WHY DOES IT APPEAR THAT SOME POLICEMEN SEEM TO ENJOY INTERRUPTING A CATHOLIC MASS BECAUSE OF APPARENT VIOLATIONS OF MUNICIPAL RESTRICTIONS ON CHRISTIANS ASSEMBLING IN THEIR CHURCHES FOR DIVINE WORSHIP

Monday, May 04, 2020

Are the Virus Cops just an Outgrowth of the Abortion Cops with their Bishop Accomplices except for Bp. Gracida?

Here is a comment posted in the Catholic Monitor comment section that shows that the coronavirus cop who pushes tyranny is just a abortion cop with a mask:

;Fr. VF said…

In the 1980’s, about 70,000 people were arrested while blocking the murder of babies. With very few exceptions, American cops removed the people who were preventing the murders.

All Catholic moral theologians have taught that one of the ways of making oneself an accomplice to a crime is to remove an obstacle that one knows is preventing the crime.

Only one–ONE–Catholic bishop instructed the police that removing people who were obstacles to abortions is to make oneself an accomplice to abortions. He gave the police in his diocese letters to give to their superiors, declaring that obedience to orders to carry out such arrests would be a crime, and a mortal sin, and therefore an impossibility for any cop–Catholic or not.

That bishop was René Gracida.

James Hickey, Cardinal Archbishop of Washington, was typical. Absolute silence, for years on end, as the police committed murder after murder under his nose. Learning at Hickey’s feet how to be a bishop was Fr. William Lori.

John May, Archbishop of St. Louis, held multiple televised press conferences over a period of years, declaring that “the police have to enforce the law, no matter what it is.” He condemned the rescuers on many occasions.

Most Americans still believe that American cops are fundamentally different from those terrible Germans who gave their government blind obedience.

