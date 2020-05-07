THE INSANITY OF WHAT THE JUDGE IN DALLAS COUNTY, TEXAS DID YESTERDAY IN JAILING SHELLEY LUTHER MADE ME ASHAMED TO BE A TEXAN. TODAY I AM PROUD OF GOVERNOR Greg Abbott AND LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR DAN PATRICK FOR MOVING SWIFTLY TO RIGHT THE WRONG. I AM AGAIN A PROUD TEXAN!!!!!

Posted on May 7, 2020

Texas Salon Owner Shelley Luther Released From Jail…

Posted on May 7, 2020

Today the Texas Supreme Court ordered the release of jailed salon owner Shelley Luther, just hours after Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a retroactive order eliminating punishment for violating stay-at-home orders.

“Throwing Texans in jail whose biz’s shut down through no fault of their own is wrong,” Mr. Abbott tweeted. “I am eliminating jail for violating an order, retroactive to April 2, superseding local orders.” He added, “Criminals shouldn’t be released to prevent COVID-19 just to put business owners in their place.”

Moments later a tearful and thankful Shelley Luther was released from jail and delivered remarks. [Video prompted to 05:08]https://www.youtube.com/embed/v7ahJiTYpdk?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&start=308&wmode=transparent

3 Responses to Texas Salon Owner Shelley Luther Released From Jail…

  1. Brian Baker says:May 7, 2020 at 4:25 pmA great day for freedom and justice today.LikeReply
  2. helmhood says:May 7, 2020 at 4:26 pmGuest speaker at President Trump’s convention this summer? I can understand if she does not want to have anything to do with politics. But it would be great to see.LikeReply
  3. SOCRATES says:May 7, 2020 at 4:26 pmHopefully someone will show the initiative and run against this judge and replace him.LikeReply

About abyssum

I am a retired Roman Catholic Bishop, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Texas
