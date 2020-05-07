TREY GOWDY SUGGESTS THAT THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC IS A HAIL-MARY PASS BY THE LEFT TO DEFEAT TEAM TRUMP IN THE GAME OF WORLD POLITICS. IT MAKES SENSE TO ME !!!!!!!!

- From Trey Gowdy:
“I’m not saying Covid-19 isn’t real… But Pay attention folks, there’s much more going on here than what meets the eye.
Is it a coincidence that just when the economy is booming, the stock market is setting record highs, we are winning the trade wars, school shootings have stopped, our nation is at peace, the Democratic party is a disaster and so is their likely nominee? (Biden). He hasn’t a chance in hell & they’re not about to let an outsider (Bernie) destroy their scheme.
It looks like Trump is a sure bet for reelection after fending off 3 years of investigations and impeachment, then all of a sudden world crisis pandemic. Stock market tumbles, companies are laying off employees, everything is closed and canceled, CEO’s of giant companies are resigning and indictments are coming.
Now they say there are a couple ways a President doesn’t win reelection. Those are an unpopular war or a poor economy.
But there is something larger going on here driving this sudden outbreak right after Trump beats an impeachment. Especially the fact that it (Corona Virus) originated in China who we are in a global trade war with; brought on by Trump. Let’s not forget Biden’s back door deals with CHINA as well.
China doesn’t want 4 more years of Trump either. It all seems rather convenient for the nations and opponents of our current President and economy 5 months before an election. Couldn’t have hit at a more perfect time.
With the Democrats running out of campaign talking points, in light of no school shootings, no migrant caravans at the southern border, fighting in Syria winding down, North Korea not firing missiles and Trump beating a sham impeachment. The Corona Virus gave them one last hail Mary to try and point fingers at Trump with the clock winding down in 2020.
This is almost the perfect fascist playbook. Control the population with fear-mongering and panic, control the media, spread propaganda and the fan-favorite disarm the population. Oh, and did anyone notice that while they are mad as hell at Trump for not sending aid to Ukraine, they THEMSELVES voted AGAINST giving ANY emergency aid to all Americans ?
Sorry but I don’t think we are all going to die. Remember when Ebola was what was going to kill us all, and the media kept showing the piles of body bags that were prepared for the fallout. Then a month later it was totally forgotten.
The common flu has killed more people this year already and the media is SILENT!
A handful of deaths out of 320 million Americans and we are in panic tearing down our society and costing our economy billions in the wake. It all just seems fishy, a little too well-timed if you ask me.”
Trey Gowdy
-
Archives
- May 2020
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- March 2013
- February 2013
- January 2013
- December 2012
- November 2012
- October 2012
- September 2012
- August 2012
- July 2012
- June 2012
- May 2012
- April 2012
- March 2012
- February 2012
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- January 2010
- December 2009
- November 2009
- October 2009
- September 2009
- August 2009
- July 2009
- June 2009
- May 2009
-
Recent Posts
- MAYBE YOUR PROBLEM IS THAT YOU HAVE DIFFICULTY GRASPING THAT GOD IS NOT SIMPLY A BEING, BUT RATHER THAT HE IS BEING ITSELF, THE CREATOR AND THE PERSONIFICATION OF ALL BEING
- A TICKED OFF READER OF ABYSSUM SENT ME THIS TO GET HIS ANGER OFF OF HIS CHEST. I PASS IT ON WITH MY FULL AGREEMENT WITH ITS CONTENTS
- TREY GOWDY SUGGESTS THAT THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC IS A HAIL-MARY PASS BY THE LEFT TO DEFEAT TEAM TRUMP IN THE GAME OF WORLD POLITICS. IT MAKES SENSE TO ME !!!!!!!!
