GOD BLESS YOU, JOHN B. MANOS!!!

An Easter Without Mass in Church: The Coronavirus Judgement from Wuhan

Years ago, Fr. Hardon impressed something deep into my mind: whatever happens in life, I must remind myself: God is behind this. If it is pain, then I should say, “thank you, Lord.” If it is a sacrifice, then I must remind myself that God is behind this. God is allowing this for my good.

I was heartily convinced that we’d be in Church today. I had a bet with a priest friend for $1 over it. We had been arguing over what the bishops would do — I thought that the government would open up Churches, but we differed on whether the bishops would allow it anyway. So the bet was if President Trump allowed Churches to be open, I’d win the $1. Now, as it turns out, I owe him $1.

I was watching the Mass from St. John Cantius on TV today. Oddly, I’ve spent the majority of my professional career supporting the largest Catholic media network in the world, and my greatest consolation in this is and has been that we make Mass available worldwide, especially to those who cannot get to Mass. I never really thought of myself being one of those people that needed this. Now, I am one of them. Here we are at Easter, though, and during the priest’s homily, this mentioned that he also had a strong hope, a palpable hope that we’d be in Church again. Obviously, he was betting the same way as I was… but here we are. He had an empty church, and I owe $1 to my priest friend.

It’s a strange place we are in today. Mass could continue. Almost every place in North America has been excused from Easter duty, though. The Bishops, as I mentioned in the audio version of the coronavirus podcast, had tough prudential judgements to make. Almost all have listened to the warnings and precautions of the government: it is dangerous to gather in groups of more than 10 people. Accordingly, the state has convinced bishops to close the churches.

The Vatican has been Looking for a Bloody Nose

Growing up, I heard the warning quite often, “why would you go there? you’re just looking for a bloody nose.” Or, observations made on the conduct of others, “he was looking for a bloody nose.” This sort of warning was one step short of the penultimate warning: “Fools rush in, where angels fear to tread!” Looking for a bloody nose is asking for trouble and that’s what the Vatican has been doing for a while now.

In China, the Vatican deal made with the Communist regime there permits the government to select Bishops, and by extension, “deselect” valid Catholic churches. That happened at the end of 2018. The meaning of that deal is that Catholics in China now have to go to a Church when, where, and how the Communist government tells them to (or not to do). You can’t get more strange than this. And it appears to me, that my speculations from the past, that this was done to obtain payment clearing through the BRICSA system means this was done partly for money. “Judases in the Church,” comes to mind…

One year later, we got the enthronement of the Artemis-fertility pagan goddess, who is the pagan-mother of women priestesses (the “Pachamamma ceremony”). I said my peace on this in many places as it happened. For instance, I warned ahead of time that this was the Occult-led dream of National Socialists in Germany, who had special events meant to enthrone the empowered woman — a euphemism for the installation of a goddess, shall we call her by the name in the book of apocalypse? They called her Diana or Artemis… Goddess of the Amazonians. St. John called her the whore of Babylon. For more in depth, try the related articles to that one and the History Rhymes: The Real Dr. Suess of the Amazon Synod. So, behind this pagan ritual that to naive (oh, I know the pundits of Catholicdom hate to think they are naive) pundits looked like something less than the enthronement of a demon goddess meant to be the patroness of women priests… but it was.

Can either of those acts go unpunished? You have the relenting of a whole swath of sheep to the Marxists in one place, and a ritual straight out of the Errors of Russia (occultism, demon channeling, sorcery, freemasonry) right in the Vatican… looking for a bloody nose.

The Wuhan Attack

Now, from the “you can’t make this stuff up” file, Catholic News Agency recently reported that China’s first saint was martyred by crucifixion in Wuhan, China. The article states:

St. Jean-Gabriel Perboyre, a Vincentian missionary priest from France, was betrayed by one of his catechumens for money, bound in chains, tortured, tied to a wooden cross and strangled to death in Wuhan in 1840. China’s first saint was martyred on a cross in Wuhan, CNA 9 April, 2020

Sounds like he was betrayed by a Judas, no?

People lock the origins of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic to Wuhan, China.

Fitting, in one way. Poetic in other ways. Clearly, this is a bloody nose. Can you see the connections already? Our Easter this year is just like those in China, isn’t it? The government has told our Bishops to close the churches. They did. We can’t go to Mass. Sounds a lot like China, except at this point, none of the Churches have been buldozed (yet, despite NYC Mayor DeBlasio’s threat to permanently close some) but I’ve reported on that, even before the Vatican-China deal.

