THERE IS A STILLNESS IN THE AIR AS OCCURS BEFORE A STORM HITS

“There is a stillness in the air as men sit and muse over what has befallen them

And they pat each other on the back that they are surviving such calamity

And they use trite phrases such as, “God helps those who help themselves.”

But they survey the world with eyes that are blinded by earth’s delusions,

For one who surveys the world through the lens of the Spirit sees a very different scene.

For there is blood on the petals of the roses and dark clouds obscure the sun

And demons saunter down the street in broad daylight.

For wishing something would go away does not cause it to cease to be

And God helps those who help themselves

Only if the nature of their helping themselves is falling on their faces before God.

Do not sorrow that you have not yet taken warning messages to the world.

It is still a world that wishes not to be warned.

But soon the next chastisement will begin.

And then the next.

And then the next.

And eventually people will cry out to God

For they will see there is no help in themselves

And then will they embrace words from heaven.

But oh, give thanks that in this great and terrible day of the Lord

When blood drips from the roses and the sun is hidden

And demons cavort in the streets,

That you have words from heaven

For these things will not catch you unaware.

Those who must assist in this work are being called and some move slowly,

Peering around the corner to see if all is well.

But unless they look with the eyes of the Spirit,

They will see only a world waiting

And see not that it is their time to go forth.

But pray that the wind of the Spirit will blow over them

So that they will see that it is the great and terrible day of the Lord

And now is the time that they are needed.

But for those of you who bear the messages,

Do not miss the blood dripping from the roses,

And the clouds that become more dense and hide the sun

And when invited into the streets to walk with others, do not miss the evil in their eyes

For this is the great and terrible day of the Lord

And oh the sorrow that will grip the world before it is finished.”