- ONLY THE BLIND COULD NOT HAVE FORESEEN ALL OF THIS COMING. POWER IN THE HANDS OF THE MENTALLY WEAK IS GOING TO BE THE DOWNFALL OF THE UNTED STATES OF AMERICA
- WHY DOES IT APPEAR THAT SOME POLICEMEN SEEM TO ENJOY INTERRUPTING A CATHOLIC MASS BECAUSE OF APPARENT VIOLATIONS OF MUNICIPAL RESTRICTIONS ON CHRISTIANS ASSEMBLING IN THEIR CHURCHES FOR DIVINE WORSHIP
Top Posts & Pages
- ONLY THE BLIND COULD NOT HAVE FORESEEN ALL OF THIS COMING. POWER IN THE HANDS OF THE MENTALLY WEAK IS GOING TO BE THE DOWNFALL OF THE UNTED STATES OF AMERICA
- PEDOPHILIA IS NOT JUST A PROBLEM FOR THE CHURCH IN AMERICA, IT IS A WORLDWIDE PROBLEM AS THIS REPORT FROM AUSTRALIA INDICATES
- WHY DOES IT APPEAR THAT SOME POLICEMEN SEEM TO ENJOY INTERRUPTING A CATHOLIC MASS BECAUSE OF APPARENT VIOLATIONS OF MUNICIPAL RESTRICTIONS ON CHRISTIANS ASSEMBLING IN THEIR CHURCHES FOR DIVINE WORSHIP
- TREY GOWDY SUGGESTS THAT THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC IS A HAIL-MARY PASS BY THE LEFT TO DEFEAT TEAM TRUMP IN THE GAME OF WORLD POLITICS. IT MAKES SENSE TO ME !!!!!!!!
- I DARE YOU TO WATCH THIS YOUTUBE FROM BEGINNING TO END. IF IT DOES NOT CHANGE YOUR LIFE YOU ARE SPIRITUALLY DEAD.
- A TICKED OFF READER OF ABYSSUM SENT ME THIS TO GET HIS ANGER OFF OF HIS CHEST. I PASS IT ON WITH MY FULL AGREEMENT WITH ITS CONTENTS
- DID JORGE BERGOLIO REALLY SAY THESE WORDS? I FOR ONE HAVE NO DIFFICULTY BELIEVING THAT HE SAID THEM!!!
- ABOUT ME
- YOU HAVE AN OBLIGATION TO PIERCE THE VEIL OF SILENCE SUROUNDING YOUR LOVED ONE RESIDENT IN A NURSING HOME.
- THE HISTORY OF COMMUNISM HAS PROVEN THAT CONCERN FOR THE PEOPLE IS A MYTH THE PRIMARY CONCERN IS FOR POWER OVER THE PEOPLE.
Top Clicks
Please do not ignore the diabolical in the equation.
Repent and pray.
God bless, katey in OR
I don’t know if Trey Gowdy said this, the source is not cited, but it makes perfect sense. A lot of Americans are already thinking this. We know China is brutal and lives mean nothing. We know they run shoddy, slipshod labs. We know the Wuhan lab studies coronavirus. We know China lied about the virus and allowed planes to leave Wuhan for America, while shutting down whole cities to protect themselves. We know they even bought up all the PPE and tried not to allow the US to get it, thereby putting more Americans at risk (hoping?). China doesn’t care about their own people. Would they knowingly allow infection in China so as to throw suspicion off themselves? We note their biggest cities, Shanghai and Beijing, may not have been hit as hard as one might expect.
They don’t like Trump, the first president to hold them accountable. Democrats, who ignore their stealing of our inventions and intellectual property, and give them money, are much more desirable for China. Reportedly, Obama did not want to give the Chinese money for their badly run labs, but Fauci ignored that and got them something like 3.5 million.
There are many China/Democrat connections. Look at Diane Feinstein, China has made she and her husband very wealthy. Democrats like Communist China. You can tell by the way they cried “racist” when Trump tried to protect the US by stopping air travel, and they have not held China accountable over the deaths and suffering of Americans yet. Still waiting.