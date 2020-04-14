HONESTLY, YOU CANNOT MAKE THIS STUFF UP !!! YOU HAVE TO EXPECT IT TO COME FROM THE PEOPLES REPUBLIC OF CALIFORNIA. BUT REALLY, ARE THERE NO SANE VOTERS IN CALIFORNIA ANY MORE

The LA Sheriff Who Released 4,276 Inmates Now Fears a Crime Wave…
Posted on April 13, 2020 by sundance
This story is so far beyond predictable that the light from where predictable exists wouldn’t catch up for a year…. The LA Sheriff released the inmates fearing the Wuhan virus, now he worries he may have put the public at risk….. you just can’t make this up. Save the criminals, destroy the community.
“We were faced with a choice, if we left the jail system overpopulated, the pandemic would have swept through easily.”
[LINK]
189 Responses to The LA Sheriff Who Released 4,276 Inmates Now Fears a Crime Wave…
- Kaco says:April 14, 2020 at 12:58 amHe should do a PSA and tell them to just chill. Wait until the coronavirus is over.Everything democrats do turns to utter crap. These are people that make choices based on their emotions not on any logic or reason, let alone practicality. They pretty much ruin everything they touch, including sports and entertainment. This is why the places of which they are in control are complete dumps with no progress when they claim they are so “progressive”. More than likely by their design. Keep ’em poor and dependent.Liked by 8 peopleReply
- John Ostrowski says:April 14, 2020 at 3:03 amYou ain’t seen nothing yet. Just wait and see what happens when massive mail in voting is approved, ala Pelosi.Liked by 4 peopleReply
- azchick says:April 14, 2020 at 10:29 amIf you’ll notice it’s democratic elected officials who are releasing prisoners all over the country. Soros & Clinton are pushing it to create more havoc,death & destruction for PDJT. Just another way to try an take him down and destroy the country at the same time. Be careful for whom you vote NO MORE RINO’SLikeReply
- GH says:April 14, 2020 at 1:18 amWell, at least citizens in Ohio are protesting the “lock-down” by marching and carrying signsLiked by 2 peopleReply
- California Joe says:April 14, 2020 at 1:23 amMany of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department hires for deputy sheriff jobs are Mexican gang members.Liked by 1 personReply
- Thinblueline says:April 14, 2020 at 3:25 amCome on now…you’re trolling or just plain ignorant. I graduated from LA County Sheriff’s Academy and have worked along side LASD Deputies for 30 years. I work with an adjacent agency. Your statement is false. You’re painting with a broad brush many dedicated deputies who serve with bravery everyday. Don’t take it out on them because their elected Sheriff is a bozo. I’ve met him and he’s way over his head. Thankfully he’ll be a one term Sheriff. But please try and do better.Liked by 4 peopleReply
- nobaddog says:April 14, 2020 at 4:02 amCome on now…you’re trolling or just plain ignorant.
What California Joe said is true except from what i read its “some” deputies are gang members not necessarily Mexican and the FBI is investigating it. Simply Google it and you will see many legit news agencies reporting what he said and worse! You have been employed for 30 years there and you haven’t heard about it? Do you watch local news? LA Times reports it’s a long time problem and not due to the current knucklehead Sheriff but many previous Sheriffs let it fester into what it is now.Liked by 1 personReply
- Thinblueline says:April 14, 2020 at 4:14 amI don’t need to Google anything, I read what he said. He’s implying many of the deputies being hired are Mexican Gang Members. Me trolling…I think I know a little about the profession, and particularly that organization. I was a gang detective for several years and worked homicide investigations with LASD. It was cheap shot by him. Stay in your lane…you have no idea my experience or expertise in this field.Liked by 3 peopleReply
