A DIALOGUE BETWEEN MARK WILSON AND BISHOP Rene Henry Gracida

Dear Bishop Gracida: Hello, I am Mark Wilson and I think that those who wish to participate in the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass should be able to do so and to offer the Masses for the conversion of the heretical and apostate Catholic politicians like Nancy Pelosi. I think this could be very powerful.





Bishop Gracida: I agree that it is vital and essential that all Parishioners that wish to attend Mass to receive the Sacraments, should be able to do so. With far less precautions than we are proposing, the public is allowed to go to the supermarket to buy bread. Given that this life is short and we as Christians are preparing ourselves for eternal life, it is without question, except for the heathens, that we must have access to the Bread of Life. There is a way to do this that is fully within the law and more importantly respects God’s Laws first.





Mark Wilson: We should urge all Bishops and Pastors to place this on their websites. It contains everything necessary from a legal and functional perspective for parishioners that want to attend Mass to have the option to do so?





Bishop Gracida: We are living in times of unprecedented disinformation. More lies are being told by the Mass media globally than ever before. The Tower of Babel was the cause of societal collapse. Is this what we want? The Communist-globalists certainly do. Now is the time to resist these tyrannical actions.

In a free country we have the God given right, ratified by a Constitution to risk our lives in the pursuit of happiness if we don’t endanger the lives of others.





Mark Wilson: If a bishop tells me he is healthy. I take the risk to sit next to him. If he is asymptotic and I get sick and die, it is my right to take that risk. It would be the epitome of hypocrisy for the state to object to this, given the abortion clinics the federal government and many states support and the 7 ‘right to die’ states that we have along with the District of Columbia’s assisted suicide law. So we have every right to risk our lives by attending Mass. But as we do not have the right to endanger others, only those VERIFIED parishioners that sign the form and who are willing to accept the risk of contracting the Corona Virus should be allowed to participate in the celebration of a Mass.





Bishop Gracida: I am in complete agreement with you Mark. I hope that my publication of our dialogue will inspire those who have the power bring an end to the injustice of our being shut out of our churches and being able to receive the sacraments instituted by Our Lord, Jesus Christ! God bless you, Mark!



