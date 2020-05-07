A TICKED OFF READER OF ABYSSUM SENT ME THIS TO GET HIS ANGER OFF OF HIS CHEST. I PASS IT ON WITH MY FULL AGREEMENT WITH ITS CONTENTS

I’ve heard friends and also mass media announcers say, “I’m mad that our government didn’t act sooner.”
I’ve also seen that said in quite a few posts and on many news stations.
It’s a thinly-veiled accusation that President Trump didn’t act quickly enough.
Well, I’m mad, too.
· I’m mad that Pelosi and the U.S. House wasted close to 3 months pursuing an obviously futile impeachment of the President.
· I’m mad that Pelosi sat on those very impeachment papers for 28 days before sending them on to the Senate.
· I’m mad that the Senate was shut down for 21 days in January and early February dealing with Pelosi’s impeachment, thereby leaving President Trump to deal with COVID alone, with no support from either the House or the Senate.
· I’m mad that the day the President closed travel to and from China, Chuck Schumer declared the action “racist”.
· I’m mad that 28 days after the travel restriction, Pelosi, downplaying the severity of the virus, begged people to visit Chinatown in San Francisco, again playing the race card.
· I’m mad that Pelosi swooped in at the last hour of the stimulus package, adding things that were pure politics and had nothing to do with the dire circumstances at hand.
· I’m mad that the Obama administration didn’t replenish the National Medical stockpile of masks after the H1N1 virus scare – while that shortfall is now being blamed on the current administration.
· I’m mad that there are top doctors and experts in many fields having to waste their time at daily press briefings, just so the ‘media’ can pester them with ‘gotcha’ questions that they think might be their ticket to a Pulitzer, and at the same time trying to enhance the chances of all the Democrat candidates for office in November.
· I’m mad that Pelosi is now talking about an investigation into Trump’s handling of the COVID crisis.
Every day, every turn, every word, every breath since before he was elected, President Trump has been attacked, mocked, accused and belittled by Pelosi and her gang.
(And don’t even get me started on the media.)
So there it is …… I’m mad as hell that our country is going through this , and petty bickering from the left won’t stop, even for people who are dying, and while our economy is imploding.
Hey, Nancy, why don’t you man up and stand side-by-side with the President to work through this mess?
American citizens need to see “all” of Washington working together, but your mob is infuriatingly absent – and I’m mad about that, too. They’re (House of Representatives) all on vacation till early May during the biggest crisis we’ve ever seen!
Oh, and just remember: if Trump and Pence were to die from the virus, Pelosi would be our President.
Let that sink in…!!
And some also may ask why Doctor Fauci (as well as others) might hesitate regarding the overwhelming evidence of using hydroxychloroquine along with azithromycin as a successful treatment for COVID-19.
It’s really quite simple. If they acknowledge that this combination works to combat the virus, then it torpedoes their efforts to both extend the lock-down and roll-out a mandatory global vaccine. Fauci’s connection to both the Gates Foundation and the WHO is well documented. They are globalists with a global perspective. Extending the lock-down works to the advantage of the globalist agenda that seeks to reconstruct the world economy according to their desire. The prerequisite to this vision is the collapse of the global economy. The more the lock-down is extended, the better the chance for a global economic collapse. Similarly, a mandatory global vaccine is another arrow in their quiver to implement global controls.
We successfully moved past both Aids and Sars without a vaccine. But they can’t acknowledge that in this case because once again it will shatter their master plan. They can’t risk losing this opportunity.
Some might say that this is nothing more than a conspiracy theory. But it’s not because it is clearly presented in their own documentation. One need look no further than the 2010 document developed by the Rockefeller Foundation Global Business Network titled, “Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development.” (As a side not, it is no coincidence that the Rockefeller Foundation was also very influential in the formation of the WHO.) You can find the document here:
This document lays out the strategy that outlines precisely what we are experiencing worldwide. It details their objective to establish a “Global Political and Economic Alignment” that advocates for a, “tighter top-down government control and more authoritarian leadership, with limited innovation and growing citizen push-back.” Notice that it was written in 2010 and yet it simulates a future pandemic and the steps that will be taken to reach their stated goals. It is remarkable how the descriptions in this document declare with precision what we see all around us today.
My hope is that this will give us the ammunition we need to challenge the individuals bent on imposing their will over the rest of us.
God Bless,