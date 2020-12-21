Ianto Watt who authored “The Barbarian Bible: The True History of Man Since the Fall” wrote of Joe Biden as possibly acting in the spirit of the Antichrist?

SEARCH

Is Archbishop Viganò saying that Francis & Biden might be Acting in the Spirit of the Antichrist?

December 21, 2020

In the past few days, the latest news is that Bergoglio [Francis] is dedicating his time to making a television series called Sharing the Wisdom of Time, produced by Netflix, which yesterday published a post on Twitter that summarizes its ideological point of reference: Praise Satan. It goes without saying that this multinational corporation is involved in the spread of immorality and vice, including the sexual exploitation of minors…

… [I]n order not to give rise to misunderstandings, after numerous appeals to obey the authorities in the emergency of the psycho-pandemic, it appears that the Covid vaccine will be made obligatory for all the officials and staff of Vatican City, despite the fact that is has been produced with aborted fetal tissue and provides no guarantee of being either effective or harmless.

I believe it is now understood beyond all reasonable doubt that the leaders of the present Catholic Hierarchy [headed by Francis] have placed themselves at the service of the globalist Oligarchy and Freemasonry: the idolatrous cult of the pachamama in the Vatican Basilica is now joined by a sacrilegious Nativity scene, whose symbology appears to allude to ancient Egyptian rites as well as aliens. Only a naive person or an accomplice can deny that in this whole chain of events there is a very clear ideological coherence and a lucid diabolical mind.

But as I have already pointed out, it would be misleading to limit oneself to an evaluation of events within the Church without framing them in the wider political and social context: there is only one direction being given in which both the main protagonists as well as the extras follow the same script. The purpose has now been declared: destroying Nations from within by means of the deep state and the Church of Christ by means of the deep church, in order to establish the kingdom of the Antichrist. – Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò in Italy’s La Verità, December 19th, [https://onepeterfive.com/archbishop-vigano-a-den-of-thieves/]

Is Archbishop Viganò saying that Francis might be acting in the spirit of the Antichrist?

Is there another world leader who might be acting in the spirit of the Antichrist who is heading the “deep state” in the “nation” of America whom Viganò may implicitly be speaking of?

Ianto Watt who authored “The Barbarian Bible: The True History of Man Since the Fall” wrote of Joe Biden as possibly acting in the spirit of the Antichrist?

Watt said “That [biblical] word is also Greek in origin. It is Katechon. It means one who restrains. The one who holds back. Holds back what? Simple. The appearance of the Anti-Christ… Are the actual (final) end-times upon us? Is Biden the final Anti-Christ? And more importantly, is Donald [Trump] the final Katechon?“:

Let’s be clear. There have been many pre-figurements of the Anti-Christ. Nero, Diocletian, Justin the Apostate, Lenin, Stalin, Mao, just to name a few. Just as there were precursors of The Christ. Abraham, Moses, Joshua, David, again, to name a few. History is simply the repetition of these dual appearances, giving notice to each generation of their responsibility to make their own choice of allegiance. We all do. Or don’t. Woe unto the lukewarm. Their fate is most pitiable.

Where does this leave us? Are the actual (final) end-times upon us? Is Biden the final Anti-Christ? And more importantly, is Donald the final Katechon? I think the second question I have posed is more important to us than the first. For while it is extremely hard to imagine Joe Biden as the most cunning member of the Tribe of Dan ever to live, it is not hard at all to see Donald as the final nemesis of whoever that might be.

In the absence of any effective resistance to what Biden would truly allow (and the one who might immediately follow him), Donald may very well be the last appearance of the Katechon. And the true and genuine Anti-Christ may, in imitation of the real Christ, move before his scheduled time. Prideful as he is, he may have a hard time resisting that temptation. Will this be The Last temptation of the Anti-Christ?

So then, my fellow man, remember that we all must die. Regardless of whether Biden is the immediate precursor of the Apocalypse, or whether Donald is the last Katechon, the final question of life, every life, is this: did you resist the unveiled evil? Were you a Katechon in your own right? Are you unsure? Let me help you then. Here’s how you will be known for all eternity?

Upon whose battlement will your body be found? [https://wmbriggs.com/post/33699/]

Is Watt saying that Biden might be acting in the spirit of the Antichrist?

Are others saying that Francis might be acting in the spirit of the Antichrist besides Viganò?

