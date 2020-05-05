ONLY THE BLIND COULD NOT HAVE FORESEEN ALL OF THIS COMING. POWER IN THE HANDS OF THE MENTALLY WEAK IS GOING TO BE THE DOWNFALL OF THE UNTED STATES OF AMERICA

Dallas County, Texas Salon Owner Jailed For COVID-19 Noncompliance – Opened Business Now Incarcerated…
Posted on May 5, 2020 by sundance
It doesn’t come as a shock but it is ridiculous in the extreme. A Dallas County Texas salon owner has been sentenced to a week in jail for defying the order to keep her business closed. “I couldn’t feed my family and my stylists couldn’t feed their families” Ms. Shelly Luther testified. The court didn’t care.
The stakes are escalating daily as economic desperation takes over and the oppressive hand of the authoritarian government officials refuse to loosen their grip on their new found power over the population. Confrontation is likely to get much worse quickly.
TEXAS – A Dallas salon owner will spend a week in jail after she was found in contempt of court Tuesday for violating a court order to close her salon during the coronavirus pandemic.
In addition to the jail time, Shelley Luther was fined at least $3,500 for continuing to operate her business, Salon à la Mode, in violation of a temporary restraining order issued against the business.
Like other businesses deemed nonessential, Luther’s Far North Dallas salon was forced to close March 22 after Dallas County enacted its stay-at-home order. She reopened the salon on April 24 despite that order, and tore up a cease-and-desist letter from Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins at a demonstration the following day.
[…] “I couldn’t feed my family and my stylists couldn’t feed their families,” Luther testified. (read more)
Andrea Lucia
Judge Eric Moyé asked Luther if she would make a statement admitting she was wrong and selfish. Listen here…
The judge told Shelley Luther she
could avoid jail time if she apologized, admitted she was wrong, and agreed to close her hair salon until it was allowed to open.
This is her response…
Unfortunately we predicted this exact outcome when we were discussing how the Blue regions would line up to destroy the financial livelihoods of people living within oppressive control zones. [Previously Here] There is a growing likelihood things will continue to escalate as people get increasingly desperate and isolated.
This activity is fuel for a full WACO-style confrontation; which, ultimately would serve the interests of the control authoritarians. This is not a good trend to be seeing.
Also, on the same day this news comes out, we see fully armed SWAT team members with armored vehicles moving in to stop another business and arrest the owners. Again, this type of activity is going to end with a violent confrontation:
Ector County Sheriff's SWAT team raiding a peaceful protest at Big Daddy Zane's in West Odessa. The bar opened this afternoon despite Abbott's latest orders, saying "all businesses are essential."
Full coverage tonight on @KPEJFOX24News & @Big2News
2,908Twitter Ads info and privacy4,699 people are talking about this
When you see that justice is measured, not by due process, but by compulsion; when you see that in order to invoke your first amendment right to speech; or your sixth amendment right to due process, you must obtain permission from men who rebuke our constitution; when you see that justice is determined by those who leverage, not in law, but in politics; when you see that men get power over individual liberty by graft and by scheme, and our representatives don’t protect you against them, but protect them against you; when you see corruption holding influence, and individual liberty so easily dispatched and nullified; you will know that your freedom too is soon to perish…
The authoritarian government appreciates good citizens who comply with the interests of the state. Good citizenship is rewarded with access to a safe COVID Compliant Society. A safer society; where the odds will always be in your favor.
A reminder:… During this economic war residents within the Blue occupied territories will be held captive to the political whims of their regional generals.
The economic freedom and liberty zone will encompass the Red region. The center of the country, mid west, southern region (surrounding the Gulf of Mexico) and south eastern Atlantic region. These areas will be open to commerce and economic freedom.
However, the urban dense populations (Blue pockets within Red zones) will push-back against the efforts of the Red generals in an attempt to retain alignment with their Blue team generals. Depending on the strength of the urban forces there may be roadblocks, sabotage, skirmishes and political violence against the freedom & liberty Red team.
If you track the oppression and confrontation you will note it increases in direct proportion to the level of Democrat authoritarian control on a very local level. The higher the spike in the maps below, the greater likelihood your freedom will be removed and you will need to be very careful about any grievance protest.
Red captives within the Blue zones will have to be smart and strategic. Big Blue tech will be assisting the totalitarian Blue generals. Direct confrontation against the Blue forces should be avoided, and it will likely be a better strategy to fight stealthily as insurgents.
Any Red team member of the economic freedom alliance, trapped within a Blue region, is warned to evaluate their connection to their electronic devices. Your cell phones could be used as portable transponders expose your movement and your political views.
As we are seeing, officials within the totalitarian state are not opposed to using full military tactics against U.S. citizens. This is not new, we have seen this for decades; only this time it is more widespread. The police firebombed the group MOVE in Philadelphia. Federal officials assassinated members of the Weaver family in Ruby Ridge, Idaho; and everyone is familiar with the WACO Texas massacre. Those events highlight the potential, only now we are talking about hundreds, perhaps thousands of simultaneous events; again, depending on the level of desperation.
This is going to be one hell of a struggle. A Spring and Summer conflict looms like we’ve never seen in the history of U.S. politics. The pressure is building quickly, be careful.
Conduct your affairs accordingly.
It’s not about a virus; it’s about control…
384 Responses to Dallas County, Texas Salon Owner Jailed For COVID-19 Noncompliance – Opened Business Now Incarcerated…
- Esperman says:May 5, 2020 at 9:50 pmI donated to her gofund me. I hope everyone reading this article does.Liked by 2 peopleReply
- petszmom says:May 5, 2020 at 10:47 pmAwesome! I hope her organizer plays it straight. We are behind her!LikeReply
- James Street says:May 5, 2020 at 9:52 pmLiked by 1 personReply
- northwoodswatcher says:May 5, 2020 at 9:56 pmYou are going to be reading more and more stomach-churning stories like this:“Business Owners Stop By Closed Shop to Grab Sanitation Supplies – Armed Lockdown Police Burst In, Threaten Family and Take their License” (LAS VEGAS)
https://bit.ly/3ccWCM8
GRACE IN YOUR FACE. Today the #lockdown gestapo burst into our shop while we were there grabbing sanitation supplies for our home. No lights on, signs off. In busts SIX ARMED #LVPD! And now we have lost our license. This means we can’t take care of our fam when this is over. #COVID19 #OverReach.FACTS ARE STUBBORN THINGS.Here are facts that need facing:• The first step in winning a war is in correctly identifying your enemy.• Our enemies are COMMUNISTS, whether THEY call themselves that or not.• Communists infested America decades ago. They gained critical mass in 1972 when they captured the Democrat Party.• Nearly every Democrat in Congress is a hardcore communist.• Communists control every institution in America, including all of the “dinosaur press,” much of the judiciary, a lot of corporate America, nearly all of the film and entertainment industry, all of the teachers unions, most of the secondary school systems and universities, most of the Protestant sects, and all of the Catholic church.• What they don’t have is the Presidency and the Senate, although they infest federal civil service spread across all of the executive departments and too much of the several branches of the U.S. armed services, although the latter is probably still America’s most reliably patriot institution. Many police and sheriff departments have turned to the Dark Side, as have much of the national security and domestic security apparatus.• Still, the lone institution that America can trust with its future (with some quick and intensive housecleaning) is the MILITARY.• Stop looking for AG Barr to ride to the rescue. If he was going to do so, he would have done it by now. Fact is, he is not interested in protecting conservatives by using DOJ to halt the almost infinite cascade of unconstitutional violations by mayors, governors, police, and sheriffs across America. He just isn’t.• Civil war is not in our best interest. Not only would it weaken America, thereby providing our overseas enemies with manifold opportunities to take advantage of our temporary weakeness, but patriot militias would be outgunned against a militarized police force. Yes, we might still be able to take them down eventually. But just as those who thought the Civil War would take mere weeks to wrap up were terribly wrong, we would be terribly wrong in thinking the cops/sheriffs would back down. They wouldn’t. Institutions protect themselves, and so would the police and sheriffs. So don’t count on them coming over to the patriot side.• There are only three solutions to our current misery, and none of them are appealing.Right now we get to pick one. Later on, the choice will be made for us.Here are your choices:(1) ENGAGE IN A LONG TWILIGHT WAR, using the courts and whatever other “legal” methods exist. Recognize that many of the means of legal redress are in the hands of the communists. So, for example, today a California court found that Gov. Newsom had no authority to give illegal aliens taxpayer money, but that “there was a public interest in sending tax money to illegal aliens during the Coronavirus crisis.”
See what I mean? Even when you get a communist to admit they’re acting illegally, they continue to act illegally.(2) ENGAGE IN A CIVIL WAR. As discussed above, this is a losing proposition even if patriots are victorious in the end, because our enemies overseas will have moved against our allies while we were otherwise occupied.
We’d win but would awaken in a new and more terrible world.(3) HAVE THE PRESIDENT DECLARE MARTIAL LAW but only in those states that are in a “state of insurrection.”
A military governor is appointed for each such state for only a temporary period.
The idea is to not only IMMEDIATELY TERMINATE all state- and local-government-sponsored “lockdown terrorism” against us patriots, but to use this temporary period to correct systemic problems and corruption at the state level.
This includes in the school systems, by for example cleansing curriculums of bullshit pervert “studies” and restoring the teachings of our forefathers.
One of the most important tasks of the military governor is to fix the broken voting system by installing safeguards against fraud, like voter ID.
The most important role of the military governor would be aiding ICE in every way, shape, and form so that when martial law ends, there are NO ILLEGAL ALIENS REMAINING IN THE INSURRECTION STATE.
It goes without saying that the military governor’s job would include helping the U.S. Marshals Service in capturing and extraditing all communist officials at every level of government in that insurrection state.
The military’s mission would be similar to that which we rolled out in Japan and Germany at the end of WWII. The goal is the restore the rule of law and of personal liberty while re-establishing institutions that promote good governance and personal responsibility.…CONTINUED IN NEXT POST….Liked by 1 personReply
- Trump Train says:May 5, 2020 at 10:06 pmSorry call BS. There are at most 750k sworn police officers in this country. Most can barely qualify at the Range. More likely maybe 100k so called millitarized police vs? You could pull 1m maga patriots in a week. They would be evicerated in gorilla warfare.Liked by 1 personReply
- WSB says:May 5, 2020 at 10:21 pmGood thought. I still live in a red county, so maybe all the above. And then we can assist the President in county by county Martial Law in the blue state’s blue counties.LikeReply
- Rj says:May 5, 2020 at 10:23 pmThe numbers will always prevail when the weight breaks the camels back. Most cops can’t shoot straight and when they have to unload 15 rounds to take someone down is proof. There are many more long range shooters out here who have had years of practice and hundreds of millions more tools then they have.LikeReply
- WSB says:May 5, 2020 at 10:17 pmI am OK with 1 and 3, living a Communist-controlled state. Really.LikeReply
- YvonneMarie says:May 5, 2020 at 10:26 pm# 3 Please.
🙂LikeReply
- Trump Train says:May 5, 2020 at 10:06 pmSorry call BS. There are at most 750k sworn police officers in this country. Most can barely qualify at the Range. More likely maybe 100k so called millitarized police vs? You could pull 1m maga patriots in a week. They would be evicerated in gorilla warfare.Liked by 1 personReply
- Carly says:May 5, 2020 at 9:56 pmShelly Luther’s GoFundMe has crested $94,000 as of 10pm (ET).
TX salons are reopening Friday.
And people are Tweeting Abbott to pardon Shelly.
Stressful time for her and her employees, but their taking a stand is so important.Liked by 8 peopleReply
- YvonneaMarie says:May 5, 2020 at 10:30 pmShe was great.
Rosa Parks 2.0Liked by 1 personReply
- YvonneaMarie says:May 5, 2020 at 10:30 pmShe was great.
- northwoodswatcher says:May 5, 2020 at 9:56 pm…CONTINUED FROM PREVIOUS POST….I hesitate to point out that there is actually a FOURTH OPTION.I call the “Wyatt Earp Vendetta Ride” option.This is the option that Gen. Augusto Pinochet quite rightly employed against the communist Salvador Allende. It’s the death squad option.But recognize that even as we speak, America’s well-ingrained civil order is degenerating much faster than you might imagine..As Sundance alluded to, it’s only going to take a little longer and some antifa in the bushes is going to fire a shot during a tense faceoff between armed patriots and militarized police. Once that gets going you are going to see scenes reminiscent of Northern ireland during “the troubles.” Both sides will take a beating. The possiblities for multiple Waco bloodbaths is something that the communists (including ALL of the sociopathic demonRAT governors) are drooling over, because their dictatorial powers will be cemented by our employment of 2nd Amendment rights.Unfortunately, the folks we will be fighting will be our former close allies, the thin blue line. Which, again, is why the communists are drooling. It will be the good guys against the good guys. And the bad guys will get to pick up the pieces.The solution is to beat the communists to the punch but shutting down the shutdowns.Using the hammer of the military means that the cops and sheriffs will finally stand down.When they see martial law announced, the demonRAT governors will suddenly bleat that they were about to open everything up.Too late. The U.S. Marshals Service will already be knocking at their doors, courtesy of President Donald J. Trump.The demonRAT governors and other assorted communists will soon find themselves at Gitmo undergoing rendition, then trials, then exile of the permanent kind in a country that ain’t kind.Shoot all the holes in it this option that you want.Then recognize that MARTIAL LAW IN THE STATES IN INSURRECTION is the solution.Liked by 3 peopleReply
- JonB3 says:May 5, 2020 at 10:17 pm… “America’s well-ingrained civil order is degenerating much faster than you might imagine..” …I agree Northwoods … “The solution is to beat the communists to the punch but shutting down the shutdowns.”I hope President Trump is listening and has Strength and Wisdom …LikeReply
- hagarthorrible says:May 5, 2020 at 10:20 pmmaybe…? I’ve been thinking about that option since the open-air coup started in early 2017. I can see turning enforcement of Federal statutes over to military justice and military enforcement. But first DJT would have to massively purge the upper ranks of our military establishment of those who climbed the ranks strictly through their ‘lip service’ (multiple meanings there) to the Clinton-Bush-Obama juntas. Otherwise, we will have a wide-ranging bloody and destructive civil war…we may succeed because we control the free-market economy, but I hate to see my 9 grandk’s and 2 great-grandk’s live through that.Liked by 1 personReply
- WSB says:May 5, 2020 at 10:24 pmPT would have to recall the fired and retired military officers.Maybe he already has. Just don’t expect the French to assist us this time!Liked by 1 personReply
- Joemama says:May 5, 2020 at 10:31 pmYes, I never thought that it could get to this point in my lifetime, but yes, martial law is looking like it might be necessary. The communists have pulled out all the stops and they know they have one chance to overthrow the USA and this is it.One essential thing that would have to happen would be to take down all of the MSM. That is what is allowing this to happen. Half the country is completely brainwashed by the mockingbird media.I can’t even talk to some of my family due to the brainwashing.Liked by 1 personReply
- Dutchman says:May 5, 2020 at 10:35 pmNorthwoodswatcher;
CLOSE, but no cigar. You are right that the,Conmunists have infiltrated almost every aspect of our Society.The CCP simply picked up where the USSR left off, and are very thorough.
Given that, do you honestly think that,in a “two party” system/country, that they would ONLY infiltrate and corrupt ONE of the two main parties?Wouldn’t that be really,…innefficient, and even, well, STUPID of them?
Particularly when given the Trillions of our $ that they have stolen over the years, money is literally not a problem.I address your coment that they “what they don’t have is the Presidency and the SENATE”. As you say, IDENTIFYING who the enemy is, is VITAL.If one looks, OBJECTIVELY, at both the actions, and the inactions of Senate Republican leadership, the only REASONABLE conclusion one can come to, to explain their behaviors is that THEY HAVE BEEN CORRUPTED, and are Conmunists, too.That what they SAY they favor, in terms of policy, is NOT what they actually favor, much like Democrats 12-15 years ago, who SAID they favored a wall on the southern border, SAID Abortion should be “available, safe and RARE”, etc.Just look at it logically, if YOU were the Conmunists, WHY would you only infiltrate and corrupt ONE party, when you could do BOTH?And, with Muh Russia being the biggest political scandal in American history, and ALLEGEDLY committed by an outgoing Democrat admin, against an incoming Republican admin, WHY aren’t Republicans in the Senate holding committee hearings every DAY, and screaming from the rooftops?Do you REALLY believe Grahams lame excuse, “muh investigation” is why he is not holding hearings in Judiciary committee?Thats ludicrous on its face, and has been used for far too long. During Watergate, the committee worked WITH investigators and prosecutors, and they held hearings AND got convictions.Face it, Mitch McConnell, Graham, Thune, Burr, Cornyn were all IN on the Coup, from day one, and continue to do everything they can to shield the small group from being held accountable, because the Senate Republicans instigated the coup, and are complicit.So no, “WE” don’t “HAVE” the Senate, and “WE” did NOT “Lose” the House, in the 2018 midterms. Cause you can’t “LOSE” something you never had.Ryan, Conmunist handed the House to the Dems, because politically and as a matter of Optics, the Republicans in the House couldn’t initiate Impeachment against a Republican President, so like a wrestling tag-team, Ryan gifted the Speakers gavel to Nancy.Given that the military was ‘re-made’, not just during the Obama years, but during the Bush years as well, I am afraid I don’t have much confidence in the military, nor the martials service.LikeReply
- mugdiller says:May 5, 2020 at 10:38 pmWhat about communications? Nothing happens without it. Who controls it?LikeReply
- dbobway says:May 5, 2020 at 10:50 pmYour context has a lot of truth, northwoodswatcher.
I would give my life to preserve the sovereignty of our Republic.
Pain and anguish comes with individual freedom.
Unless I live in a cave by myself, some parts of my freedom defined, has to have measure. There are more than just me, who have their ideas of being a free man.
Since our Republic was created, by our Bill of Rights and our Constitution, and the, you know, Declaration, thing, all of these documents went thru a consistent test.
The simple clarification of our Republic, passes thru virtue and conventional morality.
This passage is the route we must proceed to stay within the frame work of our system of governing. That particular route isn’t straight, smooth nor easy. Pain, death and sadness are unfortunate detours, to our lives as self reliant individual free people. It is an erudite path, where the reward has to be worth the pain. When I sail into the wind, the rum flows a plenty when I reach my end, If we win this battle for our Republic, for which it stands, never forgiving our purpose, for cheap victory. We will leave a stronger map for our future, and a resolve like no other. This is our country, our vote, for our freedom. If we have the best concept of human civilization, we have to prove it works.
40% of Americans don’t vote. Find them, help them help us keep this wonderful space, God gave us.LikeReply
- carthoris says:May 5, 2020 at 10:03 pmAnd as the flames from the Bill of Rights climbed high into the night
To light the sacrificial rite
I saw Satan and Fauci laughing with delight
The year American freedom diedLikeReply
- Del Hollingsworth says:May 5, 2020 at 10:03 pmThey really do believe they are our masters.LikeReply
- carthoris says:May 5, 2020 at 10:15 pmThey are like the Goa’uld.LikeReply
- carthoris says:May 5, 2020 at 10:22 pm“The Goa’uld (pronounced “Go-ah-oold” or sometimes “Goold”) are a race of sentient parasitic beings that take over hosts. Several species can serve as hosts, including humans and Unas. They originated on the planet designated P3X-888. They are also extremely egomaniacal due to their genetic memory and the adverse mental effects of the Sarcophagus technology. Goa’uld means “god” in the Goa’uld language. Races which will not serve them are completely destroyed without compromise or mercy whatsoever.”LikeReply
- carthoris says:May 5, 2020 at 10:15 pmThey are like the Goa’uld.LikeReply
- pyromancer76 says:May 5, 2020 at 10:04 pmWe have voluntarily quaranteened ourselves until our medical care system and supplies were repaired and refilled and until we found out about this nasty infectious bug out of Wuhan, China. Now we know, now we have a cure (zinc+HQC and an antibiotic if needed), and now we know that up close and personal is the way it spreads.. Absolutely no need for any stay at home laws any further. Voluntary distancing, voluntary masks, except at establishments that require them. President Trump, this is the next step after closing down the Task Force. Tell the marxist governors to go to another country or go to jail. This is America.Liked by 2 peopleReply
- WSB says:May 5, 2020 at 10:25 pmHAZ cocktail needs to be over the counter.Liked by 1 personReply
- Magabear says:May 5, 2020 at 10:05 pmAnd meanwhile, we have Hannity showing a clip of Joy Behar agreeing with him that freedom protestors are too menacing. We have phonies pretending to be on our side. I hope this brave salon owner runs for congress. Wish I could go to her salon (and I need to!). Some good attorney is hopefully taking up her case (paging Robert Barnes). Sue the hell out of these corrupt officials.Liked by 6 peopleReply
- trumplandslide says:May 5, 2020 at 10:11 pmYep. You mean that Hannity who claims 99% of the FBI agents are excellent …..Why do you think he is allowed on Wall Street’s controlled opposition channel (Fox News)?Liked by 3 peopleReply
- Magabear says:May 5, 2020 at 10:22 pmNot one word from Hannity about LE showing up in tactical gear, drones and helicopters flying overhead blasting warnings at people and following orders that they know are illegal and unconstitutional. Not a peep. Tucker, Laura (usually) and Dobbs are all that’s left to watch at Fox weeknights now.Liked by 1 personReply
- trumplandslide says:May 5, 2020 at 10:11 pmYep. You mean that Hannity who claims 99% of the FBI agents are excellent …..Why do you think he is allowed on Wall Street’s controlled opposition channel (Fox News)?Liked by 3 peopleReply
- Tornarosa says:May 5, 2020 at 10:07 pm“The People of our Country should think of themselves as Warriors. Our Country has to open!”
-President Trump today departing Joint Base Andrews
https://www.youtube.com/embed/ku_0c2HluHU?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparentLiked by 1 personReply
- trumplandslide says:May 5, 2020 at 10:07 pmA quarantine is isolation of the sick, not of the healthy. It is a total perversion and should never have been allowed in the first place.Liked by 3 peopleReply
- gingergal says:May 5, 2020 at 10:09 pmI’m hoping this is just propaganda.Liked by 1 personReply
- Don McAro says:May 5, 2020 at 10:12 pmIf I was advising her…I would have told her to say she’s sorry, then go to the market with all you employees even day…fill up carts with less then 750.00 worth of food.. and because its essential to feed their families… they would be allowed to leave with out paying…with out consequence… thats what I would have done for sireLikeReply
- mazziflol says:May 5, 2020 at 10:14 pmLas Vegas Nevada
Liked by 1 personReply
- Do stop thinking about tomorrow says:May 5, 2020 at 10:15 pmLet’s see what happens in Georgia. We are leading the way. As Senior over 60 and with lung issues I have self isolated. I get my groceries from Walmart Pickup. Go to Dr appointments that’s it. Tonight we went to the Huddle Hoise to eat in the dining room. Before the lockdown I went daily early for coffee and conversation. The other states will watch and wait. If all goes well they will have no choice but to open.Liked by 1 personReply
- Bogeyfree says:May 5, 2020 at 10:17 pmAs I watch 4 different coups attempted on a sitting President of the United StatesThe blatant framing of a LT. General with 30+ years of serviceThe trampling of Americans Civil LibertiesThe non stop spying on Americans for future leverageThe blatant flipping of a foreign intelligence tool into a domestic intelligence toolThe destruction of millions of Americans jobs and their savings by a virus leveraged by those who hate America, hate PT along with overreaching liberal governorsThe destruction of the world’s largest economy that is driven by working age people over a virus that primarily harms NON working age peopleMakes me wonder how the historians will remember and document AG Barr??Liked by 4 peopleReply
- ericsrightsock says:May 5, 2020 at 10:22 pmMaybe they won’t remember AG what’s his name ?Liked by 1 personReply
- burnett044 says:May 5, 2020 at 10:18 pmif one sits on his ass in the Trusty plan waiting room listening to the old Tick -Tock for too long..
