THIS CONFIRMS MY INTUITION THAT PRESIDENT TRUMP WAS RECEIVING BAD ADVICE FROM FAUCI. HIS PRIOR ASSOCIATION WITH PRESIDENT BARACH HUSSEIN OBAMA HAD PUT A BFPXT CLOUD OVER HIS HEAD

https://tpc.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-37/html/container.html Share Tweet Email Print

WOW! Dr. Fauci Admits He and Dr. Birx Were the Two ‘Experts’ Who Persuaded Trump to Kill the Economy with Their Garbage Predictions of 2.2 Million Deaths!

By Jim Hoft

Published April 14, 2020 at 11:33pm

687 CommentsShare on Facebook(2.4k)TweetEmail

Dr. Fauci admitted on Monday that it was he and Dr. Birx who persuaded President Trump to kill the economy… And they did this wildly inaccurate models and predictions!

Last week President admitted that back in March “two very smart people” came into his office and urged him to lock down the economy or 2.2 million Americans would die.

But President Trump did not say who those “two very smart people” were.

Advertisement – story continues below

President Trump: The big projection being that 2.2 million people would die if we did nothing. That was another decision we made, close it up. That was a big decision that we made. Two very smart people walked into my office and said listen these are your alternatives. And that was a projection of 1.5 to 2.2 million people would die if we didn’t close it up. That’s a lot of people.

Of course, the two experts were COMPLETELY WRONG. Their models were WILDLY INACCURATE and off by some millions of deaths!!

President Trump followed these two inept doctors and killed off the record US economy.

Later the two doctors came back and admitted their models were off by MILLIONS but instead of revising their strategy the doctors doubled-down on their insane strategy.

TRENDING: WOW! Dr. Fauci Admits He and Dr. Birx Were the Two ‘Experts’ Who Persuaded Trump to Kill the Economy with Their Garbage Predictions of 2.2 Million Deaths!

On Monday Dr. Fauci admitted he persuaded the president to shut down and kill off the US economy. It’s likely, the doctor’s horrid models and flawed predictions will do more damage to America than China did with the leaked virus.

Advertisement – story continues below

This guy has been wrong every step of the way.

Trump needs to get rid of this very dangerous man.CBS Evening News✔@CBSEveningNews

Dr. Anthony Fauci: “I can tell you, the first and only time that I said we should do mitigation strongly, the response was, ‘yes, we’ll do it.'” https://cbsn.ws/2Xxj7af

55 5:00 PM – Apr 13, 2020 Twitter Ads info and privacy47 people are talking about this

Via Ned Nikolov.Ned Nikolov, Ph.D.@NikolovScience

At a press conference yesterday (Apr 13, 2020), Dr. Fauci admitted that he and Dr. Birx were the 2 people, who pushed President Trump (@realDonaldTrump) to implement a National lockdown without considering the economic consequences of such an action: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0KqX71OhlBE&feature=youtu.be&t=3691 … YouTube at 🏠 ‎@YouTube

120 7:19 AM – Apr 14, 2020 Twitter Ads info and privacy88 people are talking about this