JOINT PRAYER SERVICE BETWEEN MUSLIMS AND CATHOLICS IN IRELAND ON Good Friday???????? IF TRUE, THE END IS NEAR!!!!!

RE-PURPOSING OF CATHOLIC CHURCHES BEGINS

APRIL 3, 2020

As Catholics in Ireland remain locked out of their churches on the eve of Holy Week @tuamarchdiocese decide to allow Muslims to hold Friday prayer on the altar alongside a priest #CatholicTwitter

And on intelligent Greek is asking us to be intelligent too:Catholic Arena@CatholicArena · 3 h

flecktarn@flecktarnTP

FromRome.Info has published a number of articles warning of where this is heading: