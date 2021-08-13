Posted on August 13, 2021 by abyssum

Attorney Thomas Renz Drops BOMBS! Hospital Administrators Killing For Cash, Threatening Docs

Rumble — EXCLUSIVE! “They get more money when they’re on Remdesivir, they get more money when they’re on the ventilator, and so they let them lay there and die and you can’t watch”.

Attorney Thomas Renz is taking on Tony Fauci, and anyone else that pushes these potentially deadly injections, refuses viable treatment to patients diagnosed with “COVID”.