On May 7, 2018, Netherlands Cardinal Willem Jacobus Eijk apparently implied that Francis may be acting in the spirit of the Antichrist. Eijk said:



“Observing that the bishops and, above all, the Successor of Peter fail to maintain and transmit faithfully and in unity the deposit of faith… I cannot help but think of Article 675 of the Catechism of the Catholic Church:



‘The Church’s ultimate trial



Before Christ’s second coming… will unveil the ‘mystery of iniquity’ in the form of religious deception… apostasy from the truth.'” (National Catholic Register, “Cardinal Eijk: Pope Francis Needed to Give Clarity on Intercommunion,” May 7, 2017)



Moreover, Dr. Ed Mazza in his argument that Pope Benedict XVI relinquished the power of the Bishop of Rome while remaining the pope (the Successor of Peter) is mirroring and quoting Antonio Socci’s “opposition to the advance of the Antichrist” thesis.



Mazza quotes a July 27, 2017 article of attorney Chris Ferrara in which the lawyer quotes Socci.



He appears to be saying Benedict XVI by relinquishing the power of the Bishop of Rome while remaining the pope may have brought about the biblical prophecy involving the Greek word “Katechon” from St. Paul’s 2 Thessalonians 2:7 that means the restrainer who holds back the spirit of the Antichrist has stopped restraining. Mazza read the article as follows:



“The always insightful and often surprising Antonio Socci has just published a piece (translation mine) concerning a little-known but immensely explosive essay by the Italian philosopher Massimo Cacciari, given one month after Benedict XVI’s mysterious renunciation of ‘the ministry of Bishop of Rome, Successor of Saint Peter… in such a way, that… the See of Saint Peter, will be vacant…’”



Alluding to the title of the book Attack on Ratzinger, written three years before Benedict’s “resignation,” Socci suggests that the attack on Benedict XVI, the “rejected rock” (of Peter), which culminated in his abdication, is part of “the final attack on the Catholic Church by the antichristian powers and ideologies of this world.”



“Cacciari, Socci continues, calls the Church over which Benedict presided the Kathécon, a Greek word which appears in Saint Paul’s Second Letter to the Thessalonians, meaning the great sign of opposition to the advance of the Antichrist, which has the power to ‘put the brakes’ on that advance. Cacciari maintains that Pope Benedict renounced the ‘ministry of the Bishop of Rome’ because he was convinced that ‘he could no longer succeed in containing the powers of Antichrist within the Catholic Church. As Saint Augustine said, antichrists are in each of us. This is a key to the decision by Ratzinger, if we want to view it in all its seriousness. His decision is of one piece with the crisis of politics, of the power that brakes [the advance of Antichrist].’”



“Socci concludes that with Benedict’s renunciation, it would appear that ‘the Church as Kathécon, that is, as the power that arrests [the Antichrist’s advance], was totally dissolved. Giving the impression of being recruited as a draft horse for the chariot of the Antichrist’s power.’ This situation, says Socci:



‘[S]ignals that we live in a ‘grandiose,’ that is, apocalyptic, time.'”

(Taylor Marshall Show, “Is Pope Benedict XVI still (but Francis is Bishop of Rome?) Mazza Thesis Revisited,” starting at 1:29:29 and “Socci Drops Another Payload, “by Christopher A. Ferrara, July 26, 2017: http://motheofgod.com/threads/bxvi-could-no-longer-contain-the-antichrist.11007/)



Furthermore, on the last page of his book “The Secret of Benedict XV,” Socci’s “careful analysis” of the lack of Benedict XVI’s “resignation… validity” brings him to the conclusion that we must:



“United to Pope Benedict.”



In Twitter on July 26, Socci wrote:



“Bergoglio… is dismantling the Catholic Church.”



The world renowned Fatima expert Socci at the end of the book revealed that a little known “document” quotes Fatima Seer Jacinta Marto “speaking about”:



“[T]he ‘end of the world’ if people ‘do not do penance and change their lives.'”

(The Secret of Benedict XVI, Page 152)



Archbishop Viganò and the other appear to be saying that Francis’s “deep church” might be acting in the spirit of the Antichrist while Viganò implicitly may be speaking of Biden as a leader of the “deep state” spirit of the Antichrist?

