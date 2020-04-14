HONESTLY, YOU CANNOT MAKE THIS STUFF UP !!! YOU HAVE TO EXPECT IT TO COME FROM THE PEOPLES REPUBLIC OF CALIFORNIA. BUT REALLY, ARE THERE NO SANE VOTERS IN CALIFORNIA ANY MORE

Posted on April 13, 2020 by sundance

This story is so far beyond predictable that the light from where predictable exists wouldn’t catch up for a year…. The LA Sheriff released the inmates fearing the Wuhan virus, now he worries he may have put the public at risk….. you just can’t make this up. Save the criminals, destroy the community.

“We were faced with a choice, if we left the jail system overpopulated, the pandemic would have swept through easily.”

[LINK]

