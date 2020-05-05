GOD IS GOOD, AND YOU HAD BETTER BELIEVE IT !!!!

JOHN-HENRY WESTEN

From abuse victim, anti-God, Republican hater to Trump promoting Catholic

Y.G. Nyghtstorm used to hate God and blame him for what happened to him in his youth. Now, he is a pro-life, pro-Trump Catholic.Tue May 5, 2020 – 12:59 pm EST





May 5, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Y.G. Nyghtstorm is an incredible human being. If you’ve never heard of him before, you’re missing out on an amazing individual who has an awe-inspiring story.

Raped at the age of 11 by a camp counselor and homeless by 18 thanks to a frayed relationship with his mom, Y.G. came to hate God and blamed Him for the terrible things that he went through in his youth.

But something happened to Y.G. when he was living on the streets that changed him forever. Y.G. is now a pro-life, pro-Trump Catholic who serves as the Second Vice Chair of the Forsyth County Republican Party in Georgia.

Watch my interview with Y.G. below at 2:45pm EST today.https://www.youtube.com/embed/n-_tDMVdOxs

If you want to hear more from Y.G., visit his YouTube page, twitter account, Facebook page, and personal website.

https://player.acast.com/the-john-henry-westen-show/episodes/from-abuse-victim-anti-god-republican-hater-to-trump-promoti