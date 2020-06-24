A MESSAGE FROM THE PUBLISHER

Posted on June 24, 2020 by

My Dear Loyal Reader Of Abyssum,

As I promised, here is the update on the status of the operation on my right hip

I had a consultation with my surgeon yesterday and he informed me that “all systems are ‘go’ so he scheduled the operation for July 27.

Your prayers are deeply appreciated.

Blessings,

+Rene Henry Gracida

About abyssum

I am a retired Roman Catholic Bishop, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Texas
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

7 Responses to A MESSAGE FROM THE PUBLISHER

  1. brwilson777outlookcom says:
    June 24, 2020 at 8:47 pm

    We are all praying for you!
    Did you know:

    [cid:16B14172-B9BE-4447-AA00-2A2B664F64EF-L0-001]

    Please join us in prayer!

    You will be blessed, Bev

    2 Corinthians 2:9

    âThe eye has not seen, and the ear has not heard, nor has it entered into the heart of man, what things God has prepared for those who love him.”

  2. catherineinillinois says:
    June 24, 2020 at 8:41 pm

    I will certainly be praying for you, that everything goes well and that you have a full, complete and speedy recovery.
    Catherine

  3. Ed Hummel says:
    June 24, 2020 at 7:58 pm

    I will phone the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help and ask them to put your intentions on the prayer list. Those names will be included in the Masses offered there. God Bless. May God guide the hands of your surgeon and his staff.

    Carole Hummel

    On Wed, Jun 24, 2020 at 8:13 PM ABYSSUS ABYSSUM INVOCAT / DEEP CALLS TO DEEP wrote:

    > abyssum posted: ” My Dear Loyal Reader Of Abyssum, As I promised, here is > the update on the status of the operation on my right hip I had a > consultation with my surgeon yesterday and he informed me that “all systems > are ‘go’ so he scheduled the operation for July 27” >

  4. Clare Rowan says:
    June 24, 2020 at 7:31 pm

    Praying for you!

    >

  5. registarrex says:
    June 24, 2020 at 7:28 pm

    Thank you for your update,Bishop Gracida.I have been and will continue to pray for you.
    May Our Lord and Our Blessed Mother watch over and bless you.
    Richard McCabe.

  6. Allison Wiggins says:
    June 24, 2020 at 7:22 pm

    Many prayers for you Bishop!

  7. ncarter613 says:
    June 24, 2020 at 7:20 pm

    We will be praying for you every day. We are so grateful to be blessed with your wisdom and insight in these troubled times. Please let us know if we can help in any way.

    Nancy Carter

    Sent from my iPhone

    >

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s