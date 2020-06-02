THERE IS REVOLUTION IN THE AIR, YOU CAN FEEL IT, YOU CAN BREATHE IT, YOU CAN SOON EXPERIENCE IT, IT IS THE ‘STEAM’ THAT WAS BOTTLED UP DURING THE PANDEMIC SHUTDOWN AND NOW IT IS EXPLODING IN AMERICA AND AROUND THE EARTH

Monday, June 01, 2020

Riots, Francis Hysteria, Climate Change & the Marxist Revolution

On ABC’s Good Morning America, George Floyd’s brother Terrence called for an end to the “destructive” riots:

“ROBIN ROBERTS: [George Floyd] would appreciate that the majority of the protests have been peaceful, but as you know, it’s being overshadowed by those who are exploiting the protests. Are you and the family concerned that will take away from the message, the call for justice for your family, and in this country?”

“TERRENCE FLOYD: Yes, I do feel like it’s overshadowing what’s going on. Because like I said, he was about peace. He was about unity. But the things transpiring now, they may call it unity, but it’s destructive unity. That’s not what my brother was about.

It’s okay to be angry, but channel your anger to do something positive, or make a change another way. Because we’ve been down this road already. We’ve been down this road already. He would want us to seek justice the way we’re trying to do. But channel it another way. The anger, damaging your hometown, it’s not the way he’d want.”

However, the Socialist website Counter Punch apparently against the wishes of the Floyd family is letting everyone know that the “destructive” race war riot hysteria is not about George Floyd, but about a Communist class war, “systemic realignment of the economic and political structure” and Marxist revolution:

“Do you think this past weekend was dreadful? Just wait. If Derek Chauvin is let off the hook for the murder of George Floyd, the recent protests will seem minor. To be sure, some of these disruptions, like the looting of minority businesses, are counterproductive, which is why the left has an obligation to organize and direct this rage at the real perpetrators, the capitalist class and their defenders.”

“Economic and racial oppression in America has finally reached a boiling point. Systemic change will take a in the United States.”

It appears that the race war hysteria riots could be connected to Francis’ pushing of the climate change hysteria agenda which ultimately may be about Marxist revolution.

On September 26, 2019, the Communist website Marxist.com couldn’t have stated it more clearly that Francis’ hysteria climate change agenda is only a means to “system change” or revolution:

“Marxists join biggest-ever climate strike: for system change, not climate change!”

Journalist James Taylor explained that the Marxists and leftists used the very climate change hysteria policies promoted by Francis which caused the Chile and Ecuador riots as “propaganda for “system change” due to “unequal wealth”:

“Forget the propaganda from leftist apologists blaming the Chile riots on “unequal wealth,” the catalyst for the riots was a rise in Santiago Metro prices made necessary by carbon dioxide taxes and a conversion of the Metro from conventional power to renewable energy. Worse, those programs have no measurable impact on global temperatures. The programs amounted to nothing more than high-cost climate change virtue signaling at the expense of the Chilean people. And now Chileans are letting their displeasure be known.”

“… The Chilean government should have learned a lesson from the Yellow Vest protests in France that began last year and the riots in Ecuador this past month that forced the Ecuadorian government to flee the capital. Each of those events was sparked by rises in energy prices fueled by alarmist government climate policies.”

“Widespread riots are the repeated price paid forclimate change virtue signaling. It is the price climate alarmists would like all of us to pay for battling a fictitious climate crisis at the heart of the environmental left’s Climate Delusion.”

Might climate change policies and coronavirus hysteria lockdowns as well as the riots be not so much about Francis climate change hysteria, Francis COVID hysteria or Francis bishops race war hysteria, but pushing for a Marxist one-world government?

What might be the real goal of all the Francis hysteria?

Might Francis’s hidden agenda at the Amazon Synod have been not so much about undermining Catholic doctrine (which has already been greatly accomplished with Amoris Laetitia), but pushing for a Marxist one-world government?

Socialist Adolf Hitler wanted a one-world government so he inspired the Hitler youth and German race with race war hysteria propaganda as the Socialists are presently using race war hysteria propaganda for their Marxist revolution in the United States.

So, now, is it possible that the Marxists, global elite and Francis apparently want a one-world government and are attempting to inspire green youth and others with hysteria propaganda using the big lie scare tactic of the end of the world is near unless the world accepts a “‘green dictatorship” one-world government.

On August 9, 2019, Francis in an interview with the Vatican Insider showed that he had joined climate extremists in shamelessly exploiting the youth hysteric Greta Thunberg for a “regressive green dictatorship” one-world government.

“He praised the increased awareness and movements among young people, such as Greta Thunberg, the Swedish teenager whose #FridaysForFuture campaign asks students to hold a strike to demand swift action on climate change. Francis had met the 16-year-old environmental activist at a weekly general audience in St. Peter’s Square in April.”

Scientist and doctor Laurent Alexandre according to Climate Changed Dispatch in the article “French Doctor Exposes How Militant Climate Extremists Are Exploiting Greta Thunberg” said “people who follow Greta Thunberg are the useful idiots of the green dictatorship”:

“In a stinging commentary at Le Figaro here, Dr. Laurent Alexandre, surgeon-urologist, a graduate of Sciences Po, HEC and ENA, and co-founder of the Doctissimo website, asserts that teenage Nobel Prize nominee Greta Thunberg is being shamelessly exploited and “is playing into the hands of economic interests.”

“Laurent Alexandre first comments that “the young people who follow Greta Thunberg are the useful idiots of the green dictatorship” much in the same way Lenin called left-wing bourgeois “useful idiots of the revolution” and that the failures of all Marxist models have ‘left the anti-liberals in turmoil.’”

“He writes that ecology today serves as ‘the ideal instrument to propose a new utopia that is a substitute for the Marxist dictatorship’. He adds: ‘By exploiting the youth, we are imposing a liberticidal agenda in the name of good feelings.’”

“… Alexandre implies that Greta Thunberg is unwittingly promoting ‘the interests of China and Russia’ and that her demands would make us “highly dependent on rare metals needed for wind, solar and storage installations, of which China has a near-monopoly.”

“The French urologist and book author describes Ms. Thunberg as ‘a shamefully manipulated victim’ who needs to be protected, but adds that her radical ideas ‘must be attacked relentlessly’”.

“… Finally, Alexandre comments that following the green path will backfire because it would ,aggravate global warming, increase the waste of public money, lead to a regressive green dictatorship and put us at the mercy of China and Russia. All liberal democrats, all Raymond Aron’s heirs, must combat the deadly utopias it conveys.’”

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Mass and the Church as well as for the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

