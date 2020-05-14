PLEASE, PRESIDENT TRUMP, TELL THE AMERICAN PEOPLE TODAY THAT YOU WILL NEVER, EVER USE THE AMERICAN GOVERNMENT TO FORCE PEOPLE TO BE VACCINATED AGAINST THE CORONAVIRUS OR ANYTHING ELSE BECAUSE IF YOU DO NOT I CAN GUARANTEE YOU THAT YOU WILL NOT BE REELECTED IN NOVEMBER. GOD SAVE AMERICA FROM PRESIDENT Joe Biden AND Vice President Nancy Pelosi

NEWS

SPIRO SKOURAS: TRUMP SAYS WILL USE MILITARY TO DISTRIBUTE 300 MILLION VACCINES TO US RESIDENTS

MAY 14, 2020 FROM ROME EDITOR3 COMMENTS

Needless to say, the natural law gives every human being the right of self defense, and in particular to use lethal force to prevent himself from being injected with a dangerous material of any kind. It certainly looks like, that if Trump forces the vaccine, American Citizens will have to start a Second Revolution.

