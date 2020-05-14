DOES JORGE BERGOLIO HAVE CARDINAL BURKE AND HIS TRADITIONALISTS ON A LEASH. HOW ELSE CAN ONE EXPLAIN THEIR SILENCE AND INACTION IN THE FACE OF THE DESECRATION OF THE CHURCH OF Jesus Christ

Catholic Monitor
Thursday, May 14, 2020
Formal Correction: Why are Cd. Burke & Francis Trads like the Leashed Dog in the Foghorn Leghorn Cartoon?
In the old Warner Brothers cartoon the rooster Foghorn Leghorn’s archenemy George P. Dog was on a leash which meant he could only go as far as the length of the rope leash and had to stop.
Foghorn even painted a line on the ground with a sign reading “Rope Limit” which George P. Dog could never go beyond.
Why are Cardinal Raymond Burke and Francis traditionalists such the Remnant’s Michael Matt and Taylor Marshall as well as other Catholic media like Leghorn’s archenemy George P. Dog not allowed to go passed the line with the sign that reads “Rope Limit”?
Why is the once talked about Formal Correction of Francis by Burke and the faithful Catholic media now beyond the “Rope Limit”?
Why is even discussing the possibility of a imperfect council and/or a cardinal and bishop investigation into the Francis conclave and Pope Benedict XVI resignation beyond the “Rope Limit”?
Who and/or what has made Cardinal Burke and the faithful Catholic media into George P. Dog with a rope leash and a “Rope Limit.”
Who or what controls them?
Why are they forbidden to even give reasoned arguments, instead of straw man agruments that don’t counter our stated dissertations or name calling, against Bishop Rene Gracida and Latin language expert Br. Alexis Bugnolo who put forward serious reasoned dissertations from canon law and Pope John Paul II’s conclave constitution?
If they really think those who follow Bishop Gracida and Br. Bugnolo are wrong and headed to hell for being in schism from Francis then out of simple charity for our souls they should counter our dissertations and arguments.
If they really believe we are wrong and headed to hell for calling for a formal correction, a St. Francis de Sales/St. Bellarmine imperfect council, a canonical trial and cardinal investigation of the Francis’ conclave and refuse to give us real arguments then they apparently have lost the supernatural virtue of charity.
If they really believe what they say then for charity’s sake they should attempt to save us from hell for being in schism from Francis:
But, all we hear are straw man agruments that don’t counter our stated dissertations, name calling propaganda, silence or the noise of them running away as fast as they can from serious reasoned back and forth argumentation.
Just to give fair warning:
We are not going away.
We are growing.
Soon we will be to be too big to ignore.
As even Francis conservative Michael Voris reported we are becoming the majority of faithful Catholics in Rome. The same thing is happening in the United States and if you can’t stop us now we will probably grow to be the majority of faithful Catholics in America.
Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Mass and the Church as well as for the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.
Dr. Sandor Balogh
Professor emeritus
8288 Alam Avenue
North Port, FL, 34287
518, 944-9194
Tihany1931@gmail.com
Dear Bishop Garcia,
I wrote a book on global warming and cooling, arguing that the Earth can defend herself from global warming through creating entropy according to the Second Law of thermodynamics, but we are unprepared for another ice age, or at least a substantial a global cooling. In the attached the Postscript I wrote to put the global warming issue, along with other problems, into a larger, transcendental context.
I hope Satan will not stop you from reading and publishing this essay. I wrote, Satan’s first step is breaking your resistance without fighting to make you skeptical of His existence and stop believing the supernatural. Substitute desirable new goals and material rewards for the traditional Christian goal of salvation and the crowd will follow you. Satan will always find helpers, even good people, who would sell these goals and material rewards, and He just have to sit back and to count the souls that fall for it.
We must fight back and the first step must be that each Ordinary should make the Saint Michael prayer mandatory after each Mass in his diocese with an explanation.
The only explanation for this relentless partisan attack of our values and the President is that He is in Satan’s way.
Please take your share of this fight to fight Satan on this front and publicize the following.
Title of the book
Is Over-warming or Solar Cooling the Danger?
From Quantum to Entropy and Coal to Tide
A COMPREHENSIVE VIEW IN FULL CONTEXT
Dr. Sandor Balogh
Postscript (attached)
The Art of War
The War
Satan’s methods
Responsibility is a bad word?
Satan and the Churches
The Saint Michael prayer
The Mystical Body of Christ
The Mystical Body and the Religions
Is Satan committing suicide?
Please make it possible to attach the postscript
Sandor