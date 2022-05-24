NANCY PELOSI GIVES ALL THE SIGNS OF BEING NON COMPOS MENTIS

Pelosi Is At War With The Catholic Church
May 24, 2022 Catholic League president Bill Donohue responds to Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s attack on her archbishop:
After House Speaker Nancy Pelosi proved to be insubordinate, continuously rebuffing her bishop, San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone, she was told not to present herself for Communion. Now she has gone on MSNBC to say that not only is he wrong, the entire Church is wrong. She said the Church is wrong about abortion, gay and transgender issues, contraception and in vitro fertilization.
There is not a single Church teaching on women, marriage, the family or sexuality that Pelosi accepts, so out of touch is she with the Catholic Church. There are atheists who agree more with the Church on these issues than she does.
To top it off, she has the audacity to say that she is against imposing her views on others.
Yet she tried to force her pro-abortion views down the throats of the Little Sisters of the Poor, mandating that they pay for abortion-inducing drugs in their healthcare plans. She is a strong proponent of the Equality Act and other measures that would impose her radical pro-abortion views on Catholic doctors and hospitals. She would also coerce Catholic doctors to perform immoral surgeries against their will.

I am a retired Roman Catholic Bishop, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Texas
