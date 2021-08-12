I have been blessed by the receipt of a gift of a set of books that I am confident will prove to be of inestimable value to me, and to many other persons, as I continue to write commentary on the worldwide crisis of male homosexuality in the Roman Catholic Church on my personal website, Abyssum.org, The current crisis in the Church and world centered on the phenomenon of homosexuality in society in general and in the Roman Catholic Church’s clergy in particular shows no sign of decreasing. On the contrary, it seems that the focus is shifting to the upper ranks of the clergy: the hierarchy.

The gift consists of the five volumes of the book “The Rite of Sodomy, Homosexuality and the Roman Catholic Church”. I am confident that this book will e considered as the “magnum opus” of Randy Engel.The volumes are: Volume One, “Historical Perspectives From Antiquity to the Cambridge Spies. Volume Two, “Male Homosexuality; The Individual and The Collective. Volume Three, “AmChurch and the Homosexual Revolution. Volume Four, “The Homosexual Network in The American Hierarchy and Religious Orders. Volume Five,The Vatican and Pope Paul VI – A Paradigm Shift on Homosexuality. The books were published by New Engel Publishing; Box 356 Export, Pennsylvania 15632. http://www.newengelpublishing.com

The author of the books is the celebrated author Randy Engel, one of the nation’s top investigative reporters. I first became familiar with Randyh Engel through her writing on the life and writing of Saint Peter Damian. She began her journalistic career shortly after her graduation from the University of New York at Cortland , in 1961. A specialist in Vietnamese history and folklore, in 1963, she became the editor of The Vietnam Journal, the official publication of the Vietnam Refugee and Information Services, a national relief program in South Vietnam for war refugees and orphans based in Dayton, Ohio . She recorded for the Voice of America and Radio Saigon. In 1970, she received the Distinguished Service Medal for “exceptional and meritorious service to Vietnam .”

Further information about Randy Engel can be found by searching Google:

In addition to her writings and relief work on behalf of the VRIS, in the mid-1960s, Randy Engel developed an intense interest in pro-life issues including population control, abortion and eugenics, putting her on the ground floor of the emerging Pro-Life Movement. In 1972, she founded the U.S. Coalition for Life in Pittsburgh, Pa. , an international pro-life research and investigative agency, and began editing the USCL’s official publication, the Pro-Life Reporter. Her four-year study on the eugenic policies and programs of the March of Dimes titled “Who Will Defend Michael?” quickly put the USCL on the map as the finest pro-life research agency in the U.S.

Her investigative findings documenting the rise of the federal government’s anti-life programs at home and abroad served as the basis for her testimony before Congressional hearings in the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate. Randy Engel’s groundbreaking investigative findings related to US/AID abortion and sterilization programs in Latin and South America, Asia and Africa were instrumental in bringing about major pro-life changes in the Agency for International Development’s foreign assistance programs.

Many of her original research publications for the USCL including “A March of Dimes Primer – the A-Z of Eugenic Abortion,” and “The Pathfinder Fund – A Study of US/AID Anti-Life Funding” have become pro-life classics and continue to enjoy wide circulation.

In 1995, the veteran pro-life researcher exposed the long-standing eugenic abortion record of Dr. Henry Foster, President Bill Clinton’s nominee for U.S. Surgeon General, resulting in the Senate’s failure to approve the nomination.

Sex Education – The Final Plague, Randy Engel’s first full-length book on the sexual conditioning of Catholic school children was published by Human Life International (Baltimore, MD) in 1989 and later by Tan Publishers ( Rockville, IL ). Her second book, The McHugh Chronicles – Who Betrayed the Pro-Life Movement? was published in 1997, while she continued to gather researching material and conduct interviews for The Rite of Sodomy.

Over the last forty years, Randy Engel’s articles, have appeared in numerous Catholic publications including Liguorian Magazine, Our Sunday Visitor, The Wanderer, Catholic Family News and the Homiletic and Pastoral Review. She has received numerous awards for excellence in investigative journalism including the prestigious Linacre Quarterly Award for Distinguished Writing by the Catholic Medical Association.

Meticulous documentation and references and easy readability are the hallmarks of Randy Engel’s investigative writings, and The Rite of Sodomy – Homosexuality and the Roman Catholic Church is no exception to the rule. The 1,318-page text contains over 3000 endnotes, a bibliography of over 350 books, is fully indexed and reads like a top-flight mystery thriller – except that it is not fiction – it is true.