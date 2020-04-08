WILL THERE BE GREATER FREEDOM FOR THE Catholic Church IN GERMANY THAN IN THE United States?

|Hope in Berlin for the Catholic Church!
An article with the message of hope for the Catholics Church in Berlin, amid the orders of not being able to gather for Mass due to the COVID-19 Virus. .
Berliner Institut St. Philipp Neri geht gegen Totalverbot öffentlicher Gottesdienste vor.
State lawyer Hillgruber: Action against worship bans “more than justified.
“Berlin Institute St. Philipp Neri is taking action against total ban on public services. Bonn lawyer Christian Hillgruber is in favor of easing the general ban on worship. He recalled that religious freedom “was created and directed like hardly any other fundamental right to practice together”.
Therefore, unlike material supplies, exemptions would have to be permitted for trade fairs and church services to a limited extent, especially during the Easter period. The professor of public law at the University of Bonn said this on Mondin the daily maiFundamental right to exercise religious freedom collectively Hillgruber commented on the decision of the Berlin Institute St. Philipp Neri to obtain an injunction against the State of Berlin in order to be allowed to hold Easter services with the faithful.
The approach taken by the St. Philipp Neri Institute to take provisional legal protection against the absolute ban on publicly available services and fairs in Berlin is “more than understandable; the request seems to me to be fully justified, ”said Hillgruber.
Worship is a systemically important service There is also something like a basic spiritual care that cannot be satisfied by the transfer of services from deserted churches. “Communion can only be experienced in real life,” says the lawyer. If the right to freedom of religion were discontinued when considering the protective measures against the corona epidemic, a total ban on religious services that “affects the freedom of worship at its core could actually hardly be constitutional and last longer.”
Hillgruber therefore suggests that a limited number of believers can be admitted depending on the size of the church building. As with other “systemically relevant services”, the requirements of health protection could be met by distance and other organizational measures.
The institute wants to guarantee a minimum distance between the believers and the registration of a maximum of 50 participants. The decision of the Berlin Administrative Court is expected in the next few days. (DT / ska) The St. Philipp Neri Institute takes legal action against the total ban on public services and receives support from well-known constitutional lawyers. So read the upcoming issue of the daily mail. here .