- Perot Conservative says:April 14, 2020 at 5:14 amThank you for your service. A relative worked at LBPD booking for a few decades. I rode the RTD buses through South Central in the late 80s, only a few times at night … wouldn’t do that today.About 5 years ago I was on the edge of downtown LB where a relative once owned a small, immaculate senior apt building. It was at night, off Anaheim or PCH. It appeared to be a barrio. The population appeared to have increased 50% since late 80s, and the hateful looks I got convinced me to not exit my car & to leave. Pronto.I sensed some hostility & anger rarely encountered in NorCal.Liked by 3 peopleReply
- ThingsWeTakeForGranted says:April 14, 2020 at 6:43 amThank you Thinblueline for serving the People. God bless.Liked by 2 peopleReply
- Carly says:April 14, 2020 at 9:02 amThinblueline, I don’t have a dog in this hunt. But I do have a browser. I think these are the LA Times articles other commenters are referring to. Read and decide for yourself if the claims legit or not:
– https://www.latimes.com/local/lanow/la-me-fbi-investigating-sheriff-20190711-story.html?hootPostID=27eef13840c89760344484ec5bd3385c
– https://www.latimes.com/local/lanow/la-me-sheriff-banditos-claim-20190307-story.htmlLiked by 1 personReply
- rinoranch2017 says:April 14, 2020 at 9:51 amExcellent response. I would give you a “like” but I still have a reoccurring issue with that, thus a “like” by reply which consistently.LikeReply
- cbjoasurf says:April 14, 2020 at 10:51 amA liberal sheriff is a badge & a gun betraying ones oath to protect & serve. This sheriff has done that plain & simple. This sheriff fully represents the concept of the “PETER PRINCIPLE” except that he managed to rise to a level way above his “level of incompetence”.Should be fired, held as an accessory to ANY CRIMES committed by the detainees he released. Also, he should never be allowed to be employed as a LEO again, ever.LikeReply
- thesavvyinvester says:April 14, 2020 at 1:24 amHmm, has he not heard of Dr Zelenko. These prisons could be a trial for HydroxC-Zoav-Zinc. They couldn’t think of this solution or what other forces come into play here.Liked by 1 personReply
- thesavvyinvester says:April 14, 2020 at 1:25 amOops Zpac….LikeReply
- Mike in a Truck says:April 14, 2020 at 4:25 amThe Sheriff is not stupid, a moron,or an idiot. That would be the people that voted him into office.Liked by 2 peopleReply
- ppanther says:April 14, 2020 at 1:36 amno, DEMON RATS DON’T THINK FOR THEMSELVES, THEY ARE NOTHING BUT PUPPETS THAT DON’T USE THEIR BRAIN FOR THINKING, JUST FOLLOWING SOME STUPID ORDERS OF OTHER NON THINKERS…PIED PIPER.LikeReply
- Snow White says:April 14, 2020 at 1:52 amAre these people that stupid? What did this sheriff think it was going to happen? You must have the IQ of a rock not to see this coming. Idiot demoncrats.Liked by 2 peopleReply
- nwtex says:April 14, 2020 at 2:09 amVenice 311✔@Venice311Today’s CDC prisoner release is centered at Union Station as the drop-off point where they arrive with a debit card from prison with $250 on it – and their property bag.36Twitter Ads info and privacy61 people are talking about thisLiked by 1 personReply
- daylight58 says:April 14, 2020 at 11:31 amLooks like a couple of stand-up citizens!LikeReply
- ssbishop says:April 14, 2020 at 12:51 pmThey are just heading out to buy Skittles on their way to their next class on Social Distancing Studies at the local community college…LikeReply
- BigTalkers says:April 14, 2020 at 11:38 amThe Mayors of Houston and Philly did likewise, and then went on TV requesting their former charges not abuse the opportunity by committing more crimes while on furlough.One part of their thinking that’s mystifying is what do those morons think the convicts will do while they’re out to make a living? And if they were released without first testing negative for the virus, shouldn’t those officials responsible themselves be arrested for “public endangerment?”LikeReply
- 1gr8dane says:April 14, 2020 at 2:29 amLMAO – coming from a state with an absolute moron for a “sheriff” – exactly what did this idiot expect? The term “to protect and to serve” must mean protect his a$$ and serve only himself. They get what the deserve – should his expectation prove to be true – let the lawyers loose and have a field dayLikeReply
- Pale rider says:April 14, 2020 at 6:45 amYour close ‘protect the rights of criminals’ over the law abiding citizens. Think about it a second, when you push gun control at any level who are you protecting? This be no different.
