|Reframing the Wordsby Judie BrownSh
https://all.org/judie-brown-commentary/reframing-the-wordsBy Judie BrownThe Hill used the headline “With a Reframed Message, Democrats Can Start Winning the Abortion Fight” to invite attention to the wrong subject. The use of the term “abortion fight” says nothing about the actual subject being discussed, nor does it convey the urgency of the quest to end the murder of little babies before they are born. But such is the way of our world today. It is as if some think that by reframing language, they can continue to hide the awful truth about what abortion does to innocent people.Pro-life writer Frank Tinari has given this a lot of thought. In “Euphemisms to Deceive the Public” he points out that “abortion-on-demand is phrased as ‘reproductive health care’ essential to ‘women’s empowerment’ even though the death of a developing human being is the goal of such ‘care.’ A preborn baby, with [his] own brain, hands & feet, is called a part of a woman’s body. A desire to eliminate the life of a developing baby in the womb is called a ‘right to choose.’”Thus the language of death is disguised so that most people remain numbed into thinking that the alleged “right to choose” has no victims. But while this is great if you are choosing what to put on your hot dog, it is deadly if you are choosing death for your baby.And now, regardless of what the hype might suggest, these babies are going to be faced with a Supreme Court decision that will condemn most babies to death. Allowing states to regulate the killing is not going to end the killing.It is time to stop the reframing of the words and get down to the details.The court is deciding on abortion based on a Mississippi law that is tragically flawed, though it is paraded as a pro-life law. But don’t take my word for it. We do not like reframed words around here, so let me quote that law, designed “to restrict the practice of nontherapeutic or elective abortion to the period up to the fifteenth week of gestation.”In other words, preborn children between creation and 14 weeks, six days of age are still fair game for abortion. And as we know from Centers for Disease Control statistics, 92.7% of all abortions are committed at or before 13 weeks gestational age. In other words, if upheld by the court, the Mississippi law would not protect the vast majority of babies from death.The point is that, for those of us who know that every preborn child is a human being from the beginning of his life, debates and court decisions that are not based on this simple truth are as St. Thomas Aquinas said, all “straw.” Aquinas was comparing his brilliant writing to his vision of heaven, but we are comparing the claims about what the court will do to what we know will continue to be the fate of nearly all the babies before the ink of that decision is dry.The debate may be necessary, but in substance the babies are still going to die. Our work is based on the fact that every one of these children is a human being deserving of protection, not just those who are a certain gestational age. Until the pro-life movement unites on this simple fact and works toward a court decision or congressional law that sets this fact forth, emotion and outrageous language based on empty promises will continue.Reframing words will not change the facts. So like the Lord, we should weep, not rejoice.
-
Archives
- May 2022
- April 2022
- March 2022
- February 2022
- January 2022
- December 2021
- November 2021
- October 2021
- September 2021
- August 2021
- July 2021
- June 2021
- May 2021
- April 2021
- March 2021
- February 2021
- January 2021
- December 2020
- November 2020
- October 2020
- September 2020
- August 2020
- July 2020
- June 2020
- May 2020
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- March 2013
- February 2013
- January 2013
- December 2012
- November 2012
- October 2012
- September 2012
- August 2012
- July 2012
- June 2012
- May 2012
- April 2012
- March 2012
- February 2012
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- January 2010
- December 2009
- November 2009
- October 2009
- September 2009
- August 2009
- July 2009
- June 2009
- May 2009
-
Recent Posts
- THE FIRE AT THE PARISH SCHOOL
- LIFE AFTER DOBBS
- The use of the term “abortion fight” says nothing about the actual subject being discussed, nor does it convey the urgency of the quest to end the murder of little babies before they are born.
- HAIL HOLY CROSS, OUR ONLY HOPE
- GOD WORKS IN WAYS THAT SEEM STRANGE TO HUMANS, BUT THANK GOD FOR IT
Top Posts & Pages
- POLICE MISCONDUCT IS WRONG WHEN THE VICTIM IS WHITE BUT IT IS IGNORED WHEN THE VICTIM IS A CATHOLIC PRIEST
- THE ROOTS OF THE UVALDE TRAGEDY CAN BE TRACED TO THE OBAMA ADMINISTRATION
- THE FIRE AT THE PARISH SCHOOL
- Lefebvre Was Right? The “Disobedient” Ordination of Alcuin Reid
- GOD WORKS IN WAYS THAT SEEM STRANGE TO HUMANS, BUT THANK GOD FOR IT
- SOME SCANDALS HAVE A LIFE OF THEIR OWN, THEY NEVER DIE
- A HYPOTHETICAL PLAN FOR SCHOOL PROTECTION
- HAIL HOLY CROSS, OUR ONLY HOPE
- 2 ABOUT ME
- GUARD YOUR CHURCH BUILDING - THE WORST IS YET TO COME!!!
Top Clicks