A MESSAGE FROM THE PUBLISHER

My Dear Loyal Reader Of Abyssum,
As I promised, here is the update on the status of the operation on my right hip
I had a consultation with my surgeon yesterday and he informed me that “all systems are ‘go’ so he scheduled the operation for July 27.
Your prayers are deeply appreciated.
Blessings,
+Rene Henry Gracida
We are all praying for you!
Did you know:
Please join us in prayer!
You will be blessed, Bev
2 Corinthians 2:9
âThe eye has not seen, and the ear has not heard, nor has it entered into the heart of man, what things God has prepared for those who love him.”
I will certainly be praying for you, that everything goes well and that you have a full, complete and speedy recovery.
Catherine
I will phone the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help and ask them to put your intentions on the prayer list. Those names will be included in the Masses offered there. God Bless. May God guide the hands of your surgeon and his staff.
Carole Hummel
Praying for you!
Thank you for your update,Bishop Gracida.I have been and will continue to pray for you.
May Our Lord and Our Blessed Mother watch over and bless you.
Richard McCabe.
Many prayers for you Bishop!
We will be praying for you every day. We are so grateful to be blessed with your wisdom and insight in these troubled times. Please let us know if we can help in any way.
Nancy Carter
