EXCLUSIVE: Dr. Rashid Buttar BLASTS Gates, Fauci, EXPOSES Fake Pandemic Numbers As Economy Collapses

Dear Renee and friends

It is indeed a conspiracy , it’s a big scam , for global change

It is bio-weapon I agree but an unsuccessful one because God is still control even in a planet whose prince is satan and its inhabitants the majority of his supporters within fallen creation

Its unsuccessful because its not killing as many people as was designed to

While it is ‘highly contagious’ I dispute the fact that it is a virus – It’s a nano-technology aerosol that can travel up to 27 feet and can live on plastic and metal for 72 hours

It does no harm to 90% of the people that are healthy with good immunity

But it is killing people that are elderly , weak and with underlining conditions People that have been living on high sugar diets, junk food , have weight problems – it will reek havoc on the way it was designed

But the numbers are completely falsified – How many people actually now have the wuhan- bat nano germ are easily double what is reported , How many people in the US that have died from it are not even half what is being reported and is under last year’s deaths by flu numbers by about 10,000

The Filipino nurses network confirm its all a scam – Whatever you die from in the hospital is now covid – A woman in her 90s with heart failure rushed to the hospital , they made them put covid-19 on the death certificate .

It’s governor’s mandates , they’ll all be investigated afterwards – some will go to jail – They believe they are are fighting for their states and how many deaths will be how much money they will get

But they are playing into the hands of the globalists – that wish to use this as a vaccine mandate and use 5G to track everyone and limit freedoms and religious liberties . To what extent 5G makes the wuhan bat germ deadly is now being studied by experts – While the jury is out limit your exposure to wifi on 5G phones , certainly turn off the wifi at night if you sleep near your router or your smart phone

We already know that cash is just about gone – We were at Holy Innocents NY last Friday for adoration and the Priest’s sung Benediction ( which re-began a week ago this Wednesday ) Cash is permanently abolished on the George Washington Bridge – If those without EZ pass do not pay their bills within a month by mail hey will shut off your drivers license and 5G will track your car registration where-abouts which will be searched for once the amnesty ends The few dunkin donuts still opened moved the credit card scanners to tables away from the workers – Long cords were all ready to go in most stores – No more cash The homeless people that have not accepted the lockdown shelters are in a really bad state – They are being starved to death – Even when the few people walking around give them money – The very few places that still accept cash have lines longer than a depression era soup kitchen line photograph

And The Errors Of Russia Spread Deeper

Watch – David Icke Emergency Broadcast: We Are At The Crossroads – On Banned Video

https://banned.video/watch?id=5e9e0834a1654b001f328851

In The News Round Up – The Amazing Red-pilled Truth | Traditional Catholics Emerge

https://traditionalcatholicsemerge.com/2020/04/20/in-the-news-round-up-the-amazing-red-pilled-truth/

May the intercession of our Lady and the God of second chances have mercy on us

Mark and family

Fauci is also guilty of abusing his post for financial gain in the form of obtaining lucrative vaccine patents. Doctors and researchers underneath him who developed breakthrough technologies have been fired so that Fauci could assume ownership of their work in order to enrich himself.

“Tony Fauci has many, many vaccine patents,” Kennedy contends, noting that Fauci now owns a patent on a special protein sheet made from HIV that helps to more efficiently deliver vaccine material throughout the body. Fauci didn’t develop this protein sheet himself, of course, but rather stole it from someone else who was relieved from duty after creating it.

“Tony Fauci fired [this person] and he somehow ended up owning that patent,” Kennedy says. “And that patent is now being used by some of these companies … to make vaccines for the coronavirus … that company has a 50/50 split with Tony Fauci’s agency … so Fauci’s agency will collect half the royalties on that vaccine and there’s no limit for how much the agency can collect.”

In other words, this is nothing but a business for people like Fauci, who are profiting off of pandemics like the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) while claiming to be “regulating” the drug and vaccine industries that respond to them on behalf of the American people.

“This isn’t a captured industry; it’s a subsidiary of the pharmaceutical industry,” Kennedy further warns about how the NIAID, the CDC, and other supposed federal agencies are really just corporations in disguise that work on behalf of Big Pharma to generate massive profits on the backs of sick and dying people.Written by John