Yesterday, lawyer and minister Scott Livey mentioned another “deep state” leaders who may be acting in the spirit of the Antichrist who is closely associated with Biden: It was recently (falsely) reported that in a closed-door meeting of the nine justices of the Supreme Court about the Texas lawsuit against election fraud, Chief Justice John Roberts was heard screaming profanities about President Trump and refusing to consider the Trump-favoring precedent of Bush v Gore as he browbeat the group into rejecting the case. His justification, as supposedly overheard by a whistle-blowing staffer in the outer room, was that the Bush v Gore contest was not attended by rioting, while this one is. While this story was factually false, it rings true emotionally, and as a theory about John Roberts psychological profile seems highly plausible – enough so that (this, now revised) article I wrote while thinking it was true should still be published. When I first heard the story two thoughts immediately came to my mind. First was a reminder of Benjamin Franklin’s famous axiom “Those who would give up essential liberty to purchase a little temporary safety, deserve neither liberty nor safety.” The second was that our Supreme Court was granting a “heckler’s veto” of the US Constitution itself to Antifa Fascists, and even the strongest conservatives on the court were willing to allow it, with only tepid dissent from our anchor-men, Thomas and Alito. These are valid reactions regardless of the court’s motives. Then, when I learned (the factually true report) that attorney Lin Wood was calling for Roberts’ resignation and suggesting that the Chief Justice was thee “John Roberts” seen on uber-pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s Orgy Island in the company of Bill Clinton, the mystery of Roberts’ history suddenly made sense. I remembered how Roberts flubbed the administration of Barack Obama’s oath of office (which I believe was intentional so that the Anti-Christian, self-admitted Muslim Obama could retake the formal oath the next day minus the Bible). I remember how Roberts contorted himself into a pretzel to save Obamacare with an obviously fabricated pretext, and all the subsequent court rulings where he sided with the liberals amidst constant rumoring that Obama must have something on him.As I contemplated this relative to the four-year anti-Trump rolling coup – in which all the key players have been increasingly exposed for their links to home-grown Marxism and/or allegiance to the Chinese Communist Party – I was reminded of the Biblical prophecy of Hebrews 12:18-29 often paraphrased “everything than can be shaken will be shaken.” That describes today’s emerging civil war between patriotic Constitutionalists, and a vast web of criminal co-conspirators infesting our key institutions (led, I believe, by Obama). As the MAGA movement gathers on the battlefield for a final showdown of good and evil that will decide the fate of America, everything that can be shaken is being shaken. There are striking parallels between these current events, and the prophecy of 2 Thessalonians 2:1-12.“1 Now, brethren, concerning the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ…we ask you, 2not to be soon shaken in mind…as if…the day of Christ had come. 3Let no one deceive you…for that Day will not come unless the falling away comes first, and the man of sin is revealed…who opposes and exalts himself above all that is called God or that is worshiped…7For the mystery of lawlessness is already at work; only He who now restrains will do so until He is taken out of the way. 8And then the lawless one will be revealed…9The coming of the lawless one is according to the working of Satan, with all power, signs, and lying wonders, 10and with all unrighteous deception among those who perish, because they did not receive the love of the truth, that they might be saved. 11And for this reason God will send them strong delusion, that they should believe the lie, 12that they all may be condemned who did not believe the truth but had pleasure in unrighteousness.”In 1947 the US Supreme Court did in fact set itself “above all that is called God or that is worshiped” in the case of Everson v Board of Education, by making itself arbiter over the claims of all religions and requiring government to treat them all equally. That ended America’s legal status as “one nation under God” and replaced it with Secular Humanism (the religion of Marxism). In June, 1961, the same “swing Justice” Hugo Black wrote the majority opinion in Torcaso v Watkins defining Atheism as a religion equal to belief in God, empowering the Marxists to use the “equal protection” clause to purge Christianity from public life (staring with school prayer in ‘63). Importantly, this occurred between May 1945 and August 1961 while the United States (the dominant Allied power), had defacto legal possession of the Pergamum Altar (the literal “Seat of Satan” of Revelation 2) in conquered Germany, until the Berlin Wall made it the property of the Soviet Union. Since then the “mystery of lawlessness” in America has so fully matured that “unrighteous deception” has ensnared millions of Americans in a “strong delusion.” And the total conquest of our nation by the agents of the Father of Lies (John 8:44) is prevented only by “He who now restrains…until He is taken out of the way.” That’s unarguably Trump in today’s political context, even if the prophecy means something else. And IF Trump (the last political barrier to the Marxist plot to “fundamentally transform America”) is taken out of the way, who do we all then expect to emerge as the mastermind of the campaign of lawlessness? Obama! Whom many (including me) have named an Antichrist if not necessarily the Antichrist of 2 Thessalonians 2.Have you been asking yourself how it is possible that so many people in power can be this corrupt? That is the “mystery of lawlessness.” Have you been tempted to deny the obvious conspiracy-in-fact of the elites and dismiss it as a “conspiracy ‘theory’ ” because you want so much for it not to be true? That is the lure of “unrighteous (self) deception” you MUST overcome. Have you noticed how so many people we thought were Christians seem to have lost their Biblical worldview? That is the “falling away” which results from surrendering to the deceivers. Everything that can be shaken is being shaken. In the midst of this we should hold fast to a strong HOPE that God will extend our reprieve by keeping Donald Trump in office (the battle is still far from over), but more importantly, we should be sure that our FAITH in Christ remains unshakeable, regardless of which way this goes. [Scott Lively’s Mission Dispatch, December 20, 2020, www.scottlively.net Observations and Action on Current Events, History and Theology. Subscribe by email request here scottlivelyministries@gmail.com]Important Note: The publisher of the Catholic Monitor has made a pledge to wear the Brown Scapular and say the Sorrowful Mysteries of the Rosary everyday for a Rosary Lepanto-like victory for President Trump. He asks all CM readers to make this pledge.