Jail is where you lose yours rights and livelihood not gain. These ‘compassionate caring leftists’ need to live in their own putrid choices, one being on the street with the criminals and drug addicts, Another is Venezuela. We have so many varieties of disfunction in way of third world Hell holes, we can find one they desire to live in, just get them out of hear.I’ve got an easy test, mandatory Trump bumper stickers on every vehicle, heck just put his head on every license plate and watch em run for Venezuela. I’m laughing at the thought.Liked by 1 personReply
- Liberty ONE says:April 14, 2020 at 3:05 amLA Sheriff Nutbag. “Yeah, we RELEASED thousands of inmates because we don’t want the virus to spread among the prison population” Who the F cares?.LikeReply
- mac says:April 14, 2020 at 4:24 amExactly. I don’t give a damn if ALL of them get it and the prison guards have to walk around in Class III hazmat suits. That’s their lookout. If they hadn’t committed crimes they wouldn’t be in prison, because you really have to work hard to get there. First-time offenders very, very, VERY seldom spend time behind bars. Most jailed felons have committed at least 16 felony crimes before they ever spend the first day in the graybar hotel.I’m not even sure that anyone in prison who has more than two felonies should get any medical treatment for anything. They’ve cost the body politic enough already. Don’t bother telling me “we should be better than that.” The cold, hard reality is that we as a nation would be better off if they were locked up for life or pushing up daisies. That way we could be sure they would never be let out to plague society again. And plague society they do: I just read a study that said 83% of Federal prisoners have re-offended sufficiently to be re-incarcerated within nine years of their initial release. Whatever we are doing in there to make the criminals see the error of their ways is most definitely not working. Instead, it seems like prison is just graduate or post-graduate education for criminals in how to be a more violent and effective criminal.Liked by 3 peopleReply
- Linda K. says:April 14, 2020 at 9:22 amHerd immunity.LikeReply
- Richie says:April 14, 2020 at 3:19 amAs long as he proves to us hes not a racist. Thats all that matters.Liked by 1 personReply
- Charlotte Powell Brooks says:April 14, 2020 at 4:11 amBut did the sheriff have “intent?”
And what crystal ball did he look into to know it would reduce the number of cases?Liked by 2 peopleReply
- Charlotte Powell Brooks says:April 14, 2020 at 4:50 amWhat do they tell the jailbirds upon release———“When this is all over, ya’ll come back now, hear….. we’ll leave the light on for ya’?”Liked by 3 peopleReply
- spoogels says:April 14, 2020 at 5:00 amChesa Boudin is responsible Read Bill Ayers’s bloghttps://billayers.org/This is orchestratedLiked by 1 personReply
- spoogels says:April 14, 2020 at 5:01 amfrom his blogChesa Boudin’s Tweet
April 6, 2020Chesa Boudin 博徹思@chesaboudinHealthcare professionals demanded we drastically reduce the jail population, so we listened.On Jan 21, the SF jail population was 1,238.On March 4, when the emergency was declared, it was 1,097.Yesterday, it was 766.Meanwhile, crime rates continue to decrease in SF. 4/6/20,3:08 AMWhat do the Chinese characters mean?LikeReply
- jeffsn4 says:April 14, 2020 at 10:41 amBoudin is Antifa in a suit.LikeReply
- Perot Conservative says:April 14, 2020 at 5:00 amThat’s OK, he probably lives in the Valley, over the hill, 20 miles away, hefty salary … and sheriffs make $75,000 – $125,000, plus OT & bennies.Liked by 1 personReply
- Sharpshorts says:April 14, 2020 at 6:09 amReleasing convicted prisoners now exposes them to the same dangers that law abiding citizens are facing with the China virus…It’s only fair, right?
