to hold Friday prayer on the altar alongside a priest #CatholicTwitter

Embedded video

And on intelligent Greek is asking us to be intelligent too:Catholic Arena@CatholicArena · 

flecktarn@flecktarnTP

FromRome.Info has published a number of articles warning of where this is heading:

About abyssum

I am a retired Roman Catholic Bishop, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Texas
1 Response to JOINT PRAYER SERVICE BETWEEN MUSLIMS AND CATHOLICS IN IRELAND ON Good Friday???????? IF TRUE, THE END IS NEAR!!!!!

  1. Ree says:
    April 3, 2020 at 2:00 pm

    I was in Scotland in April-May of 1989. Watching their news they were interviewing recent Muslim immigrants wanting to know the reasons “Why Ireland.” In my hotel room with my husband, I heard and I will paraphrase what took place. Smiling a Muslim man answered, “We are here to take over where the Catholic Church has left off.” He went on to explain why and sang the praises of the Muslim faith as the one true faith for God who demands of them to conquer the world through Islam. They plainly explained their goals. Nobody seemed to be bothered by it not the interviewer nor anyone else around the interviewee. I have to say the Muslim man was surrounded by other muslim men and other non muslims during the interview. That same time and year in Dublin the biggest church we saw was a Mosque. In what used to be a Christian nation.

    “We may not have direct access to Mass or most sacraments, but nothing can separate us from the love of God if we strive to stay close to our Savior.” – The National Catholic Bioethics Center (NCBC)