then the corrupt will have total control…..
and once they have taken our liberty our rights our freedom….they will not be given back..
never have I seen a country so divided ……
this is not winning……Liked by 2 peopleReply
- John Drake says:May 5, 2020 at 10:21 pmWhat Texas Statute has she violated…but notice she was summarily convicted of ‘Contempt of Court’ and sentenced to seven days and a total of $7000, a fine she clearly cannot afford to pay being unemployed placing it in the ‘excessive’ realm.This is essentially a ‘Process Crime’…sans Due Process…The judge told Shelley Luther she could avoid jail time if she apologized, admitted she was wrong, and agreed to close her hair salon until it was allowed to open. That’s Chinese Communist style justice. ‘Confess your crime. Don’t worry we’ll tell you what to say and do.’Clearly a violation of the 5th, 6th 8th and 9th Amendments.BCNU…Liked by 3 peopleReply
- hawkins6 says:May 5, 2020 at 10:49 pmJudge Jenkins was urging Shelley to lie. Another case of an alarming and screwed up patchwork of “injustice” in the USA. Shelley had obviously taken a firm stand to defend her business and her written rights and isn’t sorry. But according to the authoritarian state’s co-operating Judge, if she lies to him and the Court she will not go to jail. However, he did look disappointed she didn’t capitulate. Whether the Judge was reluctant or not, the $3500 fine in addition to the week in jail is a travesty of injustice for a struggling small business owner trying to save her business with “voluntary” customers willing to go her shop. She wasn’t forcing anyone to walk into her Salon. This is a despicable and outrageous punishment. Two qualities that can easily lead to a more serious encounter as sundance noted. Especially, if businesses like this are ruined by the inconsistent policies of state authoritarians and can not restart due to bankruptcy. Cooler heads like Gov. Abbot should intervene if he can.LikeReply
- Screaming Eagle says:May 5, 2020 at 10:25 pmDeplorables !! You must understand there are 40X more of us than the little blue dictators and their small handful of collaborators in law enforcement and local media. Everyone should plan to go out and re-open their business tomorrow. What the hell can they do ?? Better to lose another 20,000 people than lose our freedom. FIGHT !Liked by 2 peopleReply
- Coloradorich says:May 5, 2020 at 10:25 pmThe push is on for patriots to use their God given right the second amendment to claim their right as sovereign citizens of the almighty, so your government can Waco you. Exciting times actually. Jesus said i come not to send peace but a sword. Let’s do this, break free from the illusion folks. Wow, are you tired of the winning yet? I’m not. DJT is breaking US free from the illusion of freedom by revealing how far in slavery we really are. I don’t have all the answers but faith is blind, believing in something that does not seem attainable. Have faith folks, that’s the only thing that will carry you out of here with a sane mind. God bless!LikeReply
- carthoris says:May 5, 2020 at 10:34 pmShelley walked into the valley
With a pair of clippers clutched in her hand
She was only one girl
But she knew someone must take a standLikeReply
- northwoodswatcher says:May 5, 2020 at 10:34 pm…There are SO MANY of these types of crimes against the Bill of Rights and the rest of the U.S. Constitution that you can get lost in the details of any particular case. The bigger picture — THE BIGGER PICTURE — is that ALL OF THESE “OVERREACH” CRIMES have already been occurring in other ways, in other forms, since before President Trump became President.As was just pointed out, we currently have the administrative powers conferred but the Presidency to take corrective action.These are not unconnected, unrelated incidents.This is cockroaches coming out of the woodwork wholesale.This is both a plague and a blessing.The “blessing” is that you have your enemy right out in front of your where you can reach out and smite him.Gen. George S. Patton Jr. pointed this out when Hitler massively overreached in attacking in the Ardennes. He related that, words to the effect, ‘they have come out in the open… we don’t have to pry them out from their defense… they’re right there in front of us… all we have to do come around both shoulders and cut them off at the neck.’ In other words, Patton would have bagged the whole lot in one fell swoop, rather than pushing back on a broad front and letting the enemy regroup and dig back in.Eisenhower agreed that is was a blessing, but he still failed to embrace Patton’s neck-cutting solution, and so the long twilight war ground on for another five months.LikeReply
- carthoris says:May 5, 2020 at 10:36 pmIf we have lost even Texas, we have lost the country.LikeReply
- JayJay says:May 5, 2020 at 10:37 pmSharing from another site:
“When the State tells you it’s safe to go to Home Depot to buy a sponge but dangerous to go and buy a flower, it’s not about your health.When the State shuts down millions of private businesses but doesn’t lay off a single government employee, it’s not about your health.When the State bans dentists because its unsafe, but deems an abortion visit is safe, it’s not about your health.When the State prevents you from buying cucumber seeds because it’s dangerous, but allows personal lottery ticket sales, it’s not about your health.When the State tells you it’s dangerous to go golf alone, fish alone or be in a motor boat alone, but the Governor can get his stage make-up done, and hair done for 5 TV appearances a week, it’s not about your health.When the state puts you IN a jail cell for walking in a park with your child because it’s too dangerous but lets criminals OUT of jail cells for their health- It’s not about YOUR health!When the state tells you it’s too dangerous to get treated by a doctor for chiropractic or physical therapy treatments yet deems a liquor store essential- It’s not about your health!When the State lets you go to the grocery store or hardware store but is demanding mail-in voting, ITS NOT ABOUT YOUR HEALTH.WAKE UP PEOPLE — If you think this is all about your health you’re mistaken! Please open your eyes! Stop being lead like blind sheep.”4Liked by 1 personReply
- jimmy2times2 says:May 5, 2020 at 10:43 pmBest post of the day. I’ll have to end on that 1 jayjay… excellent!LikeReply
- sync says:May 5, 2020 at 10:39 pmFirst Amendment suspended in New York City:… While we greatly, greatly respect the right of people to protest, there should not be protests taking place in the middle of a pandemic.— Dermot Shea, NYPD Commissionerhttps://www.fox5dc.com/news/protests-not-allowed-during-pandemic-say-nyc-mayor-and-police-commissionerLikeReply
- northwoodswatcher says:May 5, 2020 at 10:43 pmGod will not let us lose.But he expect us to FIGHT.We have done much complaining.We have done much documenting.We have done much communicating.But, as JPJ once said, we have not yet begun to F-I-G-H-T.We have the tools. We have the weapons. If the enemy were in our shoes, they would most assuredly use those tools, those weapons, for evil.We are being called upon to use those tools for good — to fix a system that our enemies rotted.One does not repair rot. One clears it away and builds anew.Do we have the gumption — does our President have the vision and steadfastness — to use the tools that Lincoln used to clear away the rot and build anew?LikeReply
- Jeffrey Lee Pierce says:May 5, 2020 at 10:45 pmWATCH: Mom Detained, Fined For Letting Government-Caged Daughter Use Park Swing: “They Put Handcuffs On My Mom”https://coronavirushoax.net/watch-mom-detained-fined-for-letting-government-caged-daughter-use-park-swing-they-put-handcuffs-on-my-mom/None of us should be surprised at having suddenly learned what should have already been an eponymously obvious truth: the police love a police state.LikeReply