JORGE BERGOLIO (AKA FRANCIS) EVIDENTLY DOES NOT HOPE FOR THE FULFILLMENT OF HIS OWN JUSTIFICATION BY THE MEANS OFFERED TO CHRIST’S FAITHFUL (THERE ARE, IT MUST BE REPEATED, NO OTHER MEANS) IS NOT PETER AND CAN, AS POPE INNOCENT III SAID, BE JUDGED.

The Pope must profess the Catholic Faith or he is not a Catholic and cannot possibly govern as Christ’s Vicar .





At Caesarea Philippi Peter recognized Christ as Divine Son , i.e . one whose word cannot be gainsaid . As Christ said , Peter’s confession was the gift of the Father , and as Aquinas observes in his commentary on the Matthaean passage , by the work of the Holy Spirit Peter understood what gift he had been given .





The Confession was a work of the Blessed Trinity and cannot be in any degree impugned . The Son empowered Peter to be his faithful servant without end , guarding the treasure of Divine Mercy which is the Faith . He did not empower him to form and flaunt his private opinions . As Peter would later observe after the Eucharistic Discourse at Capharnaum ,‘’ Domine , ad quem ibimus ? verba vitae aeternae habes : et nos credidimus , et cognovimus quia tu es Christus Filius Dei . ‘’’ [ John 6: 69-70 ]





Peter’s belief in and acknowledgement of Christ as Divine Son are once more the base line , the sine qua non of the functioning of the Petrine office . Popes do not in themselves have the words of eternal life . They have only the words that Christ entrusted to them to guard . Any deliberate deviation from that sacred charge is infidelity .





There is nothing in which such infidelity could be more heinous than in the matters of redemption and salvation . Salvation is a divine gift , no man , whatever his rank in Christ’s Church , has the least means of knowing prospectively upon whom it will be conferred since it is given to those who persevere in the Faith unto the end . [ Matth. 24 : 13 ]





In a Christian world threatened by Dualism , especially in its Albigensian variety , on 22 February [ The Feast of Saint Peter’s Chair ] the day of his episcopal consecration , in his Mass homily , Innocent 111 made the following observations :–





‘’ Without Faith it is impossible to please God ‘’. [ Hebr. 11: 6 ] ; since ‘’ whatever does not proceed from Faith is sin .’’ [ Rom . 14 : 23 ] For were I not grounded in Faith , how might I confirm others in Faith ? This matter is specially known to pertain to my office , the Lord himself witnessing:‘’ I ‘’ he says ‘’ have prayed for you , Peter , that your Faith fail not , and you , when you have returned to it , strengthen your brethren .’’ [ Luke22: 32 ] . He besought and he entreated : because he was heard in everything on account of his holy fear .





“And thus the Faith of the Apostolic See does not fail whatever the turmoil , but endures whole and unharmed : that Peter’s privilege continue unimpaired . For Faith is so greatly necessary for me that while in other sins I have only God as my judge on account of that sole sin that is committed against the Faith I MAY BE JUDGED BY THE CHURCH .” [





Translator’s emphases and comment . Innocent does not intend here deviation upon a particular point of doctrine such as , for example , the arrangement of the angelic host . He means the Faith that justifies , that renders us , through Christ , once more Godward , that is ,the absolutely fundamental faith of a return through Christ to true obedience to the only true God who is Trinity . It will not surprize that the definition of the Trinity which forms part of the First Decree of the Fourth Lateran Council of 1215 , like most of the Council’s decrees , was Innocent’s personal work .]





Innocent’s next observation indicates beyond doubt that he writes of justifying Faith . [ For he who does not believe is already judged .]. We comment once more . These are Christ’s words concerning his own coming into the world as light .[ John 3 : 18 ] In present circumstances nothing could be more apposite than Christ’s explanation of the inevitable judgement mentioned above : – This is , however , the condemnation . That light has come into the world and men have loved darkness more than light : for their deeds were evil . [ ibid. 19 ]





In short , none can function as pope who prefers his own judgement and will to the divine truth he was appointed to guard . Neither is such a one in any sense a Catholic . He makes no profession at all of the primary test of belief in the necessity of redemption and salvation on the terms that the Father himself has appointed ; and has made known through and in the Son . There are no other terms available whatever the present occupant of Peter’s Chair may assert. One who evidently does not hope for the fulfilment of his own justification by the means offered to Christ’s faithful —there are , it must be repeated ,no other means , is not Peter and can , as said by Pope Innocent 111 , be judged .