HOW CAN YOU TELL A HERO FROM A VILLIAN? SCRIPTURE GIVES US THE SOLUTION: BY THEIR FRUITS YOU SHALL KNOW THEM.

DR. RASHID BUTTAR: THE COVID-19 FARCE EXPOSED, VACCINES, 5G & BILL GATES

Dr. Buttar speaks with Brian Rose of LontonReal.TV.

Dr. Buttar is a Muslim and libertarian who exposes from beginning to end the Corona Stunt, the Corona Control, the Corona Hype, showing all the lies which underpin the narrative control of the Main Stream Media. Says ID2020 is the Mark of the Beast.

This is a must view for the information it contains. It exposes the COVID-19 plot to enslave and genocide humanity.

Gather your whole family and watch this.

INSTRUCTIONS FOR VIEWING THE INTERVIEW: To view it, click the image above and then when the page loads completely, sign up with an email, and then wait an the video image will replace the Interview #1 placer, which you see at the beginning when the page loads.

You can access the 5 part documentary which Dr. Buttar produced, and which was taken off YouTube, via his website

Ask Dr. Buttar

I am a retired Roman Catholic Bishop, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Texas
