PLEASE, PRESIDENT TRUMP, TELL THE AMERICAN PEOPLE TODAY THAT YOU WILL NEVER, EVER USE THE AMERICAN GOVERNMENT TO FORCE PEOPLE TO BE VACCINATED AGAINST THE CORONAVIRUS OR ANYTHING ELSE BECAUSE IF YOU DO NOT I CAN GUARANTEE YOU THAT YOU WILL NOT BE REELECTED IN NOVEMBER. GOD SAVE AMERICA FROM PRESIDENT Joe Biden AND Vice President Nancy Pelosi

SPIRO SKOURAS: TRUMP SAYS WILL USE MILITARY TO DISTRIBUTE 300 MILLION VACCINES TO US RESIDENTS
Needless to say, the natural law gives every human being the right of self defense, and in particular to use lethal force to prevent himself from being injected with a dangerous material of any kind. It certainly looks like, that if Trump forces the vaccine, American Citizens will have to start a Second Revolution.
3 THOUGHTS ON “SPIRO SKOURAS: TRUMP SAYS WILL USE MILITARY TO DISTRIBUTE 300 MILLION VACCINES TO US RESIDENTS”
Em SI hate to say, most people are going to give into the pressure of getting a vaccine for the sake of being able to survive. I rather die than get a forced vaccine.
From Rome EditorThose who intend to have children should not take it under any conditions.
CatholicusI'll die before I let them insert me with the Mark of the Beast microchip with this bogus "vaccine". Bring on the matte-black Government guillotines. See all of you here on FromRome in heaven. Ave Maria.