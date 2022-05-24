NANCY PELOSI GIVES ALL THE SIGNS OF BEING NON COMPOS MENTIS

Pelosi Is At War With The Catholic Church
May 24, 2022 Catholic League president Bill Donohue responds to Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s attack on her archbishop:
After House Speaker Nancy Pelosi proved to be insubordinate, continuously rebuffing her bishop, San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone, she was told not to present herself for Communion. Now she has gone on MSNBC to say that not only is he wrong, the entire Church is wrong. She said the Church is wrong about abortion, gay and transgender issues, contraception and in vitro fertilization.
There is not a single Church teaching on women, marriage, the family or sexuality that Pelosi accepts, so out of touch is she with the Catholic Church. There are atheists who agree more with the Church on these issues than she does.
To top it off, she has the audacity to say that she is against imposing her views on others.
Yet she tried to force her pro-abortion views down the throats of the Little Sisters of the Poor, mandating that they pay for abortion-inducing drugs in their healthcare plans. She is a strong proponent of the Equality Act and other measures that would impose her radical pro-abortion views on Catholic doctors and hospitals. She would also coerce Catholic doctors to perform immoral surgeries against their will.
-
Archives
- May 2022
- April 2022
- March 2022
- February 2022
- January 2022
- December 2021
- November 2021
- October 2021
- September 2021
- August 2021
- July 2021
- June 2021
- May 2021
- April 2021
- March 2021
- February 2021
- January 2021
- December 2020
- November 2020
- October 2020
- September 2020
- August 2020
- July 2020
- June 2020
- May 2020
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- March 2013
- February 2013
- January 2013
- December 2012
- November 2012
- October 2012
- September 2012
- August 2012
- July 2012
- June 2012
- May 2012
- April 2012
- March 2012
- February 2012
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- January 2010
- December 2009
- November 2009
- October 2009
- September 2009
- August 2009
- July 2009
- June 2009
- May 2009
-
Recent Posts
- NANCY PELOSI GIVES ALL THE SIGNS OF BEING NON COMPOS MENTIS
- Biden and his delusional team seem delighted with what they have wrought. In sum, what Americans see as an abject catastrophe, they cheer on as a stunning success.
- DO NOT BE SURPRISED IF THE WUHAN LAB GIFTS US WITH THE MONKEYPOX, THE RED CHINESE GOVERNMENT IS SO GENEROUS
- FIRST IMPRESSIONS ARE NOT ALWAYS VALID, HOWEVER THERE CAN BE NO DOUBT NOW THAT MY FIRST IMPRESSION OF JORGE BERGOLIO WAS VALID AND EVERYTHING SINCE THEN HAS SERVED TO CONFIRM THE VALIDITY OF MY FIRST IMPRESSION OF HIM
- WHEN JORGE BERGOLIO WALKED OUT ON THE BALCONY OF SAINT PETER BASILICA IMMEDIATELY AFTER OF THE CONCLUSION OF THE CONCLAVE IMPROPERLY DRESSED AND FLANKED BY TWO MEN WHO WERE KNOWN OR SUSPECTED TO BE DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY INVOLVED IN THE GROWING SCANDAL OF HOMOSEXUAL PERVERSION IN THE CHURCH AND THEY WERE ASSISTED BY ONE OF THE PONTIFICAL MASTERS OF CEREMONIES WHO WAS ASSISTNG ME TO BE VESTED TO CELEBRATE THE PILGRIMS MASS IN SAINT PETERS BASILICA THE PREVIOUS HOLY YEAR WHO LEFT ME STANDING WAITING TO PUT ON THE CHASUBLE WHILE HE KISSED A NEW SERVER ON THE LIPS. I WAS NOT ALONE IN IMMEDIATELY QUESTIONING THE VALIDITY OF THE ELECTION OF BERGOLIO TO THE CHAIR OF SAINT PETER
Top Posts & Pages
- Biden and his delusional team seem delighted with what they have wrought. In sum, what Americans see as an abject catastrophe, they cheer on as a stunning success.
- NANCY PELOSI GIVES ALL THE SIGNS OF BEING NON COMPOS MENTIS
- WHEN JORGE BERGOLIO WALKED OUT ON THE BALCONY OF SAINT PETER BASILICA IMMEDIATELY AFTER OF THE CONCLUSION OF THE CONCLAVE IMPROPERLY DRESSED AND FLANKED BY TWO MEN WHO WERE KNOWN OR SUSPECTED TO BE DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY INVOLVED IN THE GROWING SCANDAL OF HOMOSEXUAL PERVERSION IN THE CHURCH AND THEY WERE ASSISTED BY ONE OF THE PONTIFICAL MASTERS OF CEREMONIES WHO WAS ASSISTNG ME TO BE VESTED TO CELEBRATE THE PILGRIMS MASS IN SAINT PETERS BASILICA THE PREVIOUS HOLY YEAR WHO LEFT ME STANDING WAITING TO PUT ON THE CHASUBLE WHILE HE KISSED A NEW SERVER ON THE LIPS. I WAS NOT ALONE IN IMMEDIATELY QUESTIONING THE VALIDITY OF THE ELECTION OF BERGOLIO TO THE CHAIR OF SAINT PETER
- DO NOT BE SURPRISED IF THE WUHAN LAB GIFTS US WITH THE MONKEYPOX, THE RED CHINESE GOVERNMENT IS SO GENEROUS
- FIRST IMPRESSIONS ARE NOT ALWAYS VALID, HOWEVER THERE CAN BE NO DOUBT NOW THAT MY FIRST IMPRESSION OF JORGE BERGOLIO WAS VALID AND EVERYTHING SINCE THEN HAS SERVED TO CONFIRM THE VALIDITY OF MY FIRST IMPRESSION OF HIM
- 2 ABOUT ME
- A PRAYER OF DELIVERANCE FOR PRESIDENT Donald Trump
- ARCHBISHOP CARLO MARIA VIGANO'S DECLARATION ON THE ARREST OF HIS EMINENCE CARDINAL JOSEPH ZEN BY THE RED CHINESE GOVERNMENT
- THE TRUTH, ALL OF THE TRUTH AND NOTHING BUT THE TRUTH
- MY ECCLESIASTICAL SERVICE
Top Clicks