“THE HOLY ROSARY, MOST POWERFUL WEAPON AGAINST THE ENEMY OF GOD AND MAN… Saint Pius V ordered the faithful to recite the Rosary to impetrate victory from God in the epic battle of the Christian Armada against the Turk in the waters of Lepanto: still today, at noon each day, the bells ring in our cities to recall [the victory of] October 7, 1571… Let us pray for the United States of America; let us pray for our President; let us pray for his victory, that the Lord God of Hosts – Dominus Deus Sabaoth –will grant that he may know how to place himself under God’s protection.” – Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò

Note: Please put President Trump, Steve Bannon, all the Republican state and national legislators as well as Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Justice Amy Coney Barrett and Justice Neil Gorsuch in the following Prayer of Command against “satanic forces”:

Prayer of Command of Exorcist Fr. Chad Ripperger: In His Name and by the power of His Cross and Blood, I ask Jesus to bind any evil spirits, forces and powers of the earth, air, fire, or water, of the netherworld and the satanic forces of nature. By the power of the Holy Spirit and by His authority, I ask Jesus Christ to break any curses, hexes, or spells and send them back to where they came from, if it be His Holy Will. I beseech Thee Lord Jesus to protect us by pouring Thy Precious Blood on us (my family, etc.), which Thou hast shed for us and I ask Thee to command that any departing spirits leave quietly, without disturbance, and go straight to Thy Cross to dispose of as Thou sees fit. I ask Thee to bind any demonic interaction, interplay, or communications. I place N. (Person, place or thing) under the protection of the Blood of Jesus Christ which He shed for us. Amen Voter fraud attorney Sidney Powell’s renowned statistician, Dr. William Briggs stated that the “conservative” SCOTUS Justices did a Pontius Pilate by “cuck[ing]. There is no other word for it. Their entire argument for rejecting the suit brought Texas and joined by almost half the States was Nyah nyah nyah!” [https://wmbriggs.com/post/33854/] Will Kavanaugh, Barrett and Gorsuch in the upcoming “Kraken”case cowardly run away from it as they did with the Texas case and be accomplices in the United States becoming the next totalitarian impoverished Chinese Communist satellite like Venezuela by not joining the fight for truth and justice against the massive voter fraud that is attempting to destroy America? (Will US be Venezuela?: Ex-CIA Official told Epoch Times “Chávez started to Focus on [Smartmatic] Voting Machines to Ensure Victory as early as 2003”: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/will-us-be-venezuela-ex-cia-official.html) The famed Bishop Rene Gracida answered the above question, which Kavanaugh, Barrett and Gorsuch must answer to God now and at the the hour of their death, saying America is in a battle for its very survival as a, free and independent, God fearing nation:

“This month’s battle for the republic is tremendous and earth-shaking. The only comparable moments in our history are those moments before the American Civil War and those days leading up to George Washington’s battles against the British.” [https://abyssum.org/2020/12/03/this-months-battle-for-the-republic-is-tremendous-and-earth-shaking-the-only-comparable-moments-in-our-history-are-those-moments-before-the-american-civil-war-and-those-days-leading-up-to-ge/]

Bishop Gracida was a courageous WWII airman, monk, friend of Pope John Paul II and the “Savior of EWTN” as Raymond Arroyo called him in his book who at 96 looks like his is in his 70’s, is mentally sharper than most men 40 years younger than him and looks by a large margin younger than Pope Benedict XVI or Francis.

Gracida is declaring that America is in a battle between good and evil.

Pray an Our Father now for the grace to know God’s Will and to do it.

Pray an Our Father now for President Donald Trump, the legal teams including Sidney Powell and justice in the United States of America.

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church as well as the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.