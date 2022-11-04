THE WAR IS NOW MORE CLEARLY DEFINED!!! WE CHRISTIANS ARE DESTINED TO BE ON THE DEFENSIVE UNTIL THE LORD CLLEARLY DEMONSTRATES THAT HE IS IN CHARGE !!!

Elon Musk’s reference to Tsiolkovsky confirms Eltchaninoff’s thesis, and is disturbing. The political vision of the Tesla boss is that of an anarcho-conservative who wants to make Twitter a free, uncensored social network where all are able to express their opinions. This position has aroused the hostility of globalists like Bill Gates, who attacked Musk in a panel discussion organised by the Wall Street Journal on 4 May 2022. At bottom, however, both Musk and Gates believe in the utopia of the regeneration of humanity through science, and reject Christian cosmology which affirms the existence of an order of values based on the immutable nature of man and on a transcendent God who created the universe and orders it to its end. Are the two “brother enemies” part of the same planetary conspiracy? There is no conspiracy when everything is stated openly, but there does exist a revolutionary process that opposes the New World Order of the globalists with the false anti-globalist alternative of the New World Disorder — a process with a variety of dynamics, converging in the struggle against a single enemy: the Church and what survives of the Christian West. (Roberto de Mattei)

