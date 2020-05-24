THE GREAT AND TERRIBLE DAY OF THE LORD IS UPON US

Posted on May 24, 2020 by


“There was a whisper, a sigh, and few on earth even heard it

Because it originated with the angels, and men had long ago shut their ears to heaven.

But there it was, nestled in the pauses,

And in every small drop of silence, it rose like a bubble to the surface.

The sound came from angels who had watched in hope as chastisement had fallen upon man.

“This time they will be convicted, and they will turn to Him,” the angels had murmured to one another.

But instead men had never even looked up.

So over earth a great despair had settled like a fog,

But men, thinking it only an annoyance, had brushed it away,

And had simply turned up the music a little louder.

But in even the smallest pause, and in the briefest moment of silence,

The whisper, the sigh, could be heard.

And angels looked at one another and murmured, 

“Tell the faithful to batten down the hatches, for the great and terrible day of the Lord is upon us.”

S

About abyssum

I am a retired Roman Catholic Bishop, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Texas
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s