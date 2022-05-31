For 49 years, we’ve marched, prayed, volunteered, and made the case to reverse Roe v. Wade.



And now, in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the Supreme Court seems poised to do just that.



But it’s not just about the Court. The work of building a culture that protects and welcomes babies, while providing for and supporting mothers and families, has always been essential, and this work will continue for many years to come.



In the new podcast series Life After Dobbs, brought to you by the Ethics and Public Policy Center, hosts Ryan T. Anderson and Alexandra DeSanctis explore how the pro-life movement got here and what happens next. Anderson and DeSanctis are the coauthors of the new book Tearing Us Apart: How Abortion Harms Everything and Solves Nothing.



In each episode, they sit down with experts and activists to talk about the future of the pro-life movement and to ask questions such as: What are the best policies to support moms and babies?Is abortion ever medically necessary?Can you be a human being but not be a human person?Can feminism recover its authentically pro-life voice?How will the debate over abortion shape elections in 2022, 2024, and beyond?Join us each week as we talk with pro-life leaders and scholars to prepare…for life after Dobbs.