IN THE BEGINNING WAS THE WORD AND THE WORD WAS WITH GOD AND THE WORD WAS GOD. … IN HIM WAS LIFE AND THE LIFE WAS THE LIGHT OF MEN AND THE LIGHT SHINED IN THE DARKNESS AND THE DARKNESS DID NOT COMPREHEND IT.

Divine Mercy Miracle? Light Beams From Divine Mercy Image During Parish Mass Live-Stream

by ChurchPOP Editor – Apr 22, 2020

Parroquia San Isidro Labrador CORC., Youtube / ChurchPOP

Whoa! What do you think of this?

Father José Guadalupe Aguilera Murillo of San Isidro Labrador Catholic Church in Querétaro, Mexico broadcasted Mass via livestream this past Sunday amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, something unexpected occurred during the stream.

Since the Catholic Church celebrated the feast of Divine Mercy on Sunday, Fr. Murillo placed the image in the video’s background. However, if you look closely, the rays of white light beam from the image across the altar.

Here’s the video below:

https://www.youtube.com/embed/bakT4hicnOE

Click here if you cannot see the video above.

Here’s another photo:

Jesus told St. Faustina, “The pale ray stands for the Water which makes souls righteous. The red ray stands for the Blood which is the life of souls.”

“These rays shield souls from the wrath of My Father. Happy is the one who will dwell in their shelter, for the just hand of God shall not lay hold of him.” (Diary of St. Faustina, 299)

“By means of this image I shall grant many graces to souls. It is to be a reminder of the demands of My mercy, because even the strongest faith is of no avail without works.” (Diary of St. Faustina, 299)

What a beautiful blessing!

The parish commented on the event, saying “Lord, I trust You! Thank you for making yourself present in our devotion to Divine Mercy.”

The parish also added the screenshot as the cover photo for their Facebook page.

What do you think about the video?