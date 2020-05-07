IT WOULD APPEAR THAT RUSH LIMBAUGH IS A BETTER CATHOLIC THAN JORGE BERGOLIO BECAUSE HE HAS HOPE IN THE RESURRECTION OF BELIEVERS BASED ON HIS OWN RESURRECTION FROM THE DEAD

Wednesday, May 06, 2020

Is Rush a better Catholic than Francis & his Bishops because he has Hope in Jesus’ Resurrection?

Why is Hope called a theological virtue?

“Hope is termed a theological virtue because its immediate object is God.”

(Catholic Encyclopedia: New Advent, “Hope”)

Francis the Liberal and almost all the bishops apparently have shown by their obsession with the coronavirus hysteria that their “immediate object is [not] God,” but their “immediate object” may be fear of death.

Real Catholics do not live in the obsession of the fear of death. They are witnesses of Hope and Jesus Christ’s resurrection in that they “despise death” as St. Athanasius despised it.

Athanasius tells us the meaning of Hope in his great book “On the Incarnation”:

“All the disciples of Christ despise death; they take the offensive against it and, instead of fearing it, by the sign of the cross and by faith in Christ trample on it as on something dead… all those who believe in Christ tread it underfoot as nothing, and prefer to die rather than to deny their faith in Christ, knowing full well that when they die they do not perish, but live indeed, and become incorruptible through the resurrection… There is proof of this too; for men who, before they believe in Christ, think death horrible and are afraid of it, once they are converted despise it so completely that they go eagerly to meet it, and themselves become witnesses of the Savior’s resurrection from it. Even children hasten thus to die.”

It appears that Rush Limbaugh is a better Catholic than Francis the Liberal and almost all the Catholic bishops.

Today, Rush on his show said:

“You can’t stay hunkered down and shut in for your entire life. You cannot hide from something that’s gonna get everybody. There is only one person in the history of the world who conquered death, and that person is Jesus Christ. Nobody else has conquered it. Nobody else will. It is going to happen to each and every one of us… “

“… Look at what liberals are made of. Everything about liberalism is what’s gonna kill us, what’s gonna kill you, and how not to be killed, and how to avoid it. And these are the same people who at the same time don’t want any religion. They don’t want any god. They don’t want any way of finding a way of dealing with this reality. They want you to join them in the perpetual never-ending fear over death. And so they concoct all these things that they tell you are gonna kill you, from oat bran to caffeine to too many eggs, you take your pick, virtually everything in life that you do, particularly if you’re in America, is going to kill you.” [https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2020/05/06/my-theory-on-democrats-and-death/]

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Mass and the Church as well as for the Triumph of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

Also, pray an Our Father now for God to give President Trump the grace to do His will in this present crisis.Posted by Fred Martinez at 8:58 PM Email ThisBlogThis!Share to TwitterShare to FacebookShare to Pinterest