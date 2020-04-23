YOU HAVE TO LOOK BEHIND THE CURTAIN TO SEE WHAT THE WIZARD (OF OZ) OF THE GATES FOUNDATION IS REALLY LIKE

NEWS

BILL GATES: THE INCREDIBLE SCAM BEHIND HIS FOUNDATION

French, with English subtitles.

This report, from Sept. 19, 2019, reveals that even then it was known that Bill Gates controlled ALL THE DECISIONS of the World Health Organization, and that his alleged philanthropy is to exploit the poor, especially in Africa, to make himself richer.