Pope Francis Says it is Not a Judgement, but maybe it is

The National Catholic Reporter… aka fishwrap… aka the modernist’s Pravda… reported this headline: COVID-19 is not God’s judgment, but a call to live differently, pope says. (I really do not like linking to them, but this is a key point, and only they can say it the way we need). In it, they give the Pope’s latest interpretation of the pandemic:

Addressing God, the pope said that “it is not the time of your judgment, but of our judgment: a time to choose what matters and what passes away, a time to separate what is necessary from what is not. It is a time to get our lives back on track with regard to you, Lord, and to others.” Modernist Fishwrap Journal’s report, linked above

But, the Pope has also given an occultist, pagan, view of the pandemic as a version of “nature’s revenge”… See if you can find the personification of a creature in this quote… and note that he is advancing the rationally unsound “climate change” baloney:

“There is an expression in Spanish: ‘God always forgives, we forgive sometimes, but nature never forgives,’” Francis said in the interview published Wednesday. “We did not respond to the partial catastrophes. Who now speaks of the fires in Australia, or remembers that a year and a half ago a boat could cross the North Pole because the glaciers had all melted? Who speaks now of the floods?” “I don’t know if it is nature’s revenge, but it is certainly nature’s response,” he added. Breitbart News, Pope Francis Says Pandemic Is ‘Nature’s Response’ to Human Inaction over Climate Change — reporting on a Vatican News release that appeared only in Spanish (curious), 9 April, 2020

Sorry, but Nature cannot get revenge… Pagan goddesses (demons) can do that, though.

Nature cannot rise up against her Creator. In Job, is it not God Who asks whether the things of creation respond to Him or not? It is.

Whether the virus is a hoax, a flu, a mix of several strains, or a bioweapon released to the public is yet to be revealed, but we do know this: it originated in Wuhan, and because of it, we could not go to Church for Mass today. That didn’t happen because I used a plastic straw. That didn’t happen because I didn’t pay a tax to a global fund.

Pope Francis is perhaps mixed up on this… this is a judgement.

Time will reveal that we are in a battle and the leaders in the Vatican have been on the wrong side

I could go on for quite a bit on how this mess could have been quite worse. Indeed, it appears that we are at the climax of the 100 years Pope St. Leo XIII foresaw. The Errors of Russia had culminated worldwide. The crescendo was supposed to be a worldwide China. If you look in some places, you can see that they are trying, but something has halted what was going to happen. God has permitted this pandemic event, and it appears He (by Our Blessed Mother) has halted what they intended to do with this event.

No, nature wasn’t rising up against us. Instead, the Globalists had a plan to subdue us entirely. I don’t want to get way into the weeds, there, but watch this little clip of General Milley warning about trying to enter our country, and tell me if you are convinced that he was speaking only to drug dealers… or someone else:https://videopress.com/embed/YCqFLXnT?preloadContent=metadata&hd=0General Milley Warns Those Who Would seek to Invade

The Judgement: Give the Church to Chinese Communists, and Foresake Worship of God, this is what you get

It should be pretty clear what we are being told: Giving away the Church to the Communists and worshipping Pagan Goddess Demons results in no church.

Sister Sasagawa’s New Message was right on… it was real.

Can you see that? It’s clear as day! It’s not plastic straws — this is the bloody nose for this mess. And it is now clear to me that the message to Sister Sasagawa from last year was real. I wasn’t sure. Now I’m sure. It happened roughly around the time that this virus outbreak occurred. Our Blessed Mother asked us to make more reparation and say our Rosaries. Are you doing it? Today should convince you more than ever to do so. We are about to win.

Offer It Up in Reparation

Whatever else is happening right now, we were left at home on Easter Sunday, and it appears that God has asked us to suffer today at home. The Blessed Mother has told us again and again to offer reparation for our own sins, and for the conversion of sinners. Whatever else has happened at the Vatican, the two things above demand reparation.

Wuhan Attack is Like the Nuclear Bombs on Japan

In a popularly linked article I wrote last year, I mentioned that the nuclear attacks on Japan were retargeted to hit religious targets of Japan noted for their primacy of Catholicism in Japan — the site of the first martyrs. It is tied into Akita and Fatima.

Now, we have been kept home from the sacraments by an attack on the site of the first martyr in China… Some say that virus was to wipe us all out, and was a deliberate bioweapon. Time will tell about that — but if it was, then it’s a sign our our enemy that they’d chose Wuhan to release it. Clearly, being stuck and not able to go to Easter Mass at home is painful. Offer it up in reparation to the Blessed Mother.

And, through her Immaculate Heart, may we again sing the triumphant hymns of Easter again… Those szanties of victory over death! Swashbuckling rough hymns of a war won!

Christ is risen from the dead! and by His death, He has trampled upon death, and has given life to those who were in the tombs!!!

Morte Surrexit Hodie! Alleluia!!!