Liberal logic 101, every body must be MADE to be equal…Great job California. Will WHO be keeping track of how many released cons are re-arrested for ignoring social distancing? Did the sheriff’s department give them masks upon release?LikeReply
- scrap1ron says:April 14, 2020 at 7:03 amWay to go, Gilligan.LikeReply
- GaryLa says:April 14, 2020 at 7:08 amReleasing 4,200 criminals has been effective at slowing the virus?Better to die at the hand of a violent criminal than to take a minor risk at the hospital? No thanks.He’s no sheriff. He’s a left-wing operative.Liked by 2 peopleReply
- Muthaucker says:April 14, 2020 at 7:24 amThese Sheriffs and Police Chiefs kill me with their 4 and 5 star collar devices. This guy is wearing 5 stars like Nimitz or McArthur.Liked by 2 peopleReply
- USMCLt says:April 14, 2020 at 7:50 amYou beat me to it! Every American citizen should be discomfited by any civil law enforcement official that chooses to wear military rank insignia of any kind, let alone the five star insignia worn by only 9 WWII era military leaders. The presumption of such status by civilian law enforcement is disgusting. The badge worn by these officers should be sufficient evidence of their status within their respective organizations.Liked by 2 peopleReply
- D3F1ANT says:April 14, 2020 at 7:48 amHow can any LE officer (but especially an elected one) be anything but absolutely embarrassed and humiliated by the ignorance, ineptitude, and malfeasance that’s exposed by is article? LOL! Yeah…let the convicted bad guys out of jail. BRILLIANT! Or…and here’s another option: Maybe use an ounce of common sense BEFORE you do something so dumb that a child would know better? Talk about a crippling lack of foresight!LikeReply
- Brant says:April 14, 2020 at 8:01 amNever Trump brother lives in LA. I hope he is starting to get restless and hope this adds more to it. He needs to wake the freak up. Of course history for him started the day after election 2016. I’ve been following politics since he was listening to Kiss Alive II…….and I was reading news magazines (US News and world report, back then kind of decent).Liked by 1 personReply
- robert van brunt says:April 14, 2020 at 8:26 am5 Stars? What a pompous A holeLiked by 2 peopleReply
- Caius Lowell says:April 14, 2020 at 8:42 amLeftists are idiots — all of them…Liked by 1 personReply
- jeffsn4 says:April 14, 2020 at 10:44 amSome of them are actually really smart, they just use their brains to manipulate everything in the most disgusting way possible. They’re total scumbags.Liked by 1 personReply
- moray watson says:April 14, 2020 at 8:52 amWait a minute sheriff, the math’s not over yet. Only 11 inmates got infected of those you kept incarcerated, but you don’t know how many got infected of those you released. So you have no idea whether releasing over 4,000 prisoners was in any way effective.Liked by 1 personReply
- mickjt says:April 14, 2020 at 8:57 am“We were faced with a choice, if we left the jail system overpopulated, the pandemic would have swept through easily.”…AND your POINT iS? SO you care MORE about the low lifes in Jail than the good citizens in your community? Turn in your Stinking Badge, YOU’RE FIRED!LikeReply
- boogywstew says:April 14, 2020 at 11:04 amI’m wondering what the $250 is supposed to do? You can’t rent a room in LA for that kind of money if a deposit is required. $250 might buy you food and booze every night for a month if you live on the street or are the, “we’re all in this together “, crowd thinking these inmates will get a job with a prison record and 20% unemployment? Some borderline prisoners who might have had a shot at going straight will undoubtedly resort to crime to survive. I’m sure that bunch will feel like they were entrapped and I’m inclined to agree.LikeReply
- Johnny Bravo says:April 14, 2020 at 10:15 amTell me he goes to church every week and prays often and asks for divine guidance – I very much doubt it, soulless, incompetent fool. Is it any wonder we stand shaking our heads at this lunacy?Where was his post exit plan and strategy. Don’t tell me, he hadn’t thought that far ahead?LikeReply
- rojobirds says:April 14, 2020 at 10:35 amStupid people do stupid things. A Glock and my pittbull are my ounce of prevention.LikeReply
- Ventura Capitalist says:April 14, 2020 at 10:42 amBreaking News for sheriff Nimrod…
Since LE won’t even bother if you steal less than $950, there’s already a crime wave in California. Criminals from all over the country are flocking to the Golden State.They’re afraid the criminals will infect each other in jail, so they’re turning them loose to infect the rest of us. Yes, it is so incandescently stupid, it could only come from the demokrats.Liked by 1 personReply
