Should Cuomo be Charged with Manslaughter for many of the 5,300 “Coronavirus Deaths in Nursing Homes… in New York”?

Is New York Governor Andrew Cuomo responsible for many of the 5,300 “coronavirus deaths in nursing homes and long-term care facilities… in New York”?

WREN Radio says that Long Island nursing home nurse Elaine Mazzotta said that apparently Cuomo and his state officials are “totally irresponsible, [and] negligent” for “a state directive that requires nursing homes [to] take on new patients infected with COVID-19” which may have caused the deaths of many of the 5,300 elderly:

“[A] state directive that requires nursing homes take on new patients infected with COVID-19 — an order they say accelerated outbreaks in facilities that are prime breeding grounds for infectious diseases.”

“’The way this has been handled by the state is totally irresponsible, negligent and stupid,’ said Elaine Mazzotta, a nurse whose mother died last month of suspected COVID-19 at a Long Island nursing home. ‘They knew better. They shouldn’t have sent these people into nursing homes.’”

“Of the nation’s more than 25,000 coronavirus deaths in nursing homes and long-term care facilities, more than a fifth of them — about 5,300 — are in New York, according to a count by The Associated Press, and the toll has been increasing by an average of 20 to 25 deaths a day for the past few weeks.” [https://wben.radio.com/articles/cuomo-criticized-over-highest-nursing-home-death-toll]

FindLaw’s team of legal writers and editors defines involuntary manslaughter as:

“Involuntary manslaughter, on the other hand, occurs when someone dies as a result of the defendant’s non-felonious illegal act or as a consequence of the defendant’s irresponsibility or recklessness.”

FindLaw’s give the following examples of involuntary manslaughter:

“For example, if the operator of a dangerous carnival ride fails to ensure that all passengers are strapped in and people die as a result, the operator could be prosecuted for involuntary manslaughter. A building manager who recklessly neglects to install smoke detectors before the occurrence of a deadly fire might be charged with involuntary manslaughter, too.” [https://criminal.findlaw.com/criminal-charges/involuntary-manslaughter-overview.html]

Should Cuomo and his state officials be charged with involuntary manslaughter for their “totally irresponsibl[ity],” in making “a state directive that requires nursing homes [to] take on new patients infected with COVID-19” which may have caused the deaths of many of the 5,300 elderly?

