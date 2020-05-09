WHY HAVE SO MANY PEOPLE DISAPPEARED AFTER ASKING QUESTIONS OF/ABOUT Hillary Clinton?????

Hillary Clinton goes to a gifted-student primary school in New York to talk about the world. After her talk she offers question time.

One little boy puts up his hand. Hillary asks him what his name is. “Kenneth,” he says.

“And what is your question, Kenneth?” she asks.

“I have three questions,” he says.

“First — whatever happened in Benghazi?

“Second — why would you run for president if you are not capable of handling two e-mail accounts?

“And, third — whatever happened to the missing six billion dollars while you were Secretary of State?”

Just then the bell rings for recess. Hillary informs the kiddies that they will continue after recess.

When they resume Hillary says, “Okay, where were we? Oh, that’s right, question time.

Who has a question?”

A different boy — little Johnny — puts his hand up.

Hillary points to him and asks him what his name is.

“Johnny,” he says.

“And what is your question, Johnny?” she asks.

“I have five questions,” he says.

“First — whatever happened in Benghazi?

“Second — why would you run for president if you are not capable of handling two e-mail accounts?

“Third — whatever happened to the missing six billion dollars while you were Secretary of State?

“Fourth — why did the recess bell go off 20 minutes early?

“And, fifth — where’s Kenneth?”