- jeffsn4 says:April 14, 2020 at 10:46 amIt’s similar to how they’re claiming “hate crimes” are on the rise. They just start labeling more and more things a hate crime and presto, now everyone is a bigot.LikeReply
- Ventura Capitalist says:April 14, 2020 at 12:06 pmYes, and chalking up every death as a demokrat KungFlu victory, even if you fell out of a 10th floor window, or your girlfriend set the bed on fire while you were sleeping.Now with the news that the Bronx Zoo tiger got the KungFlu, this hoax has totally jumped the shark. By the way, how is he doing? Does the zoo have him on a ventilator? Have they given him the Trump Cocktail?LikeReply
- minnesotamike55 says:April 14, 2020 at 11:13 amCan you say lawsuits? Local governments are going to be overwhelmed with lawsuits from closed businesses, harmed citizens, and churches. They will likely win because liberal policies are not generally well supported by law and implemented with too much emotion.So where is all the payout money for pain and suffering, income loss, even suicide, going to come from? Local tax dollars come from commerce and property taxes. Residential and commercial real estate values will likely drop if shutdown goes on too long, sales taxes stop flowing in, permit and inspection fees disappear, at the same time social services spends more and legal fees skyrocket.What is solution? Fed bailout of local govs? Massive increase in taxes? Worker layoffs and reduced services are not likely. State and local pension funds drain. Voting in your local elections will be so important this fall. We need calm intelligent managers not scream at the sky emotional idiots in charge for this!LikeReply
- Squidly says:April 14, 2020 at 11:13 amhard to imagine this level of stupidity.LikeReply
- Sharon says:April 14, 2020 at 11:59 amHe and his kind are repeatedly making it unnecessary to imagine it.LikeReply
- Pew-Anon says:April 14, 2020 at 11:42 amOK, let’s just stipulate to the good sheriff’s fuzzy etiology for the sake of a little thought experiment. So by releasing some 4000-odd “non-violent” prisoners, which was about 25% of the prison population, the total number of COVID-19 cases was “reduced” to 11. If the population was reduced by 25%, then it is reasonable to postulate the total cases would also be reduced on an equivalent percentage basis. In other words, 11 cases represents 75% of the total cases that could be expected had no inmates been released. Dusting off my high school algebra, the equation would look like: 11 = 0.75x, where x = the total number of cases with no release. Now if my math is correct, that would mean the total number of cases with no release would have been…carry the 3…wait for it…15. So, in exchange for the release of over 4000 “non-violent” prisoners, the prison system was spared 4 COVID-19 cases. that’s a 1000 to 1 exchange rate. Way to go, sheriff. Serving and protecting, who exactly is anybody’s guess.LikeReply
- jbrickley says:April 14, 2020 at 11:53 amOk now, everyone that was released from prison would you kindly and in an orderly fashion turn yourselves in and board the bus back to prison? Yeah, right…LikeReply
- jbrickley says:April 14, 2020 at 11:55 amFirst order of business will be to get some food followed by a woman and some drugs. Then start robbing local businesses and the cherry on top will be some home invasions.LikeReply
- mikeyboo says:April 14, 2020 at 11:57 amThe sheriff is in an impossible position. If he releases the prisoners, he endangers the community. If he retains the prisoners in custody he endangers inmates AND staff. And let us not forget the “killing minorities” side of the argument since a large percentage of prisoners are Black and Hispanic.LikeReply
- tieoneoncharter.com says:April 14, 2020 at 12:27 pmThe Bar Association approves of this move by Sheriffs to release criminals…Why?? Because it keeps the Law profession/Law Firms busy making money….It’s that simple….The Law profession is essentially corrupt from Lawyers like Comey, McCabe, etc..to Judges like Amy Berman Jackson etc…There’s virtually Zero accountability in the Law profession….Ask yourself….Why hasn’t one of the many corrupt, unethical Lawyers in the Coup attempt lost their Law License??? Because it’s a corrupt profession being overseen by Corrupt people who are Lawyers themselves…Lastly, how many Politicians are Lawyers??? See the problem??……I do…LikeReply
