YES, FIRE DR. ANTONIO FAUCI FROM HIS POSITION AS CHIEF ADVISOR TO PRESIDENT TRUMP. FAUCI AS HEAD OF NATIONAL HEALTH INSTITUTE OF THE U.S. GAVE A $20,000,000 GRANT TO THE BIOLAB IN HUAWEI IN CHINA IN 2017

AT THE WHITE HOUSE, DR. SHIVA DEMANDS THE FIRING OF ANTONIO FAUCI
ONE THOUGHT ON “AT THE WHITE HOUSE, DR. SHIVA DEMANDS THE FIRING OF ANTONIO FAUCI”
- Southern MemorialWould be really nice is the men (or demons) ruling over us would listen to our plea and remove Fauci, but I doubt it. Even if he were fired from his current position, he’d probably get appointed for something else like tracking and tracing. But we cannot give up. We must alert and encourage others, as well as participate in rebelling against the forces of darkness. May God help us.
there is an interesting article on Rush Limbaugh regarding this very thing….getting rid of Dr. Fauci.
Why Trump Doesn’t Get Rid of Fauci….no need to be a member to read it.