

“There was a whisper, a sigh, and few on earth even heard it

Because it originated with the angels, and men had long ago shut their ears to heaven.

But there it was, nestled in the pauses,

And in every small drop of silence, it rose like a bubble to the surface.

The sound came from angels who had watched in hope as chastisement had fallen upon man.

“This time they will be convicted, and they will turn to Him,” the angels had murmured to one another.

But instead men had never even looked up.

So over earth a great despair had settled like a fog,

But men, thinking it only an annoyance, had brushed it away,

And had simply turned up the music a little louder.

But in even the smallest pause, and in the briefest moment of silence,

The whisper, the sigh, could be heard.

And angels looked at one another and murmured,

“Tell the faithful to batten down the hatches, for the great and terrible day of the Lord is upon us.”

