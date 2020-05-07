TREY GOWDY SUGGESTS THAT THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC IS A HAIL-MARY PASS BY THE LEFT TO DEFEAT TEAM TRUMP IN THE GAME OF WORLD POLITICS. IT MAKES SENSE TO ME !!!!!!!!

  • From Trey Gowdy:
     “I’m not saying Covid-19 isn’t real… But Pay attention folks, there’s much more going on here than what meets the eye.
    Is it a coincidence that just when the economy is booming, the stock market is setting record highs, we are winning the trade wars, school shootings have stopped, our nation is at peace, the Democratic party is a disaster and so is their likely nominee? (Biden). He hasn’t a chance in hell & they’re not about to let an outsider (Bernie) destroy their scheme.
    It looks like Trump is a sure bet for reelection after fending off 3 years of investigations and impeachment, then all of a sudden world crisis pandemic. Stock market tumbles, companies are laying off employees, everything is closed and canceled, CEO’s of giant companies are resigning and indictments are coming.
    Now they say there are a couple ways a President doesn’t win reelection. Those are an unpopular war or a poor economy.
    But there is something larger going on here driving this sudden outbreak right after Trump beats an impeachment. Especially the fact that it (Corona Virus) originated in China who we are in a global trade war with; brought on by Trump. Let’s not forget Biden’s back door deals with CHINA as well.
    China doesn’t want 4 more years of Trump either. It all seems rather convenient for the nations and opponents of our current President and economy 5 months before an election. Couldn’t have hit at a more perfect time.
    With the Democrats running out of campaign talking points, in light of no school shootings, no migrant caravans at the southern border, fighting in Syria winding down, North Korea not firing missiles and Trump beating a sham impeachment. The Corona Virus gave them one last hail Mary to try and point fingers at Trump with the clock winding down in 2020.
    This is almost the perfect fascist playbook. Control the population with fear-mongering and panic, control the media, spread propaganda and the fan-favorite disarm the population. Oh, and did anyone notice that while they are mad as hell at Trump for not sending aid to Ukraine, they THEMSELVES voted AGAINST giving ANY emergency aid to all Americans ?
    Sorry but I don’t think we are all going to die. Remember when Ebola was what was going to kill us all, and the media kept showing the piles of body bags that were prepared for the fallout. Then a month later it was totally forgotten.
    The common flu has killed more people this year already and the media is SILENT!
    A handful of deaths out of 320 million Americans and we are in panic tearing down our society and costing our economy billions in the wake. It all just seems fishy, a little too well-timed if you ask me.”
    Trey Gowdy

  1. myownbackyard2017 says:
    May 7, 2020 at 9:51 am

    Please do not ignore the diabolical in the equation.
    Repent and pray.
    God bless, katey in OR

  2. Kate R. says:
    May 7, 2020 at 9:14 am

    I don’t know if Trey Gowdy said this, the source is not cited, but it makes perfect sense. A lot of Americans are already thinking this. We know China is brutal and lives mean nothing. We know they run shoddy, slipshod labs. We know the Wuhan lab studies coronavirus. We know China lied about the virus and allowed planes to leave Wuhan for America, while shutting down whole cities to protect themselves. We know they even bought up all the PPE and tried not to allow the US to get it, thereby putting more Americans at risk (hoping?). China doesn’t care about their own people. Would they knowingly allow infection in China so as to throw suspicion off themselves? We note their biggest cities, Shanghai and Beijing, may not have been hit as hard as one might expect.
    They don’t like Trump, the first president to hold them accountable. Democrats, who ignore their stealing of our inventions and intellectual property, and give them money, are much more desirable for China. Reportedly, Obama did not want to give the Chinese money for their badly run labs, but Fauci ignored that and got them something like 3.5 million.
    There are many China/Democrat connections. Look at Diane Feinstein, China has made she and her husband very wealthy. Democrats like Communist China. You can tell by the way they cried “racist” when Trump tried to protect the US by stopping air travel, and they have not held China accountable over the deaths and suffering of Americans yet. Still waiting.

