PLEASE, PRESIDENT TRUMP, TELL THE AMERICAN PEOPLE TODAY THAT YOU WILL NEVER, EVER USE THE AMERICAN GOVERNMENT TO FORCE PEOPLE TO BE VACCINATED AGAINST THE CORONAVIRUS OR ANYTHING ELSE BECAUSE IF YOU DO NOT I CAN GUARANTEE YOU THAT YOU WILL NOT BE REELECTED IN NOVEMBER. GOD SAVE AMERICA FROM PRESIDENT Joe Biden AND Vice President Nancy Pelosi

Posted on May 14, 2020 by

NEWS

SPIRO SKOURAS: TRUMP SAYS WILL USE MILITARY TO DISTRIBUTE 300 MILLION VACCINES TO US RESIDENTS

FROM ROME EDITOR3 COMMENTS

Needless to say, the natural law gives every human being the right of self defense, and in particular to use lethal force to prevent himself from being injected with a dangerous material of any kind. It certainly looks like, that if Trump forces the vaccine, American Citizens will have to start a Second Revolution.

SHARE THIS:

https://widgets.wp.com/likes/index.html?ver=20190321#blog_id=57452816&post_id=16620&origin=fromrome.wordpress.com&obj_id=57452816-16620-5ebda0ba018fe&domain=fromrome.info

RELATED

Dr. Judy Mikovits: IF WE DO NOT STOP THIS NOW ... WE WILL BE KILLED BY THIS AGENDA

Dr. Judy Mikovits: IF WE DO NOT STOP THIS NOW … WE WILL BE KILLED BY THIS AGENDA

In “News”Lawyer-Brother of Man sedated for speaking against the Plandemic at Ravenusa, Sicily, speaks

Lawyer-Brother of Man sedated for speaking against the Plandemic at Ravenusa, Sicily, speaks

In “News”Was the Winter Flu vaccine pre-designed to promote a Coronavirus epidemic?

Was the Winter Flu vaccine pre-designed to promote a Coronavirus epidemic?

In “News”

Post navigation

PREVIOUS POSTDel Bigtree, LIVE! — Unmasking the Corona Virus Fraud with Dr. Ran Paul

3 THOUGHTS ON “SPIRO SKOURAS: TRUMP SAYS WILL USE MILITARY TO DISTRIBUTE 300 MILLION VACCINES TO US RESIDENTS”

  1. Em SI hate to say, most people are going to give into the pressure of getting a vaccine for the sake of being able to survive. I rather die than get a forced vaccine.LikeREPLY
    1. From Rome EditorThose who intend to have children should not take it under any conditions.LikeREPLY
  2. CatholicusI’ll die before I let them insert me with the Mark of the Beast microchip with this bogus “vaccine”. Bring on the matte-black Government guillotines. See all of you here on FromRome in heaven. Ave Maria.LikeREPLY

About abyssum

I am a retired Roman Catholic Bishop, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Texas
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s